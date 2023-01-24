Angela “Mercy” Ziegler has long been one of Overwatch 2’s most iconic heroes, and after years of being the scapegoat for when things go wrong in a match, the players who main this airborne healer are sick and tired of your shit. Mercy is the caretaker of the heroes of Overwatch, and as she flies over a battlefield, she sees all that happens between a payload’s starting point and its destination. So I talked to some Mercy players about what they want tanks, damage dealers, and fellow healers to know about in order to better help them help you help them.

1 DAY AGO