Happy Valentine’s Day Cross Stitch
Sometimes when it comes to stitching for a holiday, the simple is the most effective. This cross stitch pattern literally says it all: Happy Valentine’s Day. It would be sweet for a card or a wall hanging. It measures 73 by 52 stitches, or 5.2 by 3.7 inches on 14 count fabric. It uses three colors.
Free Crochet Pattern – One Stitch Sweater Baby Set
The Crocheted One Stitch Sweater Set is a versatile and stylish crochet pattern that is perfect for anyone who wants to create a cozy and warm sweater set without the hassle of complicated stitches. The pattern includes a hat and sweater that can be made with a medium weight yarn of your choice. The set has a skill level of easy, making it a great project for those who are new to crochet or for those who are looking for a quick and easy project.
A Gorgeous Cowl for Using up Odd Balls
I happened to be on Ravelry the other day and saw the Faded Glass Infinity Cowl was trending. With good reason; it’s gorgeous!. This design, by Sydney Gerzymisch, uses light fingering weight yarn with one main color and as many contrasting colors as you like. They used 14 on the sample, but you can use more or fewer depending on how much yarn you want to use and how long you want your loop to be.
EXCLUSIVE: First look at Nadia Ferreira’s wedding gowns
Choosing a wedding dress is probably one of the most important tasks during the planification and organization of a wedding. The dress must be in harmony with the rest of the mood of the ceremony, and represent, to the greatest extent possible, the actual style of the bride. ...
Book Review – Scrap Quilts and How to Make Them
Scrap quilts are not only practical and inexpensive to make, but they also provide a freedom and vibrancy of design that traditional quilts sometimes lack. This simply written, easy-to-follow guide helps quilters with a basic understanding of quiltmaking principles to create their own unique scrap quilt. Judy Florence, an experienced...
I “Heart” recycled playing card tiny houses
I love a craft that once you make one you want to make a whole bunch. Repetition can be so zen and I can pretty much always use more zen in my day. Pop on over to the blog Freshly Found for the tutorial on how to make little folded recycled playing card houses. When you use red cards and have the hearts facing out these recycled heart card houses are perfect to decorate for Valentine’s Day. Oh and best yet no glue or scissors are needed for this adorable project. Great for travel. Maybe even as a little Valentine’s Day gift box for all your friends and family.
Dried Flower Embroidery: An Introduction to the Art of Flowers on Tulle
Honors the art of embroidering flowers on tulle. Learn how to make stunning arrangements with your favorite everlasting flowers, grasses, and greenery. Starting with the fundamentals, Olga walks you through the process of mastering this trade, from drying flowers to building your own frames and embroidering onto tulle, utilizing nature as your thread and gaining inspiration from the natural world. Extend your imagination and make your own beautiful creations.
Printable Valentine’s Day Coloring and Activity Pages
Coloring pages are great to have in the art center in the classroom or to keep on hand at home for when you need a little something to do. I used to like to print out coloring and activity sheets and keep them in my bag for when we had to wait at a restaurant or doctor’s office, or just to keep around for those moments when we needed to fill time.
6 Valentine’s Day Card Ideas with Animals
This wonderful card features a bunny floating by on a balloon with a beautiful purple sky made with stamps from MFT. Visit the My Favorite Things blog for a video tutorial. If, like me, you’re a big animal lover or if your special Valentine does also then these handmade card ideas are for you! I’ve gathered up some of my current favorite Valentine’s Day Cards that feature adorable animal stamps and dies. Many of these card will also work for anniversary and wedding cards as well.
