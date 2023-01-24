Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Trump begins his campaign in New Hampshire and South Carolina with low-key rallies.Sherif SaadSalem, NH
House Dem. Whip Katherine Clark Deleted a Defund the Police Post Just Weeks Before Her Child Attacked Cops in BostonWild Orchid MediaBoston, MA
The World’s First T-shirt Bakery 'Johnny Cupcakes' Reveals What's Next For Boston LocationDianna CarneyBoston, MA
Boston's Oldest Restaurant Serving Diners Since 1826 Till Date From The Same Building That once Housed An Exiled PrinceMadocBoston, MA
NBA: Fans show support for LeBron after tough loss to BostonSara IrshadBoston, MA
worldboxingnews.net
Don King keeps ‘heavyweight title’ involved in PPVs thanks to WBA
Don King’s latest heavyweight show kept the long-term promoter clinging to the peripheral of the division with the World Boxing Association. After losing his grip on the WBA’ regular’ belt despite the WBA consistently ranking most of his heavyweight fighters, King got another one to headline his shows.
worldboxingnews.net
Puerto Rican amateur star Yankiel Rivera signs with Matchroom
Puerto Rican amateur star Yankiel Rivera has signed a multi-fight deal with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom – and will fight for the third time in the paid ranks on the undercard of the undisputed double-header with Amanda Serrano vs. Erika Cruz and Alycia Baumgardner vs. Elhem Mekhaled on Saturday February 4 at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, live worldwide on DAZN.
worldboxingnews.net
Boxer Tony Curtis, 17, scores first round knockout in comeback
Young Boxer Tony Curtis put a horror debut in Mexico behind him with a first-round knockout in Dubai. The Briton battered Gerttipong Kumsahwat at the Cuban Boxing Club to push his record to 1-1 in the paid ranks. Boxer Tony Curtis wins in Dubai. Curtis, 17, avoided an unthinkable second...
worldboxingnews.net
Ex-Floyd Mayweather star in shock WBC shot, shades Paul vs Fury
Former Floyd Mayweather star Badou Jack has earned a shot cruiserweight world title shot on the undercard of Paul vs Fury next month. “The Ripper,” – an ex-super-middleweight and light-heavyweight world champion, goes for a third weight class win in Saudi Arabia. Floyd Mayweather split. Based in Dubai...
Eagles fans in Santa Barbara celebrate trip to Super Bowl
Eagles fans in Santa Barbara celebrate trip to the Super Bowl. The post Eagles fans in Santa Barbara celebrate trip to Super Bowl appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
worldboxingnews.net
Jamal James discusses ring return on Matias vs Ponce
Welterweight contender and Minneapolis-native Jamal “Shango” James held a media workout in his hometown Wednesday as he prepares to thrill crowd at The Armory on Saturday, February 25 when he battles 2016 Argentine Olympian Alberto Palmetta in the 10-round co-main event live on SHOWTIME in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.
worldboxingnews.net
Brian Howard vs Junior Wright on March 4 in Newtown
On Saturday March 4th, RDR Promotions will present a massive night of boxing at The Newtown Athletic Club in Newtown, Pennsylvania. The potential 16 bout card will be headlined by heavyweights Brian Howard and former world title challenger Junior Wright Squaring off in an eight-round bout. Howard of Loganville, Georgia...
Empire State Building audibles allegiance from Eagles to Chiefs
It isn’t as bad as celebrating a team from Philadelphia in New York. However, if you are one of the faithful Jets fans in the Metropolitan Area you had to be wondering what on earth the lighting folks at the Empire State Building were thinking. After causing an uproar...
worldboxingnews.net
Golden Boy star Alexis Rocha’s sickening knockout criticized
Welterweight Alex Rocha had the shine taken off his superb stoppage over George Ashie on a night of celebration for Golden Boy Promotions. Rocha took out late substitute Ashie in the seventh round after a systematic and sustained beatdown for the duration. Many who witnessed the fight, namely those involved...
worldboxingnews.net
Both hurt as Artur Beterbiev stops Anthony Yarde in ethralling fight
Artur Beterbiev retained his WBC, WBO, and IBF light heavyweight titles with an eighth-round stoppage victory over Anthony Yarde. To get his hands raised, the champion had to take his lumps as Yarde gave his all for seven sessions. Artur Beterbiev wins. Both men were hurt several times and boasted...
worldboxingnews.net
Artur Beterbiev vs Anthony Yarde scorecard
World Boxing News provides a scorecard for the Beterbiev vs Yarde light heavyweight championship fight from London. Artur Beterbiev faces former challenger Anthony Yarde in a highly-anticipated showdown at the OVO Arena. The undefeated bruiser puts his exceptional 18-0 record on the line, having knocked out every single opponent he’s...
