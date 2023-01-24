ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

KNOE TV8

ULM announces John Hartwell as new Director of Athletics

MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Historic Miller-Roy building in downtown Monroe revitalized

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - As renovations come to a close, a historic 1930′s building in downtown Monroe with rich African-American history will reopen to the community to offer affordable housing and a 5,000 sq. foot community resource center. The Miller-Roy building, located at 1001 DeSiard St. in Monroe, is...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

NELA student resources following Madison Brooks’ death

GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - Following the death of LSU student Madison Brooks, many students and parents are wondering what resources are available to students in Northeast Louisiana who find themselves in a potentially dangerous situation. KNOE reached out to all three universities in our viewing area, the University of Louisiana...
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Cedar Creek School’s senior student named as a candidate for the 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, officials of Cedar Creek School announced that their graduating senior, Devika Dua, was named as a candidate for the 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. According to officials, Dua is one of more than 5,000 candidates for the program. The candidates were selected from nearly 3.6 million […]
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Community reactions to downtown Monroe plans

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe hosted a community engagement meeting to get feedback on their strategic master plan for Downtown Monroe. They outlined a one-year, five-year, and ten-year plan for the city to help revitalize downtown. The one-year plan puts an emphasis on activating a river market...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

GSU receives grant for HBCU transformation project

GRAMBLING, LA
KNOE TV8

ULM hosts forum for potential athletic director

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - John Hartwell has built himself an impressive résumé. Hartwell was an athletic director for Troy from 2012 to 2015 and for Utah state from 2015 to 2022. Now he is a potential candidate for ULM’S athletic director. On Tuesday, ULM hosted an open forum for Hartwell but was not open to the press.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe resident finishes 6th in Louisiana Marathon

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Alexandria Hall finished 6th overall and first for females in the 2023 Louisiana Marathon. There was a total of 763 participant’s in the marathon. Hall averaged a six minute and 27 second mile pace. She finished the marathon in less than three hours (2:48:58.38).
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Lincoln Parish Police Jury appoints interim Parish Administrator

LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Following the decision not to renew former Lincoln Parish Administrator Doug Postels contract, the Lincoln Parish Police Jury appointed an interim administrator on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Courtney Hall served as parish administrator from 2009 until he retired in 2020. Hall said he spent 35 years...
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
opso.net

The Ouachita Correctional Center is Hiring!

Interested in a career at the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office in Corrections? The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is hiring Correctional Officers for the Ouachita Correctional Center. Here is Deputy Aguilar to tell you about what it takes! Interested? Click the employment tab in the menu box on this website for more information.
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Louisiana wildlife rehabilitator to share rescue adventures in Homer

HOMER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If a baby squirrel falls from a tree or a raccoon is making itself at home in your attic, you can call on the Louisiana wildlife rehabilitator speaking at the Claiborne Parish Library in Homer on Tuesday evening. “I hold a license for just about...
HOMER, LA
KNOE TV8

Shots fired near school in Winnfield, LA

WINNFIELD, LA
KNOE TV8

LifeShare giving out free king cakes in exchange for blood donations

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - LifeShare Blood Center is getting in the Mardi Gras spirit by offering a free Thurman’s Food Factory king cake to blood donors from Thursday, Jan. 26 through Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Local hospitals use blood from LifeShare for patients undergoing treatments for cancer, heart disease...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

A look at the incentives that brought Buc-ee’s to Ruston

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - We’re getting a look at the deal that brought Buc-ee’s to Ruston. The iconic gas station and convenience store announced they were coming to the city earlier this month. Buc-ee’s received incentives from the City of Ruston, Lincoln Parish Police Jury, School Board, and...
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Upcoming repairs to close La. 4 near Chatham, detours announced

CHATHAM, La. (KNOE) - The Jackson Parish Police Jury said there will be a road closure near Chatham due to repairs beginning Jan. 28, 2023. “The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, La. 4 will be closed 5 miles west of La. 34, near Chatham, in Jackson Parish. This road will remain closed until approximately Sunday, January 29, 2023. The purpose of this road closure is to allow for the necessary replacement of a cross-drain pipe. This work will be performed weather permitting.”
JACKSON PARISH, LA

