MONROE, La. (KNOE) - John Hartwell has built himself an impressive résumé. Hartwell was an athletic director for Troy from 2012 to 2015 and for Utah state from 2015 to 2022. Now he is a potential candidate for ULM’S athletic director. On Tuesday, ULM hosted an open forum for Hartwell but was not open to the press.

MONROE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO