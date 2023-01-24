🐾 Clemson vs. Pepperdine, Clemson vs. Memphis/Columbia. 📍Pepperdine University | Malibu, Calif. 🗓 Saturday, Jan. 28 (1 p.m.) | Sunday, Jan. 29 (1 p.m. or 4 p.m.) CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson women’s tennis team will compete in ITA Kickoff Weekend hosted by Pepperdine University on Saturday and Sunday. The Tigers (4-0) will open the weekend against No. 9 Pepperdine on Saturday at 1 p.m. The winner of Clemson’s match will play the winner of a match between Memphis and Columbia on Sunday at 4 p.m. The losers of the two matches will meet in a consolation match at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO