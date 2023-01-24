Read full article on original website
The question is to be, or not to be as the Texas African American Museum await on a $1 million promise made on last yearTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
PHATS Institute of Beauty first cosmetology graduating class making history and dreams come true in Tyler, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
There's Hope ChandlerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
This week marks the 100th anniversary of Professor George Washington Carver's visit to Tyler, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Get free chicken salad in three Jacksonville restaurants this todayAsh JurbergJacksonville, FL
SPCA of East Texas: Skinny Cow
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Megan Rishel with the SPCA of East Texas stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to help 7-week-old puppy Skinny Cow find a forever home. Skinny Cow and her litter mates were found by a family and have been with the SPCA of East Texas since they were 4-weeks-old. Skinny Cow will be available for adoption next week.
Longview, Texas Adults Can Take Plumbing Classes for Free at Longview High School
Knowing some basic skills to help you around the house is never a bad thing. Basic carpentry skills, basic electrical skills or even some basic plumbing skills are great to know so you can temporarily correct a problem until a professional can fix it properly. Plumbing can be one those features that looks easy to work on but could turn into a pretty daunting task. If you're looking to learn or improve those basic plumbing skills, you can take a free six week course at Longview High School.
Grande Blvd. S-Curve In Tyler, Texas Will See Safety Improvements Soon
If you've ever driven Grande Blvd. in Tyler, Texas between Hollytree Dr. and Old Jacksonville Hwy, you've seen the many crosses erected along a stretch of the road marking the many deaths that have occurred in the area. This portion has a 'reverse S-Curve', a section of roadway that has drivers switching from one side of the high-power transmission lines to the other while at the same time experiencing an elevation change. High speeds and inclement weather are a couple of the major factors why this area has seen many serious accidents throughout the years.
Longview ISD to offer free plumbing classes for adults
LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD is set to hold a free six-week plumbing course for adults. Registration for the classes is an in-person event from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Longview High School CATE building at 201 E. Tomlinson Parkway. Classes will consist of a six-week beginner...
17 Texas Children Have Now Gone Missing In 2023
We are not even a whole month into the new year and an additional 17 children and young adults have gone missing in Texas. These children and young adults are someone's entire life. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is here to get the word out about these...
NEAL’S POV: UT Tyler’s new medical school will be worth the wait
NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton. This week, Gov. Greg Abbott was in town to help get the medical school going. This a prestigious feat for any city. This means a teaching hospital. This means besides just a medical hub for the area, a place where learned people will be drawn to live, work and influence. I’m not just talking doctors but other medical and teachers as well.
TxDOT data shows DUIs, speeding, not staying in single lane among leading causes of deadly crashes in East Texas
TYLER, Texas — In 2022, driving under the influence of alcohol, an unsafe speed and not staying in a single lane of traffic were the leading causes of fatal crashes in the East Texas area. According to data from the Texas Department of Transportation Tyler District, there were 167...
Crumbl Cookies to hold grand opening for new Lufkin store next week
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Crumbl Cookies is set to open their third East Texas location next Friday. According to the Angelina County Chamber of Commerce, the sweet treat store will be opening at 4505 S. Medford Drive, Suite 313 in Lufkin. The company says they will hold a grand opening celebration next Friday, Feb. 3 […]
East Texas Food Bank - Distribution FEB. 10th
East Texas Food Bank Distribution events are at the Longview Exhibit Center the second Friday of each month. This is a drive thru event from 9 to 10:30 a.m. while supplies last. There is no need to register, first come, first served. Enter from Cotton Street to Grand Boulevard. Visit...
23 Perfect Places For A Romantic East Texas Valentine’s Dinner
Now is the time to make those Valentine's Day dinner reservations! You'll want to act upon this sooner than later or you could be having Valentine's Day dinner with your significant other at a drive-thru near you or at your own dinner table. There's nothing wrong with that at all, but there are certain expectations for some people when it comes to Valentine's Day dinner.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Northbound lanes closed on SL 287 in Lufkin after crash
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The northbound lanes of SL 287 at Cedar Grove Road in Lufkin are closed due to a crash, according to TxDOT. “Prepare for delays as this scene clears,” officials said.
Things to do in East Texas this weekend: January 26-29
If you’re looking for fun things to do in East Texas this weekend, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s our rundown of some fun things happening around the area!. If you know of another event, or see an inaccuracy below, please let us know here. THURSDAY,...
City of Tyler, TxDOT team up for project to improve safety on West Grande Blvd reverse curve
TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: The video above was published in October 2022. The city of Tyler and the Texas Department of Transportation are working together to increase safety through the reverse curve on West Grande Boulevard. During a Wednesday meeting, city council members approved an advanced funding agreement...
Early morning fire at fast food restaurant in Tyler.
KLTV 7′s Jamey Boyum talks with California resident Stephen Cameron about what he says are the only two surviving concrete homes built in the 1940s by R.G. LeTourneau. The homes were made in one day for LeTourneau employees and in other countries during mission trips. A huge machine acted as a mold for the homes. As far as Cameron can tell the only two homes that have survived are on Komatsu property in Longview. Cameron is heading an effort asking that they are preserved.
Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.*Special thanks Kimberly Shead, Toyia Session Jordan and Urika of Longview - Unique Captains.
Police in Kilgore, TX Need Your Help Identifying a Fraud Suspect
Do you recognize this woman suspected of committing fraud at a store located near Tyler, Texas?. On January 24, the Kilgore Police Department shared a few details, though not many, and a couple of photos in a Facebook post they shared on their page, which you can access here. Will you take a look at the photos, particularly if you live in or frequent either Kilgore or Tyler, Texas?
2 injured in house fire on Alpine Road in Longview
Commissioners chose Ralph Caraway Jr., who has served in the position since Traylor-Harris was temporarily suspended in July, to fill the vacancy.
UT Tyler University Academy in Longview announces expansion
LONGVIEW, Texas — The University of Texas at Tyler University Academy announced that its Longview campus has expanded to offer 130 additional openings for the 2023-24 school year. The campus will be adding two kindergarten classes and one additional classroom for each grade one through four. Interested families are...
Yes, Please! Chick-fil-a Employees Share Secret Menu Hacks
Granted, Chick-fil-A representatives remain adamant that, despite rumors, there is no "secret menu." However, they DID share some relatively secret menu hacks for those who are interested in kicking their favorites up a notch in East Texas. It's no secret that Chick-fil-A remains enormously popular all around the country--and that...
Beautiful Home on 42 Acres in Bullard, TX Dropped Price by 50k
There are lots of gorgeous homes all over the state of Texas. Some offer hundreds of acres of land, others offer every amenity you could ever want (especially with all the celebs and athletes in Texas). Although if you’re looking for something with a nice piece of land, looks great, and doesn’t cost ten million dollars, there is a beautiful property in Bullard, Texas that looks like a dream come true.
