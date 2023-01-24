ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melrose, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
worldboxingnews.net

Don King keeps ‘heavyweight title’ involved in PPVs thanks to WBA

Don King’s latest heavyweight show kept the long-term promoter clinging to the peripheral of the division with the World Boxing Association. After losing his grip on the WBA’ regular’ belt despite the WBA consistently ranking most of his heavyweight fighters, King got another one to headline his shows.
worldboxingnews.net

Puerto Rican amateur star Yankiel Rivera signs with Matchroom

Puerto Rican amateur star Yankiel Rivera has signed a multi-fight deal with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom – and will fight for the third time in the paid ranks on the undercard of the undisputed double-header with Amanda Serrano vs. Erika Cruz and Alycia Baumgardner vs. Elhem Mekhaled on Saturday February 4 at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, live worldwide on DAZN.
worldboxingnews.net

Boxer Tony Curtis, 17, scores first round knockout in comeback

Young Boxer Tony Curtis put a horror debut in Mexico behind him with a first-round knockout in Dubai. The Briton battered Gerttipong Kumsahwat at the Cuban Boxing Club to push his record to 1-1 in the paid ranks. Boxer Tony Curtis wins in Dubai. Curtis, 17, avoided an unthinkable second...
worldboxingnews.net

Ex-Floyd Mayweather star in shock WBC shot, shades Paul vs Fury

Former Floyd Mayweather star Badou Jack has earned a shot cruiserweight world title shot on the undercard of Paul vs Fury next month. “The Ripper,” – an ex-super-middleweight and light-heavyweight world champion, goes for a third weight class win in Saudi Arabia. Floyd Mayweather split. Based in Dubai...
worldboxingnews.net

Jamal James discusses ring return on Matias vs Ponce

Welterweight contender and Minneapolis-native Jamal “Shango” James held a media workout in his hometown Wednesday as he prepares to thrill crowd at The Armory on Saturday, February 25 when he battles 2016 Argentine Olympian Alberto Palmetta in the 10-round co-main event live on SHOWTIME in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
worldboxingnews.net

Brian Howard vs Junior Wright on March 4 in Newtown

On Saturday March 4th, RDR Promotions will present a massive night of boxing at The Newtown Athletic Club in Newtown, Pennsylvania. The potential 16 bout card will be headlined by heavyweights Brian Howard and former world title challenger Junior Wright Squaring off in an eight-round bout. Howard of Loganville, Georgia...
NEWTOWN, PA
worldboxingnews.net

Golden Boy star Alexis Rocha’s sickening knockout criticized

Welterweight Alex Rocha had the shine taken off his superb stoppage over George Ashie on a night of celebration for Golden Boy Promotions. Rocha took out late substitute Ashie in the seventh round after a systematic and sustained beatdown for the duration. Many who witnessed the fight, namely those involved...
worldboxingnews.net

Both hurt as Artur Beterbiev stops Anthony Yarde in ethralling fight

Artur Beterbiev retained his WBC, WBO, and IBF light heavyweight titles with an eighth-round stoppage victory over Anthony Yarde. To get his hands raised, the champion had to take his lumps as Yarde gave his all for seven sessions. Artur Beterbiev wins. Both men were hurt several times and boasted...
worldboxingnews.net

Artur Beterbiev vs Anthony Yarde scorecard

World Boxing News provides a scorecard for the Beterbiev vs Yarde light heavyweight championship fight from London. Artur Beterbiev faces former challenger Anthony Yarde in a highly-anticipated showdown at the OVO Arena. The undefeated bruiser puts his exceptional 18-0 record on the line, having knocked out every single opponent he’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy