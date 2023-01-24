Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Joints in North CarolinaEast Coast TravelerShelby, NC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Chick-fil-A Opened a New Restaurant in Toccoa, GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenToccoa, GA
New local bakery opens in South CarolinaKristen WaltersEasley, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Related
clemsontigers.com
Clemson Hosts NGWSD Event
CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson Athletic Department held an open clinic with more than 200 participants in celebration of National Girls and Women in Sports Day. The event brought kids in sixth grade and below into Littlejohn Coliseum ahead of the women’s basketball game against North Carolina on Jan. 29. The children took part in 10 stations, run by Clemson student-athletes in cheer, dance, lacrosse, gymnastics, softball, track, golf, rowing and volleyball.
clemsontigers.com
Tigers Take Down Nebraska, Earn Six Straight at Duckworth
CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson men’s tennis team (6-0) competed well and earned a gritty 4-0 victory over Nebraska (2-1) on Sunday afternoon at the Duckworth Family Tennis Facility. “I was really happy with the way the boys competed and brought really good energy all day,” said Head...
clemsontigers.com
Clemson Wraps Up Bob Pollock Invitational in Style
CLEMSON, S.C. — The Bob Pollock Invitational wrapped up with a bang on Saturday, as Clemson had several top-performances. The men’s 4×400 meter relay closed out the meet with a 3:06.76 time, which is second-best in school history. During the meet, Clemson recognized ACC UNITE Award winner...
clemsontigers.com
Tigers Earn Gritty 4-0 Win Over Columbia
MALIBU, Calif. – The Clemson women’s tennis team (5-1) pulled off an incredible 4-0 victory over Columbia on Sunday at ITA Kickoff Weekend. The Tigers endured a rain delay to take the doubles point and get the job done in singles to clinch the victory. “Today we established...
clemsontigers.com
Tigers Top South Alabama Friday Afternoon
CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson men’s tennis team (5-0) continued to roll at the Duckworth Family Tennis Facility, defeating South Alabama (3-1), 5-2. With the win, the Tigers are off to a 5-0 start for the first time since 2017. “It was a very good win for us...
clemsontigers.com
Tigers Show Out on Opening Day of Bob Pollock Invitational
CLEMSON, S.C. — The first day of the Bob Pollock Invitational was a thrilling one, as Clemson impressed across several events to set four top-10 marks, as well as many personal bests. Action will resume on Saturday at 9 a.m. and conclude following the men’s 4×400 meter relay at 3:35 p.m.
clemsontigers.com
Match Day Central: ITA Kickoff Weekend at Pepperdine
🐾 Clemson vs. Pepperdine, Clemson vs. Memphis/Columbia. 📍Pepperdine University | Malibu, Calif. 🗓 Saturday, Jan. 28 (1 p.m.) | Sunday, Jan. 29 (1 p.m. or 4 p.m.) CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson women’s tennis team will compete in ITA Kickoff Weekend hosted by Pepperdine University on Saturday and Sunday. The Tigers (4-0) will open the weekend against No. 9 Pepperdine on Saturday at 1 p.m. The winner of Clemson’s match will play the winner of a match between Memphis and Columbia on Sunday at 4 p.m. The losers of the two matches will meet in a consolation match at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
clemsontigers.com
Tigers Fall 4-0 to No. 9 Pepperdine
MALIBU, Calif. – The Clemson women’s tennis team (4-1) suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday at the hands of No. 9 Pepperdine (1-0) by a final score of 4-0. The Tigers will play the loser of this afternoon’s match between Memphis and Columbia tomorrow at 1 p.m. to close out their ITA Kickoff Weekend.
Comments / 0