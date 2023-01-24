ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers vs. Clippers: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Tuesday

By Robert Marvi
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Los Angeles Lakers play the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Lakers have won their last two games in a row, and both were inspiring come-from-behind victories in which they overcame sizable second-half deficits. Fresh off trading for forward Rui Hachimura, they will want to build some momentum, especially with a five-game road trip approaching.

LeBron James and crew are 22-25 record and just two games behind the Clippers for the sixth spot in the Western Conference. A win against them would greatly help their playoff hopes.

How to watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Jan. 24, 2023
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: TNT

Lakers versus Clippers injury report

Clippers: Luke Kennard (right calf soreness) and John Wall (abdominal soreness) are out.

Lakers: LeBron James (left ankle soreness) is questionable and Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury), Rui Hachimura, Austin Reaves (left hamstring strain) and Lonnie Walker IV (left knee tendinitis) are out.

Probable starting lineups

The following were the starting lineups for both teams in their previous games:

Clippers

  • G – Terance Mann
  • G – Paul George
  • C – Ivica Zubac
  • F – Kawhi Leonard
  • F – Marcus Morris Sr.

Lakers

  • G – Dennis Schroder
  • G – Patrick Beverley
  • C – Thomas Bryant
  • F – Troy Brown Jr.
  • F – LeBron James

