linknky.com
Wednesday NKY HS hoops roundup: Holy Cross, Bishop Brossart win All A Girls State openers
The Holy Cross Indians and Bishop Brossart Mustangs girls basketball teams won their All “A” state first round games in different fashions at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond. Holy Cross (18-5) jumped out to a 22-4 lead on the Leslie County Eagles (13-6) from the 14th Region and...
linknky.com
Thomas More women remain No. 1, men drop to No. 22
The Thomas More University women’s basketball team is the No. 1 ranked team in NAIA women’s basketball for the sixth straight poll and eighth time in the last 10 polls. After surviving a 65-60 scare at Cumberland University (Tenn.), the Saints have rolled to a 76-42 win at University of Tennessee Southern, 79-51 win at home vs. Georgetown College, and an 83-64 win at No. 24 University of the Cumberlands.
linknky.com
CovCath escapes Cooper in overtime
Evan Ipsaro completed a three-point play early in overtime to spark Covington Catholic, and the Colonels hit their free throws down the stretch to survive at Cooper, 78-69. Cooper struck first in the extra period to take a 67-65 lead. On the Colonels’ ensuing possession, Ipsaro made a physical drive to the rim, absorbed contact and put up a shot as he was falling backwards to the floor. The ball dropped through the net as the whistle blew, and Ipsaro buried his free throw to give CovCath the lead for good.
linknky.com
Tuesday NKY HS hoops round-up: Defensive stand preserves Conner win at Simon Kenton
Game-winning defensive stops may not receive as much recognition as game-winning shots in a basketball game’s final seconds. But games like this one proved they should. After a double overtime victory over Newport on Monday night, the Conner Cougars boys basketball team (14-6) hit the road to Independence to face the Simon Kenton Pioneers (14-7). Conner battled back from 14 down in the third quarter to take a 72-71 lead with 17.7 seconds left when senior point guard Landen Hamilton buried a three from the left corner.
linknky.com
Monday NKY HS hoops roundup: Highlands boys take high-scoring affair over Brossart in overtime
The Highlands Bluebirds (16-6) do not need to be told things will be a battle when a team enters the historic Thomas H. Seither Center on the Bishop Brossart campus. The Bluebirds under the veteran guidance of head coach Kevin Listerman had to go to overtime to down the Mustangs (12-7), 106-99 in Brossart’s final tune-up before playing Hazard in the first round of the All “A” State Tournament at Eastern Kentucky University on Thursday.
linknky.com
“Sammy Burrow” Vinson’s confidence helps Norse to the top of Horizon
The moxie that Sam Vinson carries isn’t necessarily intentional, rather something that comes natural to the Norse sophomore. “Sam is a guy that has great swag. We call him Sammy Burrow,” Northern Kentucky University basketball coach Darrin Horn said. “He has a certain presence and confidence to him.”
linknky.com
Craddock’s bounce beats Highlands at buzzer in OT
Alexis Craddock hadn’t scored all game. She missed a buzzer-beater in the JV game. But when the sophomore guard caught the ball on the wing with time winding down in overtime of Conner’s (13-6) varsity game with Highlands (15-7), she didn’t hesitate. Craddock took two dribbles, pulled...
linknky.com
Settlement reached in wrongful death case of teen who died during soccer practice
In June 2020, St. Henry high school soccer player Matthew Mangine Jr. collapsed on the field and later died. The family has now reached a settlement with his former high school, the Diocese of Covington, and St. Elizabeth Healthcare, where the school’s athletic trainer is employed. Prior to the...
linknky.com
North American Stainless in Carroll County announces $244M expansion
North American Stainless, a stainless steel production company, along with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, announced a massive 4.4 million square foot expansion to their mill located in the northern Carroll County town of Ghent. The expansion costs a total of $244 million and is projected to create 70 full time...
linknky.com
Students present policy ideas to state about how to keep schools safe
Joud Dahleh, a student at the Ignite Institute in Boone County, told the media on Tuesday in Frankfort that even though she and her peers on the Commissioner’s Student Advisory Council are just students, they care about their education, and they want to stay safe inside their schools. Dahleh...
linknky.com
Couple wins $1 million on scratch-off from Alexandria gas station
Those who drive through Alexandria are familiar with the double Speedway locations on Alexandria Pike, but one of the gas stations proved to be luckier than the other this week. Truck driver Michael Allen was traveling through the area on Wednesday and decided to stop at the Speedway location, at...
linknky.com
Covington’s The Well ‘adds to the uniqueness of our city’
After officially opening to the public on Dec. 8, The Well, in conjunction with the City of Covington, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to christen one of the city’s newest businesses. The Well is located at W. 7th Street in Covington at the former site of butcher shop Heringer Meats....
linknky.com
NKU Faculty Senate president on Vaidya’s departure, budget woes: ‘They’re connected’
When Northern Kentucky University announced former President Ashish Vaidya’s sudden departure in November, representatives said it wasn’t due to the large budget deficit found in the last half of 2022. That’s not the case, according to Faculty Senate President Dr. John Farrar. He said Vaidya’s departure relates to...
linknky.com
Semitruck trailer wedged underneath railroad tunnel in Pendleton County town
A semitruck’s trailer top was peeled off while trying to travel through a railroad tunnel Tuesday. The incident happened in the Pendleton County town of Butler. The road was blocked for hours with officials eventually clearing the impasse, confirmed Mayor Mason Taylor. Kentucky State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, Pendleton...
linknky.com
Wilder City Council votes to extend Fischer Homes development approvals
Representatives from Grand Communities, LLC., a subsidiary of Fischer Homes, answered questions from concerned residents and city council members during a Wilder City Council meeting earlier this month. The conversations were a continuation of exchanges that took place during the council meeting on Jan. 3, in which several local residents...
linknky.com
Covington Commission agrees to work with Tri-State Trails on bike plan
Impassioned activists and supporters reiterated the importance of protected bike lanes one week after last Tuesday’s false start at the Covington caucus meeting. “So if you all want to come back and talk to us at a legislative meeting,” Mayor Joe Meyer said last week, “we’re glad to have you do that. But just be mindful that on this trails agreement. We’re 100% in support of it.”
linknky.com
Southgate House Revival hosts The Gibson Brothers on tour
The Gibson Brothers are making a stop at the Southgate House Revival in Newport on Feb. 16 during their album release tour. Their album Darkest Hour is set to be released on Jan. 27. Their signature sound is a mixture of bluegrass, country, and Americana with lyrics about day-to-day life...
linknky.com
Fort Thomas officials offer plan to move forward on Route 8
Next month will mark four years since the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet closed a section of Old State Route 8 in Fort Thomas due to mudslides and unsafe conditions. If the state accepts a new proposal by city officials, a solution and potential reopening could finally be on the horizon. Last...
linknky.com
A slice of Hollywood comes to the Point/Arc
A taste of Hollywood was brought to the Covington-based Point/Arc Tuesday. While the movie Wise Guys, starring Robert DeNiro, is being filmed across the street from The Point/Arc, an organization which provides opportunities such as jobs to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, Laura Gentry, social communication and instructor for The Point/Arc Zembrodt Education Center invited a guest to see her and her students at work.
linknky.com
Kenton County Animal Services hosting $50 pet adoption special
Kenton County Animal Services is celebrating its new hours with a pet adoption special. From Jan. 29 through Feb. 3, adoption fees will be $50 for all pets. The adoption fee for pets is usually $125. Each animal receives a first round of vaccinations, a flea/tick preventative, dewormer, a microchip (registered to the new adopter), and is spayed/neutered.
