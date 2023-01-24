Read full article on original website
Related
nowdecatur.com
Decatur Salvation Army food pantry changes hours of operation
January 25, 2023 – The Decatur Salvation Army has new hours of operation for their food pantry located at 229 W. Main Street on the edge of Downtown Decatur. The hours of operation are now Tuesday & Wednesday evening 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. & Saturday morning 8:00 – 10:00 a.m.
nowdecatur.com
DAAC February exhibit focuses on Central Illinois Black Artists
January 24, 2023 – The Decatur Area Arts Council will host an exhibit called “STORYTELLERS: a Celebration of Black Artists,” February 3 – 23, 2023, in the Anne Lloyd Gallery at the Madden Arts Center in downtown Decatur. The gallery exhibit will feature a variety of...
nowdecatur.com
Business Breakfast to discuss SAFE-T Act
January 26, 2023 – The Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce will host a Business Breakfast on Wednesday, February 8, from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at the Decatur Club on West Prairie Avenue. Doors open at 7:00 a.m. The central topic of the breakfast will be the SAFE-T Act. Guest...
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: City Hall Insider Paul Osborne on Byers & Co
January 26, 2023- Former mayor Paul Osborne joined Byers & Co to talk about notable names that have visited Decatur over the years, candidates in the upcoming election, voting, and an ever changing community. Listen to the podcast now!
nowdecatur.com
Over $11,000 raised during alumni hockey game
January 26, 2023 – Decatur Youth Hockey Association announced they raised over $11,000 for the American Cancer Society during their annual Alumni Hockey Game over the Thanksgiving weekend. DYHA will formally present the donation during their High School Senior night this Sunday. During the annual DYHA Alumni game, 60-70...
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: Raphaella Prange on Byers & Co
January 25, 2023- Raphaella Prange of Millikin University joined Byers & Co to talk about the campus during snowy weather, the Thomas W. Ewing lecture series that will feature holocaust survivor Sami Steigmann, events for Black and Women’s history months, civic discourse week, and other events on campus. Listen to the podcast now!
nowdecatur.com
Millikin University to Host First of Two High School-Level VEX Robotics Competitions
January 25, 2023 – Millikin University will host the first of two high school-level VEX Robotics Competitions on campus this spring semester on Saturday, January 28. Doors open to competitors at the Decatur Indoor Sports Center (DISC) on Millikin’s campus at 8:00 a.m. and the competition awards will be handed out at 4:00 p.m.
nowdecatur.com
Governor in Decatur to announced 113.8 million in downstate transit projects
January 24, 2023 – Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation announced that $113.8 million has been awarded to downstate transit providers as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program. The funding brings the total investment in downstate transit via competitive grants to $337.8 million. “I’m proud...
nowdecatur.com
Pharmacy Facts with Friends
January 24, 2023- Jody Hall and Dan McAlpine from Richland Community College’s Financial Aid & Veterans Affairs Departments & joined co-hosts Lauren Young and Dale Colee on Pharmacy Facts with Friends. Other Guests Included:. Payal Ghandi & Kayla Meck- Athletico Physical Therapy.
nowdecatur.com
DPS hires retired Police Chief and former IL State Police Trooper as new Safety and Security Administrator
January 26, 2023 – Decatur Public Schools announced the hiring of Valdimir Talley, Jr., as the District’s new Safety and Security Administrator. Talley has spent more than three decades in law enforcement, most recently as Chief of Police for the Maywood Police Department, from which he retired in 2021. He has more than 18 years of criminal investigative experience, graduated from the FBI National Academy program, and has served as Bureau Chief for the Illinois State Police, Board member for the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement (NOBLE) Chicago Metropolitan Chapter, and as President-Elect for the Rotary Club of Maywood-Proviso.
Comments / 0