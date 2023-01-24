ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

KTVL

Winter Wings Festival returns to Klamath Basin

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Bird lovers, get ready! Klamath Falls is gearing up to begin the 43rd annual Winter Wings Festival in the Klamath Basin. Organized by the Klamath Basin Audubon Society, the festival runs from February 17 through 20. Birders, nature enthusiasts, and photographers are invited to take in the sights and sounds of thousands of migrating birds while learning from professionals and local guides.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KTVL

Oregon State University named partner of 'Live Better U' educational program

Oregon State University has been named a partner of Walmart's Live Better U education program in partnership with Guild Education, according to a press release. Frontline associates working at Walmart in Oregon and across the U.S. can earn college degrees and other certifications, with Walmart paying 100% of college tuition, taxes, books, and fees.
CORVALLIS, OR
KTVL

2022 fire season lighter than feared, but 2023 challenges loom

SOUTHERN OREGON — Fire chiefs from around the West Coast gathered Wednesday to reflect on the 2022 fire season and look ahead to the dangers presented in 2023. Last year, Southern Oregon and Northern California were spared the worst. Officials say additional rainfall as a result of La Nina helped keep wildfires to a minimum in the Northwest.
OREGON STATE
KTVL

Leaders nationwide struggle to combat rising homicide rates among juveniles

WASHINGTON (TND) — Homicide rates among juveniles are rising to alarming levels as kids are increasingly becoming both victims and perpetrators. Just a few weeks into the new year, at least ten children have been struck by bullets in the state of Maryland. In Washington D.C., a staggering 105 juveniles were shot in 2022 alone.
WASHINGTON, DC
KTVL

51st state? There's another push for DC statehood on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON (7News) — There's another push for D.C. statehood on Capitol Hill. Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C., and Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., held a press conference Tuesday at the Dirksen Senate Office building to announce the Senate introduction of the D.C. statehood bill. "We dare to believe that statehood...
WASHINGTON STATE

