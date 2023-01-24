ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

gosia
5d ago

Keep moving, keep moving… nothing to see here… it IS normal that 31 year olds die in their sleep… #safandeffective #thenewnormal

98
Hanz2020
4d ago

A lot of sudden deaths in healthy young people are coming as a "huge shock". After a certain point, it's really not all that shocking. When does it go from an anomaly to a pattern? Is there a magic number that's been established over the last couple years? Or are we just supposed to continue being shocked until something changes? Tell me what to do please, pharmaceutical, government and media overlords! I no longer possess the cognitive abilities to form my own thoughts, so I need you guys to program me.

42
Rick James
5d ago

Was also in Cumbria recently “Students and staff at a school in Cumbria are paying their respects to a passionate teacher who passed away suddenly at the age of 26.Rachel Morgan began working at Kells Infant School in Whitehaven in January last year, having previously worked in other local schools.”

21
BBC

Father pays tribute after severely ill son, 13, dies in hospital

A father has paid tribute to his 13-year-old disabled son following his death in hospital. Taylor-James, who had Down's syndrome and was non-verbal autistic, was taken to Nottingham's Queen's Medical Centre with a lung infection in December. His father Stuart told the BBC he had opted to drive him there...
BBC

Junior doctor blamed Birmingham hospital for her suicide, family say

A junior doctor left a suicide note blaming her death entirely on the hospital where she worked. Vaish Kumar, 35, who was based at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QE), said in the letter shared by her parents the working environment "just broke me". She died in June and an inquest...
Popculture

Metal Drummer TJ De Blois Dead at 38

TJ de Blois, a founding member and drummer 2000s metal band A Life Once Lost, has died. De Blois' fellow former bandmate Vadim Taver confirmed in a Jan. 19 Instagram post that the drummer recently passed away at the age of 38. Taver did not specify exactly when de Blois passed away, and the musician's cause of death is not known at this time.
BBC

Laura Winham: Surrey woman lay dead in flat for three years, say family

A mentally ill woman was discovered in a "mummified, almost skeletal state" after lying dead for more than three years in her flat, her family say. Laura Winham, 38, was "abandoned and left to die" by the NHS and social services before her body was found by her brother in May 2021, they claim.
Vanessa Taveras

Sylvia Syms Dies at Age 89

Sylvia Syms has just recently died. She was an English actress, active on stage and screen, her best known for films roles including Woman in a Dressing Gown, Ice Gold in Alex, No Trees in the Street, Victim, and the Tamarind Seed. On television, she was best known for her role in serial Eastenders. She was born on January 6, 1934 in Woolwich, London, United Kingdom. She died in Northwood, United Kingdom.
New York Post

I was a celibate nun for 24 years — then fell in love with a Catholic monk

Hallelujah! They found love while serving the Lord. An English nun who remained celibate for 24 years broke her streak, walking away from her convent — and into the arms of a monk. Sister Mary Elizabeth — who was in an ancient order of the Roman Catholic church called the Carmelite order — had been a nun for more than two decades in Lancashire when she met Carmelite monk Robert in 2015 while he was visiting from a monastery in Oxford. Sister Mary Elizabeth, born Lisa Tinkler, told the BBC she knew they had something special from the moment Robert’s sleeve touched hers...
papermag.com

MMA Star Victoria Lee Dead at 18

MMA fighter Victoria Lee has died. She was 18. Her cause of death has yet to be revealed, though her passing is a huge loss for the MMA community. According to TMZ, the ONE Championship atomweight fighter — who just graduated high school in June — went undefeated during her brief career, which earned her the nickname "The Prodigy." Victoria was also crowned a Junior World Champion and an IMMAF Junior State and World Champion.
WAIPAHU, HI
BBC

Violent thug who breeds ‘extreme’ dogs exposed

The identity of the man behind one of the UK's most controversial dog breeding programmes is revealed in a new BBC documentary. He is Gary Hemming, an Edinburgh man with multiple convictions for violence spanning 20 years. Hemming uses the name Gari Ferrari to breed hairless French Bulldogs. Animal welfare...
BBC

Tyre Nichols: Mother describes her grief at dying son's bedside

The mother of a Memphis man who died after he was beaten by police during a traffic stop told the BBC of her grief upon seeing her son dying in hospital. RowVaughn Wells also said she believes police lied to her about the circumstances surrounding the arrest of Tyre Nichols, 29.
MEMPHIS, TN
BBC

Hannah Warren: Woman died at docks after failings by Met Police

The family of a woman from London found dead in disused docks in Wales has told the Met to make "significant changes" after it made mistakes in the case. Hannah Warren, 28, drove her car into a quay in February 2016, after being reported missing the day before. An inquest...
BBC

Tyre Nichols: Family remembers 'a beautiful soul'

The family of Tyre Nichols, a black man whose death following a traffic stop in Tennessee has placed a fresh spotlight on police brutality in the United States, describes him as a "beautiful soul" with a passion for skateboarding, sunsets and photography. "Nobody's perfect, but he was damn near," his...
MEMPHIS, TN
BBC

Clare Drakeford: Wife of Wales' FM Mark Drakeford dies suddenly

Clare Drakeford, wife of Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford, has died suddenly, the Welsh government has said. A spokesman confirmed the news with "deep sadness". He added: "The thoughts of everyone in the Welsh government are with the family at this time and we ask that their privacy is respected."
BBC

School strike: Thousands of pupils told to stay home

Thousands of pupils are being told to stay at home next Wednesday due to a planned teachers' strike. Many schools will close altogether and classes in some others will not run because of action by the National Education Union (NEU). It is the first of four planned strike days over...
BBC

Dame Esther Rantzen reveals lung cancer diagnosis

Dame Esther Rantzen has revealed she has been diagnosed with lung cancer, but said that she feels "optimistic". In a statement, the 82-year-old broadcaster and charity founder said she was having tests to assess the best treatment for her condition. Dame Esther became a household name and a pioneer for...
TheWrap

Randy Gonzalez, Father of TikTok Duo Enkyboys, Dies at 35

Randy Gonzalez, who became famous with his son doing comedy skits and lip-syncing with his son on social media as Enkyboys, has died. He was 35. The beloved father and TikTok sensation died last Wednesday in hospice care, according to Complex.com. In April 2022, Gonzalez made a five-minute video and told fans he was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer. Additionally, he said doctors told him he only had two or three years to live.
BBC

Finn handler PC David Wardell investigated over dog welfare

An officer whose police dog was almost killed when confronting an armed teenager is under investigation over police dog welfare issues. PC Dave Wardell was stabbed in the hand but protected by German shepherd Finn, now retired, during the attack in 2016. Finn won several bravery awards and the incident...
BBC

Project to dismantle Derbyshire weir sees fish breed

A project to dismantle and take away a weir has helped fish to breed more successfully, environmental groups have said. The project, on the River Ecclesbourne, near Duffield in Derbyshire, saw the weir - built in the 1970s - removed. Experts said it had blocked salmon from swimming upstream where...

