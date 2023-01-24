Read full article on original website
A historic Winston-Salem home is now an in-demand dining spot
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One of the oldest homes in Winston-Salem is now offering a new dining option for people in the city. Founders Restaurant has quickly become a hot spot since opening in late 2022. It sits inside the historic Shaffner Inn. The home was built right outside Old Salem in 1907. Over the years, […]
WXII 12
2 students pepper-sprayed to break up fight at Paisley Magnet School
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A School Resource Officer pepper-sprayed two students who were fighting atPaisley Magnet School. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools said some students were temporarily outside due to the smell. The school’s principal said the pepper spray was used near a vent causing the odor to spread. However, everything is back to normal and all students are back in the school.
Winston-Salem chef, new Triad burger restaurant among 2023 James Beard semi-finalists
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem is picking up big honors in the food world. The James Beard Foundation announced the semi-finalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards on Wednesday, and North Carolina was well represented in numerous categories. “Congratulations to all our 2023 James Beard Award Semifinalists! This is always an exhilarating moment as we […]
New life for beloved Beef Burger: Timmy's Hot Chicken coming to Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro institution is getting new life. Timmy’s hot chicken will be taking over the space on West Gate City Boulevard. WFMY News 2'S Jaelen Gilkey gives us a closer look at the plan for the historic spot. You may remember in May 2021 Greensboro's...
mebaneenterprise.com
Scout's Eagle project a tribute to classmate
Written side by side, there’s little difference between “eagle” and “angel.” Rearrange the letters, drop in an extra “e,” and it’s simple — “eagle” becomes “angel.”. But for a 10th-grade Boy Scout at Burlington Christian Academy, the difference...
More than 100 years of history burned in Eden
EDEN, N.C. — The history of the Spray Cotton Mills dates back more than 100 years before Eden was even a city. It was one of many mills that fed the boom of the Triad textile industry. WFMY News 2's Hannah Jefferies sat down with a historian, detailing its...
triad-city-beat.com
Mojito in Winston-Salem fuses a world of flavors to serve up Latin soul food
Featured photo: Mojito in Winston-Salem serves up fusion food like their masitas, or fried pork chunks bowl (courtesy photo) When Michael Milan first visited Winston-Salem in the early 2000s, he remembers driving into the city and thinking it looked like something out of a comic book. “As I was driving...
Paisley/Lowrance Middle School SRO uses pepper spray on students
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A school resource officer used pepper spray on students at a middle school in Winston-Salem Thursday. School officials said a fight broke out between two students at Paisley/Lowrance Middle School and a school resource officer used pepper spray to break up the fight. According to an...
Greensboro restaurant among top 100 places to eat in America
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A favorite local spot in Greensboro has just gained some major national recognition. Freeman’s Grub & Pub, located in the heart of Greensboro on 1820 Spring Garden Street, is ranked number 75 on Yelp’s list of the “Top 100 Places to Eat” in the US. Coming with a 4.5-star rating, Freeman’s […]
Boom Supersonic kicks off Overture SuperFactory construction in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Boom Supersonic kicked off construction of its Overture SuperFactory Thursday in Greensboro. The Overture SuperFactory is a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility that will be located at the Piedmont Triad International Airport. This site will house the final assembly line, as well as fast facility, and customer delivery...
David Crowder in concert at the Greensboro Coliseum on January 28
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Do you know how they say you should never sit down with someone you're a fan of just in case they're not all you dreamed them to be? That rule doesn't hold with David Crowder. The once-again Grammy-nominated artist is touring with TobyMac and other artists...
Rev. Al Sharpton and Dr. Johnetta Cole are among the notable speakers featured in Greensboro's Civil Rights Speaker Series
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A dynamic lineup of notable speakers will participate in the International Civil Rights Center and Museum's Inaugural Speaker Series during Black History Month. The list of legendary civic leaders includes civil rights advocate Rev. Al Sharpton, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Andrew Young, Rev. Dr. James Lawson, and Dr. Johnnetta Cole, a familiar face in the Triad, who served as Bennett College's president from 2002 to 2007.
New photos reveal damage after North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood crashed into parked car, left scene
Wood, North Carolina’s auditor since 2009, is facing a Class 2 misdemeanor for hit-and-run, as well as, leaving the scene, property damage and an infraction for unsafe movement, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman told CBS 17. She has a court date set for Jan. 26.
Teaching kids the value of giving back
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Call it a life lesson but students at Canterbury School in Greensboro collected mittens and gloves as part of a service learning project and delivered them to Backpack Beginnings. Administration and staff say its something the entire school is involved with.. "We love seeing our students...
My 2 Cents: Backhanded compliments
GREENSBORO, N.C. — As southerners, we all have been victims to a good 'ol fashioned backhanded compliment. It has always reminded me of something you would hear in Steel Magnolias or Designing Women but the art of the backhanded compliment is alive and well. I saw an article online...
Lunar New Year Celebration at Greensboro History Museum
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Need something to do this Saturday but don't want to break the bank?. The Greensboro History Museum is hosting a Lunar New Year Celebration from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28. For those with little ones, you can bring your pre-K through second...
Woman throws hot soup on Mayflower restaurant teen employee
RURAL HALL, N.C. — Forsyth County deputies have charged Shannon Adkins, 50, for throwing hot soup on a teenage restaurant employee in Rural Hall Tuesday. The video shows Adkins showing her phone to one of the workers behind the counter. She seems fairly calm until she abruptly grabs a container of soup and slings it at the employee behind the counter.
Alumni dad recreates family photo for son's college acceptance
ELON, N.C. — It all comes full circle!. Michael Bean took a picture with his son at his 2005 graduation from Elon University. Now, his son was accepted to the same university for the class of 2027. To celebrate, the alumni and a prospective student recreated that family photo...
20-year-old shot in front of his home in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was sitting outside his home on Stockton Street in Winston-Salem when he was shot Wednesday night, police say. Officers received a call about shots being fired just after 11:30 p.m. They couldn't find a victim in the area. Later, they were told that family...
Freshman found dead in his dorm room at NC State University
RALEIGH, N.C. — A student was found dead in a dorm room at North Carolina State University, according to CBS affiliate WNCN. Police are investigating the death of a freshman found in his room at Wood Hall, according to WNCN. A school spokesperson said Adam Fawcett's death was being...
