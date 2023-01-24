Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Anti-Asian hate rally supports IU Bloomington student
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Chapter of the Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs Association is hosting the rally today on the Columbus City Hall steps Thursday at 4:30 p.m. The organization says it will speak out and condemn an attack against an 18-year-old Asian-American IU student from Carmel.
Asian American community support rally encourages you to 'speak up and act'
Less than 40 miles away, the Asian American community in Columbus is still feeling the effects of anti-Asian violence in Bloomington earlier this month.
This has been Named the Most Historic Landmark in Indiana
Indiana has a lot of history and quite a few historical landmarks scattered throughout the state, but which landmark was named the most historic?. When you think of historical landmarks in Indiana, what comes to mind first? For me, living in southern Indiana, Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial, West Baden Springs Hotel, and Angel Mounds are the first to come to mind. Some of these landmarks are more historically significant than others, but recently one was named the most historic landmark in the state of Indiana.
Indiana Daily Student
Buskirk-Chumley Theater to screen ‘Hoosiers,’ ‘The Room’ and more in January and February
Are you bored? Need something to look forward to? The Buskirk-Chumley Theater on Kirkwood hosts a plethora of events sure to appeal to the masses. Tickets for all events can be found at buskirkchumley.org/events or purchased at their box office. January. The theater will show the 1986 film “Hoosiers” at...
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Indiana men’s basketball looked kind of awful — great win
Heading into its matchup against Minnesota on Wednesday night, Indiana men’s basketball won three straight games by an average of 15 points. Meanwhile, the Golden Gophers had lost their previous three games by an average of 15 points. Frankly, it would be downright silly for Minnesota to look even remotely formidable against Indiana.
WISH-TV
Winter Storm Blog: Marion County under travel advisory through evening rush
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The winter storm that’s been a key part of the Storm Track 8 forecast for several days arrived in Indiana overnight and snow is falling across much of the state. Storm Track 8 weather blog — https://www.wishtv.com/weather/. 1:25 p.m. No Indiana counties are under...
This is the Best Tourist Attraction in Indiana
If you're looking for something to add to your bucket list in Indiana, how about visiting the number one tourist attraction in the entire state?. Indiana is full of fun attractions. Whether it be museums, theme parks, sports venues, historical locations, or being out on a beautiful lake, Indiana has a lot to offer residents and guests alike. We all have our favorite attractions to visit in the state, however, one attraction was recently named the best to visit in Indiana. Do you think you can guess what it is?
Indiana Daily Student
Chaos on the ice: Indiana hockey loses against Michigan after technical difficulties cut series short
Indiana ice hockey was scheduled for a second game against Michigan after losing 7-3 on Friday before having the tournament cut short after the auger fell off the Zamboni, making a noticeable incision into a ice for roughly 30 feet into Indiana's zone. Even after an hour delay on the game, the issues were unresolved.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s basketball does just enough to escape Minnesota with a 61-57 victory
Indiana men’s basketball was down to the wire, desperate for a score against a Minnesota team that was shorthanded. Minnesota had taken the lead with three minutes and 20 seconds left, and Indiana was at risk of snapping its three-game winning streak. But the defense stood tall, not allowing...
WISH-TV
Many Indiana counties under travel advisories Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many of Indiana’s 92 counties remain under travel restrictions Thursday morning as a result of Wednesday’s winter storm. At 1:30 p.m., the map from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security showed two counties in the watch/orange category: Tipton and Wabash. A watch means that...
Indiana Daily Student
Cyclists wish Bloomington was safer, but opposition says proposed plan is not so simple
A seemingly simple project to make a neighborhood street safer for cyclists and pedestrians has generated backlash from residents, reigniting a debate about who should have a voice in shaping the direction of Bloomington. The Bicycle and Pedestrian Commission is in the midst of a project to add traffic calming...
wbiw.com
Indiana State Police mourn the loss of Capitol Police Officer and Retired Trooper Tim Denny
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana State Police is mourning the loss of Tim Denny, P.E. 3169, who served as a Trooper with the Indiana State Police and a Capitol Police Officer for nearly 47 years. Tim Denny was from Anderson Indiana and a 1972 graduate of Anderson High School. He...
Update: Statewide Silver Alert Canceled for Missing 3-Month-Old Indiana Girl
Update: The statewide silver alert previously issued by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for 3-month-old La'Lani Peaches has been canceled effective 6:32 pm on January 25, 2023. Authorities have issued a statewide silver alert in Indiana in the disappearance of a 3-month-old little girl from Indianapolis. Missing Baby. The police in...
Here’s when Swensons Drive-In will open in Avon
AVON, Ind. – It won’t be long before Avon’s latest dinner option opens for business. Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location on Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. The drive-in restaurant will be located off Rockville Road, at 8894 US Highway 36 in Avon. Ohio-based Swensons is best known for its hamburgers, having been […]
WIBC.com
Delish: Highlighting Indiana’s Five 4-Diamond Restaurants
Valentine’s Day, also called Saint Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine is celebrated annually on February 14. It originated as a Christian feast day honoring Christian martyrs named Saint Valentine and later, through folk traditions, has become a day to celebrate romance and love.Many people celebrate by exchanging handmade or store-bought “Valentines” or other tokens of affection like chocolates and flowers. Some people like to go to a fancy restaurant. To really impress your Valentine, you might consider the fanciest of restaurants.
Indiana Daily Student
Episode 1: Year in review, Minnesota and Ohio State preview
Emma, Evan and Bradley quickly run down Indiana's season and discuss which Hoosier team is the real one: the team that lost three straight or the team that won three straight. The beat also breaks down the Illinois win and Michigan State win to compare the two. Plus: Kopp Tok talk.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s and women’s swim and dive to close regular season Friday at Louisville
The No. 7/9 Indiana men’s and women’s swim and dive teams will face off against the No. 17/6 University of Louisville Cardinals on Friday afternoon at the Ralph Wright Natatorium in their final dual meet of the regular season. Indiana enters this matchup with five consecutive wins. Both...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana University Prison Arts Initiative student exhibition to open Jan. 31
The Indiana University Prison Arts Initiative will host its first “Free to Wonder: The Indiana University Prison Arts Initiative Student Exhibition” showcase from Jan. 31 to Feb. 17. The artwork will be displayed in City Hall’s Atrium Gallery, located at 401 N. Morton St. . The initiative began...
Indiana bills backed by national pet store chain draw pushback from animal advocates
A national pet brand chain is a driving force behind two Indiana bills that would block local communities from enforcing outright bans on the retail sale of pets, drawing pushback from animal advocates. Such ordinances already exist in cities like Bloomington and Carmel. Pet stores in those municipalities are currently barred from selling cats or […] The post Indiana bills backed by national pet store chain draw pushback from animal advocates appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
WISH-TV
Tasty Takeout: Titus Bakery and Deli
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Tuesday’s “All Indiana” Titus Bakery and Deli joined News 8 to share some tasty pastries. Titus Bakery is located in Lebanon and Westfield, Indiana. Visit their website here.
