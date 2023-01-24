Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Wayne State hires former Michigan star Tyrone Wheatley as new head football coach
DETROIT – Wayne State University has hired former Michigan star Tyrone Wheatley to become its new head football coach. “I am beyond excited to welcome Coach Wheatley and his family to the Wayne State community,” Wayne State Interim Athletic Director Erika Wallace said. “Coach Wheatley has a passion for developing the student-athlete not only on the field, but off. His ability to mentor men, develop talent, and recruit will elevate our football program. I’m looking forward to watching his leadership as he guides our Warrior student-athletes into a new era.”
ClickOnDetroit.com
2023 James Beard Awards: Here are the Michigan restaurants, chefs who made the semifinalist list
The 2023 James Beard Awards semifinalists have been announced and more than a dozen restaurants and chefs from Michigan made the list. Nominees will be announced on March 29 and winners will be honored at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony on June 5, 2023, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.
ClickOnDetroit.com
25 years later: 2 Ohio brothers arrested in connection with brutal 1997 Michigan murder
BLISSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two brothers from Ohio have been arrested in connection with a brutal murder that happened in Lenawee County in the late ‘90s. The Michigan Attorney General’s Office announced the arrest of Richardo Sepulveda, 51, of Cincinnati, and Michael Sepulveda, 49, of Toledo, on Tuesday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
45 years later: Remembering the Great Blizzard of 1978 in Southeast Michigan
DETROIT – It’s been 45 years since a powerful blizzard dropped more than a foot of snow in Southeast Michigan, establishing itself as one of the more memorable weather events in recent history. The Great Blizzard of 1978 not only brought heavy snow totals - but also hurricane...
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 face murder charges 25 years after unidentified man found decapitated in Lenawee County
BLISSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two Ohio men are facing murder charges in the death of a man found decapitated in Lenawee County 25 years ago. The victim still hasn’t been identified. Richardo Sepulveda, 51 of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Michael Sepulveda, 49 of Toledo, Ohio, were arrested on Tuesday...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s how schools are preparing for closures ahead of Michigan winter snowstorm
We’re almost into February, and we’re looking at the first big snowfall of the year, and of course, there are schoolchildren across Michigan watching closely to see if they’ll get that first snow day of the school year. But Wednesday’s (Jan. 24) storm may prove challenging for...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Students left without proof of training after driving school unexpectedly shuts down in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – A driving school unexpectedly shut down, leaving students without any record of their training and parents out hundreds of dollars in Monroe County. Parents told Local 4 the last time they saw an instructor was in December, and now they can’t get a hold of anybody.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan State Police shoot, kill armed suspect in Detroit
DETROIT – Michigan State Police shot and killed a man who was armed in Detroit. The incident occurred Tuesday (Jan. 24) at 7:30 p.m. in the 12857 block of Terry Street in Detroit. “The thing that really concerned us was after we got inside of the home, we found...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Track the winter storm in Metro Detroit with live streaming coverage all day on Local 4+
A winter storm is expected to dump several inches of snow across Metro Detroit on Wednesday, and Local 4 has you covered. We’ll make sure you’re prepared with our 4Warn Weather team, including up-to-the-minute forecasting, travel advisories, weather alerts, and preparation tips. It’s Michigan, it’s January, and it’s snowing. We can handle this. Let’s handle it together.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Southfield man charged with armed robbery of 2 dollar stores in Detroit
DETROIT – Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Fernando Darryl Ford, 30, of Southfield with armed robbery of two dollar stores in Detroit. The first incident occurred Friday (Jan. 13) at 7:10 p.m. in the 11630 block of Greenfield Road as Detroit police were called to the store for a reported robbery.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Christy McDonald: Why it’s time to pay attention to what’s happening in Lansing
A big night in Lansing on Wednesday when Governor Gretchen Whitmer gave her State of the State address. It’s the beginning of her second term, the state finally emerging from the COVID pandemic crisis mode. We have a large batch of new legislators, thanks to redistricting. There is the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Rodents? Water damage? What residents say is going on inside historic Detroit apartment building
DETROIT – Residents inside a historic Detroit apartment building are voicing concerns for their safety. They told Local 4 they have seen rodents, that there is water damage and the elevator has been broken. When Local 4′s Hank Winchester arrived the elevator was broken and there appeared to be a water issue in the lobby.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tanker going too fast for snowy weather on I-94 crashes into median, spills fuel, causes 2nd crash
DETROIT – A tanker that was being driven too fast for the wintry conditions in Detroit crashed into the I-94 median, spilled debris and fuel all over the highway, and caused a secondary crash, according to police. Michigan State Police troopers were called around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday (Jan. 25)...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police want help finding missing 13-year-old girl
DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit. Marie Washington was last seen by her father at 7:40 a.m. Tuesday (Jan. 24) when he dropped her off at school in the 2500 block of Sheridan Street in Detroit. When he came to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
I-94 reopens in Detroit after semi truck crashes into median wall, spills fuel
DETROIT – Part of I-94 closed in Detroit Wednesday after a semi truck crashed into the median wall, spilling fuel and debris. Both directions of I-94 closed on Detroit’s east side after a semi truck crashed at around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The freeway has since reopened as of 3 p.m.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit winter storm: Full timeline breakdown, snow total predictions
4Warn Weather – A winter storm warning will go into effect on Wednesday morning for Wayne, Lenawee and Monroe counties, with other Metro Detroit areas under a winter weather advisory. Winter storm timing and duration:. 5 a.m.: Snow moves in from the south, but will remain light until mainly...
ClickOnDetroit.com
14 bundles of heroin, 12-gauge shotgun found during drugged driving arrest in Berkley
BERKLEY, Mich. – A 12-gauge shotgun and 14 bundles of heroin were found while officials in Berkley investigated a driver for being under the influence of drugs, they said. Members of the Berkley Public Safety Department stopped a vehicle at 1:30 a.m. Dec. 2 on Woodward Avenue near 11 Mile Road.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man crashes into house after being fatally shot on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – One man crashed into a house after being fatally shot on Detroit’s west side. The incident occurred Tuesday (Jan. 24) in the 8300 block of West Outer Drive in Detroit. The Detroit Police Department said the man was shot while inside his vehicle. The man (after...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police looking for 59-year-old man who left his home with an unknown woman
DETROIT – Police are searching for a Detroit man who left his home with an unknown woman in December. According to Detroit police, Tony Chase left his home located on the 7600 block of Stout Street on Dec. 20, 2022, around 10:30 p.m. Stout Street is near Tireman Avenue and Evergreen Road.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Teen steals woman’s purse in Birmingham, uses her credit cards, is arrested in Las Vegas, police say
BIRMINGHAM, Mich. – A teenager was arrested in Las Vegas after he grabbed a woman from behind, stole her purse, and used her credit cards at multiple stores around Metro Detroit, police said. The theft happened at 6:26 p.m. Jan. 4 along Harmon Street near North Old Woodward Avenue...
