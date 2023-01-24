Read full article on original website
Are cows at sea the future of farming?
A high-tech micro-dairy called Floating Farm in Rotterdam is helping rethink agriculture in the age of climate crisis
Citizens of Humanity Invests in Regenerative Cotton
Citizens of Humanity is investing in creating a pipeline for regenerative cotton. The Los Angeles denim company is working with agricultural nonprofit Kiss the Ground to create “Kiss the Ground Cotton,” a trademark that will distinguish the brand’s products that are made with regeneratively grown crops and support the broader regenerative agriculture movement. According to Kiss the Ground, shifting to regenerative farming is essential to combatting climate change, as it boosts soil fertility and biodiversity and replenishes the fresh water supply. The practice has been linked to reductions in carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and increased organic matter in soil, as carbon...
Agriculture Online
Arkansas farmer is growing 20,000 acres on the ‘cutting edge’
Travis Senter Jr. has been “farming on the carpet” since he was three years old. “I've always done this,” says Senter Jr. “I've always been involved, and I grew up right there, around every piece of equipment, it's all I'll ever known.”. Senter Jr., now 44...
Agriculture Online
Growers to plant more wheat, pursuing war-boosted prices
With U.S. wheat selling for a record-high average of $9.10 a bushel, growers say they will sow the largest amount of land to wheat in seven years, enough to bump up production by 17%, according to a farm magazine. It is the latest reverberation of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, 11 months ago, that has disrupted global food chains and driven up prices.
BBC
Elms: England greener farming payments detail unveiled
Long-awaited details of England's post-Brexit farm payments scheme have been published by the government. Landowners and farmers will be paid money for environmental work and sustainable ways of food production. The environmental land management schemes (Elms) will pay farmers public money for actions like managing crop pests without chemicals and...
Scientists report that food grown using fertilizer made from human waste is safe to eat
As much as I want to rationalize, there's still some grossness about this piece of news. Scientists in Europe have determined that fertilizer made from human waste is safe for growing food for human consumption. As a reassurance to what might otherwise be unpalatable news, the scientists reported that only an extremely small amount of medicines and drugs would find their way into the crops. As an example, you would have to consume half a million cabbage heads “to accumulate a dose equivalent to one carbamazepine pill.” Carbamazepine is an anticonvulsant drug.
Rising egg prices prompt some individuals to begin raising chickens in their backyard
As the average price for a dozen eggs has more than doubled since last year, many Americans have turned to backyard chicken coops to recoup the costs and forgo the high grocery store prices.
Second Minnesota farmer charged in $46M organic crops fraud case
Two Minnesota farmers are accused of fraudulently selling more than $46 million in crops falsely touted as organic, the United States Attorney's Office of Minnesota said Friday. James Clayton Wolf, 65, from Jeffers, is accused of defrauding grain purchasers from 2014-2021 by selling non-GMO grains that were falsely labeled as...
First-Ever Insect Vaccine for Honeybees Gets U.S.D.A. Approval: What it Means for Our Food Supply
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced the approval of the first-ever vaccine for honeybees to combat American foulbrood disease. This bacterial disease can be lethal for honeybee colonies, and the vaccine is expected to provide a critical tool for protecting and preserving these important pollinators.
Ohio egg price hikes: Bird flu, feed prices to blame
Ohio shoppers are feeling the effects of a bird flu outbreak that has affected millions of chickens across the country. Bird flu, also known as avian influenza, is a highly contagious virus that can be fatal to poultry like chickens and turkeys. The current outbreak has been recorded in 47 states and has affected more than 57 million birds, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, making it the largest bird flu outbreak in United States history.
Bill Gates Wants to Stop Cows from Burping by Feeding Them an Anti-Methane Dietary Supplement, Changing Food Digestion
Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft and billionaire, believes that finding a solution to stop cows from burping is a valuable idea, according to Bloomberg. He has invested in an Australian startup that is working on reducing methane emissions from cows by researching food supplements for livestock.
Your Food May Soon Contain House Crickets, Per New Regulation Permitting Crickets, Locusts, Mealworms in Various Goods
Get ready to eat mealworms and crickets without knowing it. The European Union has recently permitted the sale of food products made from Acheta Domesticus, also known as the house cricket, for consumption by European consumers.
beefmagazine.com
Add more steers to your beef operation
The use of beef semen on dairy cows is a recent change in the dairy industry to increase revenue and likely profitability for dairy operations. Traditional dairy steer calves had relatively less value, but by employing sex-sorted beef semen on dairy cows that are not candidates to produce replacement dairy heifers, the outcome is a steer calf with additional value when fed and turned into beef.
reddirtramblings.com
Seed catalogs arrive daily
Starting in December, seed catalogs begin to arrive. By January, they arrive daily. Even though many companies have gone completely online, others like John Scheepers Kitchen Garden Seeds send paper seed catalogs. I’m so glad they do. Like additional Christmas presents during the bleakest part of the year, seed...
Food and farm nonprofits ask for help supporting farms affected by freeze
Food related nonprofits are partnering up to support farms hit by cold weather this winter. The Farmer Fund, which was established in 2015 and has been managed by the nonprofit Georgia Organics since 2018, is aiming to help farmers recoup losses from Winter Storm Elliott, which hit the United States in December 2022 and brought […] The post Food and farm nonprofits ask for help supporting farms affected by freeze appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Food, feed and fuel: global seaweed industry could reduce land needed for farming by 110m hectares, study finds
Scientists identify parts of ocean suitable for seaweed cultivation and suggest it could constitute 10% of human diet to reduce impact of agriculture
WBUR
Will farmers buy into the future of autonomous tractors?
Agricultural equipment giant John Deere has rolled out plans to develop autonomous tractors. The vehicles take on many farming duties, including plowing, planting and applying fertilizer. As Jonathan Ahl of Harvest Public Media reports, not all farmers are pleased.
Government bonuses for eco-friendly farming practices brought forward
Farmers will be paid to plant wildflowers and winter bird food on their farms from this year in new expedited sustainable agriculture plans unveiled by the Government.The subsidies, which have been brought forward by a year as part of the Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI), give farmers bonuses for implementing environmentally friendly agricultural practices.The system replaces a European Union regime under which the size of farming subsidies depended on the amount of land farmed, with £1 billion of the £2.4 billion annual agriculture budget now available for nature-friendly farming.Therese Coffey, the Environment Secretary, said the new payments would “protect the planet”...
Phys.org
Farming more seaweed to be food, feed and fuel
A University of Queensland–led study has shown that expanding global seaweed farming could go a long way to addressing the planet's food security, biodiversity loss and climate change challenges. Ph.D. Candidate Scott Spillias, from UQ's School of Earth and Environmental Science, said seaweed offered a sustainable alternative to land-based...
backyardboss.net
How to Grow Garlic Without Soil
Garlic is a century-old superfood that you can maintain, grow, and harvest indoors. There are many reasons to grow garlic, but what if you don’t have the space for a traditional garden or don’t want to work with soil? Try growing garlic without soil!. Growing garlic in water...
