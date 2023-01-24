ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgewood, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
linknky.com

Thomas More women remain No. 1, men drop to No. 22

The Thomas More University women’s basketball team is the No. 1 ranked team in NAIA women’s basketball for the sixth straight poll and eighth time in the last 10 polls. After surviving a 65-60 scare at Cumberland University (Tenn.), the Saints have rolled to a 76-42 win at University of Tennessee Southern, 79-51 win at home vs. Georgetown College, and an 83-64 win at No. 24 University of the Cumberlands.
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY
linknky.com

CovCath escapes Cooper in overtime

Evan Ipsaro completed a three-point play early in overtime to spark Covington Catholic, and the Colonels hit their free throws down the stretch to survive at Cooper, 78-69. Cooper struck first in the extra period to take a 67-65 lead. On the Colonels’ ensuing possession, Ipsaro made a physical drive to the rim, absorbed contact and put up a shot as he was falling backwards to the floor. The ball dropped through the net as the whistle blew, and Ipsaro buried his free throw to give CovCath the lead for good.
PARK HILLS, KY
linknky.com

Tuesday NKY HS hoops round-up: Defensive stand preserves Conner win at Simon Kenton

Game-winning defensive stops may not receive as much recognition as game-winning shots in a basketball game’s final seconds. But games like this one proved they should. After a double overtime victory over Newport on Monday night, the Conner Cougars boys basketball team (14-6) hit the road to Independence to face the Simon Kenton Pioneers (14-7). Conner battled back from 14 down in the third quarter to take a 72-71 lead with 17.7 seconds left when senior point guard Landen Hamilton buried a three from the left corner.
HEBRON, KY
linknky.com

Monday NKY HS hoops roundup: Highlands boys take high-scoring affair over Brossart in overtime

The Highlands Bluebirds (16-6) do not need to be told things will be a battle when a team enters the historic Thomas H. Seither Center on the Bishop Brossart campus. The Bluebirds under the veteran guidance of head coach Kevin Listerman had to go to overtime to down the Mustangs (12-7), 106-99 in Brossart’s final tune-up before playing Hazard in the first round of the All “A” State Tournament at Eastern Kentucky University on Thursday.
ALEXANDRIA, KY
linknky.com

Craddock’s bounce beats Highlands at buzzer in OT

Alexis Craddock hadn’t scored all game. She missed a buzzer-beater in the JV game. But when the sophomore guard caught the ball on the wing with time winding down in overtime of Conner’s (13-6) varsity game with Highlands (15-7), she didn’t hesitate. Craddock took two dribbles, pulled...
HEBRON, KY
linknky.com

North American Stainless in Carroll County announces $244M expansion

North American Stainless, a stainless steel production company, along with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, announced a massive 4.4 million square foot expansion to their mill located in the northern Carroll County town of Ghent. The expansion costs a total of $244 million and is projected to create 70 full time...
CARROLL COUNTY, KY
linknky.com

Couple wins $1 million on scratch-off from Alexandria gas station

Those who drive through Alexandria are familiar with the double Speedway locations on Alexandria Pike, but one of the gas stations proved to be luckier than the other this week. Truck driver Michael Allen was traveling through the area on Wednesday and decided to stop at the Speedway location, at...
ALEXANDRIA, KY
linknky.com

Covington’s The Well ‘adds to the uniqueness of our city’

After officially opening to the public on Dec. 8, The Well, in conjunction with the City of Covington, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to christen one of the city’s newest businesses. The Well is located at W. 7th Street in Covington at the former site of butcher shop Heringer Meats....
COVINGTON, KY
linknky.com

Wilder City Council votes to extend Fischer Homes development approvals

Representatives from Grand Communities, LLC., a subsidiary of Fischer Homes, answered questions from concerned residents and city council members during a Wilder City Council meeting earlier this month. The conversations were a continuation of exchanges that took place during the council meeting on Jan. 3, in which several local residents...
WILDER, KY
linknky.com

Covington Commission agrees to work with Tri-State Trails on bike plan

Impassioned activists and supporters reiterated the importance of protected bike lanes one week after last Tuesday’s false start at the Covington caucus meeting. “So if you all want to come back and talk to us at a legislative meeting,” Mayor Joe Meyer said last week, “we’re glad to have you do that. But just be mindful that on this trails agreement. We’re 100% in support of it.”
linknky.com

Southgate House Revival hosts The Gibson Brothers on tour

The Gibson Brothers are making a stop at the Southgate House Revival in Newport on Feb. 16 during their album release tour. Their album Darkest Hour is set to be released on Jan. 27. Their signature sound is a mixture of bluegrass, country, and Americana with lyrics about day-to-day life...
NEWPORT, KY
linknky.com

Fort Thomas officials offer plan to move forward on Route 8

Next month will mark four years since the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet closed a section of Old State Route 8 in Fort Thomas due to mudslides and unsafe conditions. If the state accepts a new proposal by city officials, a solution and potential reopening could finally be on the horizon. Last...
FORT THOMAS, KY
linknky.com

A slice of Hollywood comes to the Point/Arc

A taste of Hollywood was brought to the Covington-based Point/Arc Tuesday. While the movie Wise Guys, starring Robert DeNiro, is being filmed across the street from The Point/Arc, an organization which provides opportunities such as jobs to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, Laura Gentry, social communication and instructor for The Point/Arc Zembrodt Education Center invited a guest to see her and her students at work.
COVINGTON, KY
linknky.com

Kenton County Animal Services hosting $50 pet adoption special

Kenton County Animal Services is celebrating its new hours with a pet adoption special. From Jan. 29 through Feb. 3, adoption fees will be $50 for all pets. The adoption fee for pets is usually $125. Each animal receives a first round of vaccinations, a flea/tick preventative, dewormer, a microchip (registered to the new adopter), and is spayed/neutered.
KENTON COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy