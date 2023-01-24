Marcus Randle El, a former wideout for the Wisconsin Badgers and the younger brother of former Steelers star Antwaan Randle El, has been convicted of the 2020 murders of two women in Wisconsin. The AP reports that a jury found Randle El guilty of two counts of first degree homicide in the shooting deaths of Seairaha Winchester, 30, and Brittany McAdory, 27, in Janesville, Wis. Prosecutors said during the case that Randle El believed Winchester was an informant to police that he was selling drugs, and that he also killed McAdory to eliminate her as a witness in the first slaying. While...

