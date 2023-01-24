Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The Tragic Life and Death of Takoda CollinsTawana K WatsonDayton, OH
Ohio Cop Hits Woman Over A Big Mac, Gets Paid Leave. What's The Deal?Chibuzo NwachukuDayton, OH
Step into the Future of Retail: Walmart's 'Store of the Future' Now Open for BusinessTy D.Beavercreek, OH
Eaton Register Herald
Student notes
wvxu.org
Dayton Public Schools superintendent Lolli to retire
Elizabeth Lolli will retire as superintendent of Dayton Public Schools. She is taking a new position in the education field, but she’s not sharing details until they’re finalized. Lolli also has led two other school districts. Additionally, she is a published author, has a host of awards and has taught at the Ph.D. level.
WTOL-TV
Monroe high school student dies Wednesday after car accident
Emma Treadway, 18, was set to walk for graduation at Orchard Center High School in June. There is a GoFundMe to help her family with funeral and living expenses.
Eaton Register Herald
Shawnee falls but memories made at Flyin’ To The Hoop
KETTERING — The final outcome wasn’t what Preble Shawnee’s boys’ basketball team wanted in its first appearance at the annual Beacon Orthopaedics Flyin’ To The Hoop Invitational, but the event will provide memories for years to come. “I thought it was a good game. Two...
Eaton Register Herald
West Alexandria news
WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Brantley Bassler, Bob Beneke, Todd Fergus, Jayden Pemberton, Zachary Schmidt, Bruce Hacker, Celeste Caplinger, Darlene MIlliken, Alan Webb, Scott Steele, Brooke Chorazewitz, Vicki Tabor, Dawn Miller Orr, Leila Rike, Bob Marcum, Chris Corneilson, Skeeter Dougherty, Sandy Fisher, Brian Day, Kacie Whaley, Terry Elliott, James Clevenger, Carol Unger, Steve Ward, in memory of Carol Lunsford.
Eaton Register Herald
Shawnee remains unbeaten in WOAC; Eaton wins twice
PREBLE COUNTY — With just two weeks left in the girls’ high school basketball season two county teams still have a chance to win league titles – with one controlling its own destiny. Preble Shawnee had a busy week with three tough non-conference games and one within...
Farm and Dairy
New Ohio Fairs’ Queen crowned
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Fair Managers announce the selection and crowning of the 2023 Ohio Fairs’ Queen Rebekah Hardacre, of New Carlisle, Ohio, representing the Clark County Fair. Hardacre was selected from a field of 73 county and independent fair queens and crowned Jan. 14 during the combined...
wyso.org
Tipp City school threat costs superintendent his job
Many Tipp City parents are concerned about the safety procedures in place at one of the high schools. Now, their concerns could have cost the school district’s superintendent his job. Last December at Tippecanoe Middle School—an eighth grade boy verbally threatened a female classmate. “There was some references...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Threats close a central Ohio school district
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — The Fairfield Sheriff’s Office released additional details on a threat that shut down the school district. Shortly after 5 a.m. Superintendent Chad Belville posted on social media saying, “Fairfield Union Local Schools will be closed on Thursday, January 26 due to threats of violence made toward our schools overnight. The district is working with the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Department to identify those responsible for the threats. We believe the Sheriff’s Department has the situation under control, so we are taking this action out of an abundance of caution to give the Sheriff’s Department plenty of time to complete its investigation.
Area Superintendent explains how local school districts decide to use snow days
FAIRBORN — The upcoming snowstorms Wednesday has school districts, teachers, and students across the area on alert. Schools in Fairborn have not closed this year yet, but the superintendent told us he anticipates Wednesday being its first snow day. News Center 7′s Haley Kosik spoke with Gene Lolli, the...
Fox 19
Butler County 7-year-old gets a birthday gift of a lifetime
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Hamilton second grader battling a rare brain cancer arrived at school Tuesday morning and received an early birthday gift. Rydder Ames turns eight on Jan. 30. The seven-year-old is battling a rare form of brain cancer called diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma or DIPG. Brookwood Elementary...
Eaton Register Herald
PCDL January programming under way
EATON —The Preble County District Library has released its January programming and activity calendar as follows:. New Paris Storytime and Craft (All ages): Mondays at 5:30 p.m. Camden Little Ones Storytime (All ages): Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. West Alexandria Storytime (All ages): Saturdays at 11 a.m. Eaton Storytimes run...
dayton.com
Springboro pizza restaurant to close tonight
Heroes Pizza House, a Springboro restaurant, is closing tonight according to an announcement posted today on its Facebook page. “Come out tonight and have a drink and toast farewell to Heroes Pizza House,” the post said. “Tonight is our last night and we would love to see your smiling faces!”
Eaton Register Herald
PCDL releases January programming calendar
dayton.com
3 new businesses coming to Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood
Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood has been making headlines in recent weeks with three new establishments coming soon. From homecooked favorites with a touch of Nashville to bubble teas and waffles, the foodie scene in Belmont is growing. Angie’s Firehouse Tavern closed its doors Jan. 17 at 703 Watervliet Ave. but...
dayton.com
Barbecue restaurant opens in former Miamisburg tavern
A longtime restauranteur has opened a new brick-and-mortar space in Miamisburg. Al Shamburger, known for his natural, smoke flavored meats, opened Big A BBQ & Grill at 209 Byers Road on Jan. 23. The space previously housed Steve & Tammy’s Tavern. Last December, owner Steven Meyer posted on Facebook that the restaurant was for sale.
Eaton Register Herald
News briefs
The New Paris Masonic Lodge invites the public for “Breakfast at the Lodge” every second Saturday of the month, next on Saturday, Jan. 14. Cost is $9 for adults, $4 for children. Breakfast will be served from 7-10 a.m. at 116 S Washington in New Paris. The menu consists of sausage, eggs hashbrowns, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, coffee and juice.
Urbana Citizen
Urbana officer graduates from academy
COLUMBUS – Friday afternoon, Jan. 20, 2023 was the graduation of the 147th Basic Police Officer School, held at the Ohio State Highway Patrol Academy in Columbus. Forty-two new law enforcement officers from around the state made up this class, including new Urbana Police Officer Damion Williams. Williams was...
wyso.org
New Gas Station at Former Dayton Grocery Store Denied; Training New Nurses
Dayton Says No to Gas Station at Former Grocery Store Location (WYSO) - Dayton’s Board of Zoning Appeals denied a permit application for the construction of a gas station where the old GroceryLane used to be in North Dayton. Community members there opposed the project. Alejandro Figueroa was at the meeting this week.
Power restored to Centerville residents
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — More than 400 residents were in the dark Wednesday as crews worked to restore power. AES Ohio Director of Corporate Communications, Mary Ann Kabel, says crews with AES Ohio were responding to the Centerville area to try and turn the power back on for customers on Wednesday night. Power has since […]
