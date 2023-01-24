Read full article on original website
Related
KTVL
Winter Wings Festival returns to Klamath Basin
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Bird lovers, get ready! Klamath Falls is gearing up to begin the 43rd annual Winter Wings Festival in the Klamath Basin. Organized by the Klamath Basin Audubon Society, the festival runs from February 17 through 20. Birders, nature enthusiasts, and photographers are invited to take in the sights and sounds of thousands of migrating birds while learning from professionals and local guides.
KTVL
Oregon State University named partner of 'Live Better U' educational program
Oregon State University has been named a partner of Walmart's Live Better U education program in partnership with Guild Education, according to a press release. Frontline associates working at Walmart in Oregon and across the U.S. can earn college degrees and other certifications, with Walmart paying 100% of college tuition, taxes, books, and fees.
KTVL
2022 fire season lighter than feared, but 2023 challenges loom
SOUTHERN OREGON — Fire chiefs from around the West Coast gathered Wednesday to reflect on the 2022 fire season and look ahead to the dangers presented in 2023. Last year, Southern Oregon and Northern California were spared the worst. Officials say additional rainfall as a result of La Nina helped keep wildfires to a minimum in the Northwest.
KTVL
Oregon's 2022 high school graduation rate increases to 81.3%, 2nd highest in state history
Oregon’s graduation rate is on the rise, marking the second highest in state history, with all student groups showing at least some improvement year-over-year. The Oregon Department of Education said 81.3% of the class of 2022 graduated, up from 80.6% the previous year. As of 2021, the national average was 85.3%.
KTVL
Gov. Kotek asks lawmakers to support $130 million package to reduce homelessness
OREGON — Oregon Governor Tina Kotek announced details of her request to lawmakers to invest $130 million toward helping reduce the number of unsheltered homeless in the state. According to the governor's office, there are currently around 18,000 people experiencing homelessness in Oregon. Out of that total, around 11,000...
KTVL
Oregon among the best in tobacco-use prevention policies, American Lung Association says
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon is among the best states in the nation in having policies to prevent and reduce tobacco use, the American Lung Association said in its 2023 “State of Tobacco Control” report released Wednesday. The organization gave the state high marks for policies that fund...
KTVL
Mainers begin cleanup after inland communities hammered with foot of snow
PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) — While the coast of Maine saw wet, heavy snow from Monday’s storm, inland communities faced a foot of fluffy powder. People are working to dig themselves out, and those who did have to leave home found the roads slick and difficult to navigate safely.
KTVL
Family comes forward to claim box containing ashes that washed up on Alabama shore
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — It's the kind of mystery that troubles the mind and tugs at the heart. A little blue box, one that might easily be mistaken for a fishing tackle box, was found Sunday on a stretch of beach along the Eastern Shore in Alabama. Inside were...
KTVL
Leaders nationwide struggle to combat rising homicide rates among juveniles
WASHINGTON (TND) — Homicide rates among juveniles are rising to alarming levels as kids are increasingly becoming both victims and perpetrators. Just a few weeks into the new year, at least ten children have been struck by bullets in the state of Maryland. In Washington D.C., a staggering 105 juveniles were shot in 2022 alone.
KTVL
51st state? There's another push for DC statehood on Capitol Hill
WASHINGTON (7News) — There's another push for D.C. statehood on Capitol Hill. Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C., and Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., held a press conference Tuesday at the Dirksen Senate Office building to announce the Senate introduction of the D.C. statehood bill. "We dare to believe that statehood...
