Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
What Do You Do About Someone Junking Up Your Lubbock Neighborhood?
I have a few people around my neighborhood like this. I really don't fault these people. It often seems like something somewhat mental is happening. It's not like they have trash in their yards, they have things that to them are treasures. I've been the guy who saved everything. At...
Lubbock Don’t Miss Out On The 2023 West Texas Winter Classic
We are still in the middle of Winter and that can only mean one thing, the West Texas Winter Classic is back in town. Some of you, if not a lot of you, may not actually know what that is and even though it may sound like a cool car show or even like some kind of race it's actually for the birds.
Great Advice for Lubbock Drivers Parking Outside in the Snow
While there is a variety of great advice out there when it comes to handling Lubbock snow, there is one tip that I tend to see go unnoticed. You probably hear everyone go on and on about how to drive on icy roads, how to prevent your pipes from bursting, so on and so forth. But what about advice on parking your car outside in the snow?
Attention Lubbock: How to Keep Your Pets Safe in the Snow
A winter storm is rolling into Lubbock tonight, and while you are preparing your home and yourself for the snow, don’t forget to keep your pets in mind as well. While your pets will most likely be spending the majority of their time inside, you still have to be careful during the short time they spend outside to go potty or get some exercise. So, here are five tips to help keep your pet safe in the snow.
Did Yesterday’s Snow Storm Bring Out The Lubbock Crazy Crowd?
Yeah, I'm not going to lie, that looks dangerous, but also REALLY Freaking FUN!. It seems like every single time it snows here on The South Plains, we get our share of pretty photos of landmarks such as the Buddy Holly Statue covered in snow, or the famous Smiling Bush with a dusting of white.
What’s Your Real Limit On Pets In The City Of Lubbock?
I know we have a lot of dog and cat lovers out there. I also know that a lot of you think, "if I ever win the lottery, I'm going to have a place where I can have MORE dogs and/or cats" (I have heard this SO many times). So what's the actual limit on dogs and cats in Lubbock?
Lubbock’s New Family Owned Restaurant Is In An Unexpected Place
Being part of a family-owned business is a beautiful experience. Challenging, at times maddening, but incredibly, deeply rewarding. I know, because my family and I have all put sweat equity into our family business. I have profound respect for other Lubbock folks who do the same. The Watering Hole at...
Keep Your Car Snow Storm Ready With These Helpful Tips
One word seems to strike fear in the hearts of many Texans and that word is...SNOW! Lubbock and the rest of the South Plains are expecting snow but with snow comes icy roads and dangerous driving conditions. There are some precautions we should take when it comes to our vehicles and being prepared for the dangerous conditions.
HobbyTown Sets Opening For New Location: Double The Size, Double The Fun
Back in July 2022, I told y'all one of Lubbock's most beloved hobby, collectibles and toy stores is moving locations to make it bigger and better than we have ever seen. If you haven't been to HobbyTown, you're missing out. No matter if you need something for a kiddo, yourself or a fun game night, they have everything you need. HobbyTown is actually a chain that started in Lincoln, Nebraska. It was founded back in 1985 and now has grown coast to coast. They have more than 100 franchise stores in over 35 states, making it one of the leaders in the retail hobby and specialty toy industry.
I’m Ready To Road Trip To Try This New West Texas Restaurant
Whenever I drive through small towns I love trying their local food spots. Small towns sometimes have the best food and now there is another one on my list. Back in April 22nd, 2022, I wrote an article about all the small-town restaurants in West Texas that you need to try. It made me really excited to travel around and try new spots so when this new restaurant popped up on my radar I got excited.
It’s Time For Some Ropin’ & Ridin’ At The Lubbock’s ABC Pro Rodeo
It's that time of the year again. Time to get your tummy and boots ready for a good time at the ABC Pro Rodeo, a weekend that's jam-packed with fun things to do -- from rodeo performances, BBQ, concerts and a lot of fun. The ABC Pro Rodeo will return to Levelland for the third year in a row at the Mallet Event Center.
A Winter Storm Will Impact Lubbock & The Panhandle
As was predicted last week, it's time to break out the gloves and puffy winter jackets. A winter storm is heading for Lubbock and the surrounding areas and conditions could start turning bad beginning Monday night with travel disruptions possible on Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service as of...
5 Easy Meal Ideas to Enjoy on a Snowy Lubbock Day
On a snowy day like today, all you want to do us snuggle up, stay warm, and enjoy some comforting food. So, here are 5 meal ideas that are perfect for a snowy day. You also likely already have the ingredients for one or more of these meals in your fridge and pantry.
Is It Legal To Live In A Treehouse In Lubbock? And, Why Would You?
So, housing costs are going up here in West Texas, and occasionally...desperate times call for desperate measures. I see this show pop up on TV every so often, called "Treehouse Masters", where a team of builders create these incredible treehouse designs for people who have wayyyy too much money for their own good. So, they build these Trump Tower-esque structures that are worth more than the average 3 bedroom Lubbock tract home.
Here’s How Much Snow Has Fallen Across Lubbock And Into The Panhandle
It's a snow day across Lubbock, the South Plains, and into the Panhandle. In many areas we have seen enough snow for kids to make snowmen, to have snowball fights, and we have seen more than enough snow to delay travel on the roads. Going into yesterday it was predicted...
New Lubbock Coffee Shop Sets Grand Opening With Free Swag
Looks like another coffee place is coming to Lubbock and if you need lots of options, this is the place for you. I'm excited to announce a new place called 7 Brew Coffee is coming to Lubbock very soon. This is a chain drive-thru coffee shop and they've confirmed to us that they'll be opening a spot in the Hub City.
Here’s The Creepy Religious Protestor That Was Bullying Lubbock Students
I am pretty hardcore against this kind of thing, but when it comes to kids, all bets are off. If you are unfamiliar with the story, extra creepy religious protestors were in front of Lubbock High School on Monday (and possibly in front of others on other days). The protesters were said to be impeding the kid's egress into the school, yelling at them, and generally being a nuisance.
It Is High Time A Texas Comfort Food Favorite Returns To Lubbock
I spent a couple of hours this weekend walking around South Plains Mall. It's a great way to stretch your legs without facing the elements here, and there are quite a few stores I like. I got a beautiful dress from Dillard's, took a deep breath of the awesome scent of Earthbound's incense section, goofed around in FYE and I looked at the movie posters at Premiere Cinemas.
18 Lubbock Restaurants With Keto-Friendly Menu Items and What To Order
Have you been sticking to your New Year's Resolution to drop some weight? Dieting is probably more popular in January than any month of the year, and if you've been trying to lose some of those pandemic pounds on a ketogenic diet, you might be curious to know the best places in Lubbock to grab a bite to eat.
Official Delays and Closures for Tuesday Jan. 24 in Lubbock Area
It is Tuesday, January 24, and there is snow everywhere. No really, I got out of my car when the snow had stopped and then got bombarded by snow flakes within a second and couldn't see in front of me. Almost like the snowflakes planned this. On our list of...
102.5 KISS FM
Lubbock, TX
5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
102.5 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1