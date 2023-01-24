Read full article on original website
KNOE TV8
ULM announces John Hartwell as new Director of Athletics
The community can buy Valentine's Day gift bags to support the Adopt-A-School Program. Health Benefits of fiber with Nutritionist Jen Avis. Nutritionist Jen Avis joined us in the studio to talk about the health benefits of fiber.
KNOE TV8
Historic Miller-Roy building in downtown Monroe revitalized
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - As renovations come to a close, a historic 1930′s building in downtown Monroe with rich African-American history will reopen to the community to offer affordable housing and a 5,000 sq. foot community resource center. The Miller-Roy building, located at 1001 DeSiard St. in Monroe, is...
KNOE TV8
NELA student resources following Madison Brooks’ death
GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - Following the death of LSU student Madison Brooks, many students and parents are wondering what resources are available to students in Northeast Louisiana who find themselves in a potentially dangerous situation. KNOE reached out to all three universities in our viewing area, the University of Louisiana...
Cedar Creek School’s senior student named as a candidate for the 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, officials of Cedar Creek School announced that their graduating senior, Devika Dua, was named as a candidate for the 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. According to officials, Dua is one of more than 5,000 candidates for the program. The candidates were selected from nearly 3.6 million […]
KNOE TV8
Community reactions to downtown Monroe plans
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe hosted a community engagement meeting to get feedback on their strategic master plan for Downtown Monroe. They outlined a one-year, five-year, and ten-year plan for the city to help revitalize downtown. The one-year plan puts an emphasis on activating a river market...
KNOE TV8
WMWO Chamber of Commerce “Love Local” Valentine’s Day Fundraiser
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) -The West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce is holding a “Love Local” gift bag Valentine’s Day fundraiser in the weeks leading up to Valentine’s Day with proceeds benefitting the Adopt-A-School Program. “So if you know someone, a lady in your life and...
KNOE TV8
GSU receives grant for HBCU transformation project
thewestsidegazette.com
High School Secretary is Out of a Job after Calling MLK Day “N-Word Day”
I thought most snarky comments about Black holidays were about Juneteenth but apparently Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a topic of conversation too. A secretary at a Louisiana high school made a wack joke referring to the holiday as N****r Day in a text that got exposed and ended up costing her job, according to a Daily Mail report.
KNOE TV8
Downtown West Monroe announces RiverFest celebration coming this May
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of West Monroe and Downtown West Monroe are hosting a festival this summer to raise funds for improvement projects Downtown. The RiverFest will be a celebration in Downtown West Monroe with food, music, a fishing tournament and a duck drop. It will be...
KNOE TV8
ULM hosts forum for potential athletic director
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - John Hartwell has built himself an impressive résumé. Hartwell was an athletic director for Troy from 2012 to 2015 and for Utah state from 2015 to 2022. Now he is a potential candidate for ULM’S athletic director. On Tuesday, ULM hosted an open forum for Hartwell but was not open to the press.
KNOE TV8
Monroe resident finishes 6th in Louisiana Marathon
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Alexandria Hall finished 6th overall and first for females in the 2023 Louisiana Marathon. There was a total of 763 participant’s in the marathon. Hall averaged a six minute and 27 second mile pace. She finished the marathon in less than three hours (2:48:58.38).
KNOE TV8
Lincoln Parish Police Jury appoints interim Parish Administrator
LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Following the decision not to renew former Lincoln Parish Administrator Doug Postels contract, the Lincoln Parish Police Jury appointed an interim administrator on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Courtney Hall served as parish administrator from 2009 until he retired in 2020. Hall said he spent 35 years...
opso.net
The Ouachita Correctional Center is Hiring!
Interested in a career at the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office in Corrections? The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is hiring Correctional Officers for the Ouachita Correctional Center. Here is Deputy Aguilar to tell you about what it takes! Interested? Click the employment tab in the menu box on this website for more information.
ktalnews.com
Louisiana wildlife rehabilitator to share rescue adventures in Homer
HOMER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If a baby squirrel falls from a tree or a raccoon is making itself at home in your attic, you can call on the Louisiana wildlife rehabilitator speaking at the Claiborne Parish Library in Homer on Tuesday evening. “I hold a license for just about...
KNOE TV8
Shots fired near school in Winnfield, LA
KNOE TV8
LifeShare giving out free king cakes in exchange for blood donations
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - LifeShare Blood Center is getting in the Mardi Gras spirit by offering a free Thurman’s Food Factory king cake to blood donors from Thursday, Jan. 26 through Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Local hospitals use blood from LifeShare for patients undergoing treatments for cancer, heart disease...
KNOE TV8
West Monroe tree-cutting company accepts donations and memories for Pat Bass and family
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - C & C Tree Company in West Monroe held a fundraiser Sunday afternoon for Pat Bass’ family in the parking lot of OIB Plaza in Monroe. Bass, who was a tree-cutter from Columbia, lost his life Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, while trimming a tree on West Deborah Drive in Monroe. While the family accepted donations for Bass, they also accepted memories.
KNOE TV8
A look at the incentives that brought Buc-ee’s to Ruston
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - We’re getting a look at the deal that brought Buc-ee’s to Ruston. The iconic gas station and convenience store announced they were coming to the city earlier this month. Buc-ee’s received incentives from the City of Ruston, Lincoln Parish Police Jury, School Board, and...
KNOE TV8
Foster Farms makes donation to local charity, helps victims of tornado damage
FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - Foster Farms is making a $7,000 donation to area organization Brokers of Hope, which is a local charity that has set aside funding to help residents impacted by the recent tornado. Brokers of Hope Program Director Ragan Haynie says the donation from Foster Farms will be...
KNOE TV8
Upcoming repairs to close La. 4 near Chatham, detours announced
CHATHAM, La. (KNOE) - The Jackson Parish Police Jury said there will be a road closure near Chatham due to repairs beginning Jan. 28, 2023. “The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, La. 4 will be closed 5 miles west of La. 34, near Chatham, in Jackson Parish. This road will remain closed until approximately Sunday, January 29, 2023. The purpose of this road closure is to allow for the necessary replacement of a cross-drain pipe. This work will be performed weather permitting.”
