Ann Arbor, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Wayne State hires former Michigan star Tyrone Wheatley as new head football coach

DETROIT – Wayne State University has hired former Michigan star Tyrone Wheatley to become its new head football coach. “I am beyond excited to welcome Coach Wheatley and his family to the Wayne State community,” Wayne State Interim Athletic Director Erika Wallace said. “Coach Wheatley has a passion for developing the student-athlete not only on the field, but off. His ability to mentor men, develop talent, and recruit will elevate our football program. I’m looking forward to watching his leadership as he guides our Warrior student-athletes into a new era.”
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan State Police shoot, kill armed suspect in Detroit

DETROIT – Michigan State Police shot and killed a man who was armed in Detroit. The incident occurred Tuesday (Jan. 24) at 7:30 p.m. in the 12857 block of Terry Street in Detroit. “The thing that really concerned us was after we got inside of the home, we found...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Track the winter storm in Metro Detroit with live streaming coverage all day on Local 4+

A winter storm is expected to dump several inches of snow across Metro Detroit on Wednesday, and Local 4 has you covered. We’ll make sure you’re prepared with our 4Warn Weather team, including up-to-the-minute forecasting, travel advisories, weather alerts, and preparation tips. It’s Michigan, it’s January, and it’s snowing. We can handle this. Let’s handle it together.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Southfield man charged with armed robbery of 2 dollar stores in Detroit

DETROIT – Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Fernando Darryl Ford, 30, of Southfield with armed robbery of two dollar stores in Detroit. The first incident occurred Friday (Jan. 13) at 7:10 p.m. in the 11630 block of Greenfield Road as Detroit police were called to the store for a reported robbery.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police want help finding missing 13-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit. Marie Washington was last seen by her father at 7:40 a.m. Tuesday (Jan. 24) when he dropped her off at school in the 2500 block of Sheridan Street in Detroit. When he came to...
DETROIT, MI

