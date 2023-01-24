Keep moving, keep moving… nothing to see here… it IS normal that 31 year olds die in their sleep… #safandeffective #thenewnormal
A lot of sudden deaths in healthy young people are coming as a "huge shock". After a certain point, it's really not all that shocking. When does it go from an anomaly to a pattern? Is there a magic number that's been established over the last couple years? Or are we just supposed to continue being shocked until something changes? Tell me what to do please, pharmaceutical, government and media overlords! I no longer possess the cognitive abilities to form my own thoughts, so I need you guys to program me.
Was also in Cumbria recently “Students and staff at a school in Cumbria are paying their respects to a passionate teacher who passed away suddenly at the age of 26.Rachel Morgan began working at Kells Infant School in Whitehaven in January last year, having previously worked in other local schools.”
