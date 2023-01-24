ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TechCrunch

Instagram’s new dynamic profile photo flips between your picture and avatar

“Now you can add your avatar to the other side of your pic — and people who visit your profile can flip between the two,” the Meta-owned company said in a tweet. To add an avatar to the other side of your profile picture, you need to navigate to the “Edit Profile” button. After adding the avatar, your profile picture will automatically flip over to your avatar when people visit your profile.
9to5Mac

TikTok now lets users receive direct messages from everyone, just like Instagram

TikTok is essentially a video platform. But with the number of users growing every day combined with increasing competition from other apps, it’s no surprise that TikTok has been working on catching up with other social networks in more ways. And TikTok’s next move is to let users receive direct messages from anyone, just like Instagram.
msn.com

Woman’s Ziploc Hack Has Everyone Questioning Everything They Ever Knew

When packing your daily lunch to take with you to work or school, you may go through quite a few Ziploc bags. This makes sense if you typically pack a lunch that isn’t made from leftovers that you’ll have to warm up in the microwave, but instead involves making a fresh sandwich, some chips and other loose snacks that require you to store in a Ziploc bag to maintain its' freshness.
Android Police

Samsung's ultra-thin 65" OLED 4K TV goes 40% off for your game day watch party

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're in the market for a big-screened OLED TV set, the S95B from Samsung is definitely worth your consideration. It measures less than 2 inches deep, it's packed full of all the latest technologies, and right now it's more than $1,000 off.
Kotaku

Someone On Tinder Made A Game About What It’s Like To Date Them

There is a bottomless dress-up box filled with things that people look for in a partner. You might prefer someone who is funny or empathetic, I consider myself lucky to have ended up with someone who never had an AJR phase. And I’m sure, out there somewhere, there is a person who wouldn’t want to date anyone who doesn’t demonstrate their proficiency in C++ within the first 40 seconds of knowing them. And for that person, this Tinder user who made an entire lo-fi video game about dating them is likely the one.
The Verge

The best use for AI eye contact tech is making movie stars look straight at the camera

Over the past few years, a bunch of tools have been released that use AI to edit video calls in real time so that the caller is making eye contact with the camera. FaceTime can do it. Microsoft Teams can do it. And Nvidia Broadcast can do it, too. (Provided, in each case, you have the necessary hardware or software.)
Kotaku

The Best Ways To Keep Your Overwatch 2 Healer Alive, As Told By Tired Mercy Mains

Angela “Mercy” Ziegler has long been one of Overwatch 2’s most iconic heroes, and after years of being the scapegoat for when things go wrong in a match, the players who main this airborne healer are sick and tired of your shit. Mercy is the caretaker of the heroes of Overwatch, and as she flies over a battlefield, she sees all that happens between a payload’s starting point and its destination. So I talked to some Mercy players about what they want tanks, damage dealers, and fellow healers to know about in order to better help them help you help them.
msn.com

How to create a clip on Twitch

It’s been a gaming law for almost as long as gaming has been around: screenshots or it didn’t happen. With Twitch, however, some nifty built-in functionality called Clips means viewers can capture some of the most brilliant moments on the platform for sharing across Social Media, Discord communities, or even for offline saving for editing work in the future. It’s straightforward and quick, so you don’t have to worry about missing the next clutch. Here’s how to make Clips on Twitch.
Creative Bloq

I can't keep my eyes off this freaky AI mod

Streamers on platforms like Twitch and YouTube have to juggle a lot of elements when making content: from controlling lighting and sound to moderating their comments and keeping their audience engaged with witty banter. All this means it was only going to be so long before a tech company weighed in with a bizarre solution to help content creators seem more attentive whilst they handle their livestreams. And I'm officially weirded out.
Android Police

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 series picks up camera zoom controls, but there's a catch

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Last week, Samsung released an update to the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro that made them more useful companions for your Galaxy phone’s camera with a new zoom option in the Camera Controller app. However, the capability remains inoperable until Samsung releases One UI 5.1. Ahead of this phone software release, the company is now pushing the same feature to the Galaxy Watch 4 series, along with a handful of other improvements.
Kotaku

The Samurai Yakuza Game Will Guest-Star A World-Famous Wrestler And An Internet Hottie

Sega and its Ryu Ga Gotoku studio announced that some big stars in the worlds of professional wrestling and Hollywood will make cameos in the upcoming samurai Yakuza spin-off, Like A Dragon: Ishin!. In an announcement trailer on Sega’s official YouTube channel, the publisher revealed that the famous All Elite...

