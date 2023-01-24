I love a craft that once you make one you want to make a whole bunch. Repetition can be so zen and I can pretty much always use more zen in my day. Pop on over to the blog Freshly Found for the tutorial on how to make little folded recycled playing card houses. When you use red cards and have the hearts facing out these recycled heart card houses are perfect to decorate for Valentine’s Day. Oh and best yet no glue or scissors are needed for this adorable project. Great for travel. Maybe even as a little Valentine’s Day gift box for all your friends and family.

