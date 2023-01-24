Read full article on original website
Related
Shemar Moore Shares First Photo of Baby Daughter Frankie: 'I'm a Girl Daddy'
"Dreams come true," the S.W.A.T. actor wrote as he introduced his newborn daughter to the world Shemar Moore is introducing his baby girl to the world! The S.W.A.T. actor, 52, shared the first photo of newborn daughter Frankie in an Instagram post Wednesday celebrating her arrival. "FRANKIE MOORE!!!! BABY GIRL in da building!!!" the proud new dad began the caption to his photo, where he holds the newborn close to his face. "Born January 24… at 3:38pm…. 7.1 Pounds… 20 inches…. 10 fingers n 10 toes… Already THE LOVE OF MY LIFE!! I'm...
Brian McKnight and Wife Leilani Welcome Baby Boy: 'We Are So In Love!'
The couple also shares son Jack and daughter Julia and McKnight is also a father to sons Brian Jr. and Niko, plus daughter Briana Brian McKnight has added a baby boy to his family! The "Back At One" singer, 53, and wife Leilani have welcomed another baby, son Brian Kainoa Makoa McKnight, the couple announced in a joint Instagram post Monday. "'For this child we have prayed and the Lord has granted us the desires of our hearts' 1 Samuel 1:27 God's greatest gift, our son is here!!!" the pair wrote...
Joey Lawrence welcomes third child, his first with wife Samantha Cope
Whoa! Joey Lawrence’s wife Samantha Cope gave birth to the pair’s first baby together on Jan. 16. The “Blossom” star announced the birth of their new baby girl, Dylan Rose Lawrence, on Friday with a sweet Instagram post. “Mom, Dad and big sisters are all so smitten with you sweet girl!” Lawrence captioned a photo of the couple with their newborn. “we welcomed her into this world with the most amazing midwife, everyone is happy and healthy and we are overjoyed with gratitude 🙏🏼🤍 wow what a beautiful journey. thank you for all your continued love surrounding this beautiful new life!...
Tristan Thompson Joins Daughter True for Sweet Dance Video: 'Anything for My Baby Girl'
Tristan Thompson shares True, 4, and a 5-month-old baby boy with Khloé Kardashian, son Theo, 12 months, with Maralee Nichols, and son Prince, 6, with ex Jordan Craig Tristan Thompson is showing off his dance moves with his favorite little lady. The NBA star, 31, shared a sweet video on Instagram Tuesday where he enjoyed a kitchen dance party with his 4-year-old daughter True. The pair danced and sang together to Taron Egerton and Tori Kelly's version of Shawn Mendes' "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back" from Sing 2. "When...
Married at First Sight’s Briana Myles and Vincent Morales Welcome Baby Girl
Watch: Married at First Sight Experts Weigh in on Relationships. It's love at first sight for these new parents. Married at First Sight's Briana Myles and Vincent Morales have welcomed their first child into the world, a baby girl named Aury Bella Morales. "Baby Morales has finally made her debut!"...
Larsa Pippen Seen Kissing Michael Jordan's Son Marcus After Saying They Were 'Just Friends'
The pair were first spotted out to lunch together in Miami in September before they were photographed snuggling at Rolling Loud Music Festival later that month Larsa Pippen appeared to confirm her romance with Marcus Jordan after the two were spotted packing on the PDA on Saturday. In a photo obtained by PEOPLE, the Real Housewives of Miami star and Michael Jordan's son can be seen sharing a kiss while taking a stroll in Miami Beach. For the outing, Larsa, 48, wore a Jean Paul Gaultier black bodysuit and...
Divorce Turns Nasty: Ne-Yo Shares First Photos Of 'Love Child' He Fathered During Marriage To Crystal
Recording artist Ne-Yo gave fans the first glimpse of the son he allegedly fathered during his marriage to estranged wife Crystal Smith, RadarOnline.com has learned."I am BLESSED," the Sexy Love hitmaker wrote via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 10, after sharing multiple photos of his kids after the new year. "Thank you GOD for my beautiful children and the people that help me raise them. I love you all."The singer shares three children with Smith, Isabella Rose, Shaffer Chimere Jr., and Alexander-Raj. He also has two children with ex-fiancée Monyetta Shaw, daughter Madilyn Grace, and son Mason Evan, in...
Popculture
Brian McKnight and Wife Announce New Baby's Birth
Brian McKnight has some exciting news to share. As PEOPLE reported, McKnight and his wife, Leilani, have welcomed a baby boy. This is the third child for the couple and the sixth for McKnight, who has three children from other relationships. McKnight and his wife announced the news via a...
Nick Cannon Dances With Twins Moroccan & Monroe In TikTok After Ex Mariah Carey Allegedly Wants To Be Kids' 'Primary Caregiver'
Even though Nick Cannon has plenty of children to look after — he is the father of 12 kids — he took some time to be with his eldest kids, twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex Mariah Carey, as of late. In a new TikTok video, the trio were seen dancing to Chris Brown's hit song "Run It!" "Blooper #fyp #funny #fail #blooper," the caption read. Another video showed Monroe and Cannon doing a routine. "We petty!" the caption read. As OK! previously reported, Carey, whom he was married to from 2008 to 2016, is not happy...
msn.com
David Bowie died 7 years ago, leaving supermodel wife Iman and their daughter behind: Stars who are widows or widowers
Slide 1 of 22: Famous people are not immune to the tragedies of life, including losing a spouse. Wonderwall.com is taking a look at Hollywood's most famous widows and widowers...On Jan. 10, 2016, supermodel Iman became a widow when her husband of almost 24 years, music star David Bowie, died at 69 following an 18-month battle with liver cancer. "I don't think it will ever go away, but the acceptance of it, and the remembrance of the joy, rather than saying every memory that, 'Oh, I wish he was here, I wish we could experience this together.' Now I remember the 26 joyful years I had with my husband," the supermodel -- who welcomed daughter Lexi with the music icon -- said on the "Today" show in 2021, adding that she could never remarry. "People say to me when they talk, 'Oh, I loved your late husband,' and I said, 'He's not my late husband, he's my husband,' so that's how I feel about it. This was truly the love of my life, and I just wait until I meet him again."Keep reading to see more celebrities who've dealt with the loss of a spouse...MORE: Celebrities who died too soon.
Kathie Lee Gifford’s Grandson Dresses Up Like Her Late Husband in Adorable Pic
Kathie Lee Gifford’s son Cody Gifford is showing some love for his late father, Frank Gifford. This comes as Cody... The post Kathie Lee Gifford’s Grandson Dresses Up Like Her Late Husband in Adorable Pic appeared first on Outsider.
Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughter Riley Keough Secretly Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Ben Smith-Petersen
Lisa Marie Presley’s eldest daughter Riley Keough and her husband Ben Smith-Petersen reportedly welcomed their child recently. According to Us Weekly, the Zola star rep confirmed that she and Smith-Petersen welcomed a baby girl. However, it was not disclosed when Keough had the little one. Riley also revealed the newest addition to the Presley family in her speech, which was read by Smith-Petersen, at her mother’s memorial service at Graceland.
See Jessica Simpson Rock Her 8th Grade Cheerleader Jacket At 42
Jessica Simpson shared the nostalgic post on Instagram.
Kenny Lattimore and TV Judge Faith Jenkins Welcome Daughter Skylar
The Lattimore family just got bigger after singer Kenny Lattimore and his TV star judge wife Faith Jenkins announced the birth of their new daughter, Skylar Leigh Lattimore. The Divorce Court star took to Instagram on Monday night to post the most adorable video clip introducing her baby girl to the world.
Brittany Mahomes Jokes That Her Family of Four Is 'Living in Sterling's World'
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes share son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III, 5 weeks, and daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months Brittany Mahomes has a little boss baby on her hands! Tagging husband Patrick Mahomes in a tweet on Wednesday, the Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, joked that daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months, is asserting herself in their new family of four. "In case anyone is wondering, the Mahomes household is living in Sterlings World! 😂🤍," she wrote. In addition to their toddler, the couple became parents to a baby boy last month when they...
TV Judge Lynn Toler Thanks Fans For Helping to Usher Her Through Grief After Husband’s Untimely Death
Losing a loved one is never easy, especially when it’s unexpected. Divorce Court Judge Lynn Toler was dealt a blow when she unexpectedly lost her husband Eric “Big E” Mumford after 33 years of marriage in January. According to Toler, she assumed they’d still have “a lifetime...
Carrie Underwood Declares She No Longer Cares About Being A 'Certain Size' Following Years In The Spotlight
Having been in the spotlight for more than a decade, Carrie Underwood has learned a thing or two about maintaining a lifestyle that is best for her. While discussing her fitness journey in a new interview and how it has evolved over the years, the "Before He Cheats" country star candidly told an outlet, "I feel like earlier in my career I was working out more to be a certain size or fit into a certain aesthetic that I thought I wanted to be.""And now I feel like I work out more to be strong and to have energy and...
Tom Brady Says He Loves Daughter Vivian 'Infinity' as He Shares Photo of Her Horseback Riding
Tom Brady is dad to son Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, with ex Gisele Bündchen and son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan Tom Brady loves watching his little girl enjoy one of her passions. Earlier this week, the NFL star, 45, shared a cute photo of daughter Vivian Lake, 10, on horseback while walking around an outdoor ring. The pre-teen smiles for her dad's photo, which was snapped from a patio area outside the ring. "❤️❤️❤️ x Infinty [sic]," Brady captioned the post on his Instagram Story. The Tampa...
People
Tom Brady Shares Sweet Poolside Photos with Son Ben After Christmas Celebrations: 'Love This Boy'
Tom Brady is enjoying some downtime with his kids over the holidays. The NFL star, 45, shared a sweet series of pictures on his Instagram Story Friday hanging out by the pool with his 13-year-old son Benjamin. The first snap shows Ben sitting on dad's lap with his legs stretched...
TODAY.com
Tom Brady shares pictures of his first Christmas with kids since divorce
Tom Brady had a special Christmas celebration with his kids, Jack, 15, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10. On Dec. 27, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shared a picture of his three children standing in front of the Christmas tree on his Instagram Stories, along with an animated image that Benjamin made.
People
389K+
Followers
66K+
Post
266M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 15