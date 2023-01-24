DETROIT – Wayne State University has hired former Michigan star Tyrone Wheatley to become its new head football coach. “I am beyond excited to welcome Coach Wheatley and his family to the Wayne State community,” Wayne State Interim Athletic Director Erika Wallace said. “Coach Wheatley has a passion for developing the student-athlete not only on the field, but off. His ability to mentor men, develop talent, and recruit will elevate our football program. I’m looking forward to watching his leadership as he guides our Warrior student-athletes into a new era.”

DETROIT, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO