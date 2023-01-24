ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Herald

Don’t like those lines above your upper lip? Four ways to get rid of them

Also called “barcode lines” because of their vertical appearance above the upper lip, these bothersome wrinkles have traditionally been associated with smoking because they tend to form when you purse your lips. Repeatedly drinking through a straw can have the same effect of accelerating the formation of these wrinkles.
shefinds

The One Beverage You Should Be Drinking Everyday For Better Gut Health And Weight Loss

We all have our daily rituals. Whether you like to start your day with a big cup of coffee or like to unwind with some meditation each night, our habits can make a big difference in our health over time–which is why wellness is all about making healthy decisions every day. This is especially true when it comes to gut health and weight loss, which, as it turns out, go hand in hand. Luckily, there are several healthy habits you can implement into your daily practices that can help you improve your digestive health and slim down at the same time, including drinking one anti-inflammatory beverage: ginger tea.
shefinds

These 2 Salad Ingredients Are Actually So Bad For You–They Lead To Inflammation And Weight Gain!

If you’ve made the decision to get in shape and follow a healthy diet for the new year, good for you! It’s always a good time to make your health a priority and choose to nourish your body with the food that helps it thrive while cutting out harmful ingredients that could be holding you back from your weight loss goals. One of the most popular healthy meals is a good old veggie-packed salad. However, a salad is only has healthy as what you put in it. Unfortunately, some common (and delicious) ingredients many people load their salads with can actually be detrimental to your overall health by leading to inflammation and weight gain.
shefinds

2 Groceries You Should Stop Buying In 2023 Because They Practically Guarantee Weight Gain

New year, new you! If you’re like most of us, you probably have some lofty resolutions for yourself in place–and if weight loss is on that list, it’s time to get serious about the food you’re putting into your body. However, figuring out exactly what you should and shouldn’t eat can be tricky. If you find yourself struggling to put together a weight-conscious grocery list, we can help you out a bit by bringing in some expert advice about exactly what to leave on the shelf.
EatingWell

What Happens to Your Body When You Take a Multivitamin Every Day

Eating a healthy diet is the ultimate path to optimal nutrition. For those who may fall short on critical nutrients, multivitamins and multivitamin-mineral supplements (MVM) provide a means to fill in the gaps. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), one-third of Americans include MVMs in their wellness routine.
shefinds

2 Drinks Dermatologists Say Women Over 40 Should Avoid At All Costs Because They Weaken Skin Elasticity

Beverages sometimes get swept under the rug when it comes to skincare, but considering how you may actually be drinking far more frequently throughout the day than eating a meal or snack, it’s important to remember that beverages you drink have just as much impact as what you eat. Drinking enough water is obviously important, but it’s also crucial to avoid beverages that do damage to your skin and weaken skin elasticity, like coffee and soda. We spoke with Dr. Nadir Qazi, DO, a board-certified physician, cosmetic dermatology surgeon, and owner of Qazi Cosmetic Clinic, and Dr. Cheryl Rosen, Director of Dermatology at BowTied Life. They said coffee and soda are two drinks you should avoid at all costs because they both contain high levels of caffeine which has a diuretic (water-losing) effect. So drinking coffee (even decaf) or soda can leave you dehydrated and your skin dry and saggy.
msn.com

Is banana good for you? Find out what the experts say

Postgraduate in Nutritional Support/Bachelor in Nutrition · 13 years of experience · Argentina. Banana is a very nutritious food, it contains fiber, potassium, vitamin C and vitamin B6. This nutrients may have a number of health benefits, such as reducing the risk oh high blood pressure and heart failure.
shefinds

3 Collagen-Rich Foods Every Woman Over 50 Should Be Eating For Younger-Looking Skin

If there’s one constant you can rely on it’s this one: your skin changes throughout your life. From acne during puberty to intense dryness during menopause (or even adult acne) to everything in between, the best way to approach these changes is by rolling with the punches and adjusting your lifestyle habits, diet, and skincare routine and products to honor your skin at the present moment. For women over 50, that can often mean incorporating a few new foods into your diet that are rich in collagen, vitamins, and minerals. These foods can help boost collagen and elastin — the two components that are responsible for younger-looking skin and that start to diminish as we age — as well as protect your bones and heart, to boot.
shefinds

The One Healthy Snack You Can Eat Every Day Without Gaining Weight

Wouldn’t we all love to snack to our heart’s desire without worrying about the health risks? Unfortunately, most snacks out there are highly processed and terrible for our overall health–especially if you’re trying to slim down. And if you’re trying to lose weight, you probably know all too well that snacking can be a hard habit to kick. Luckily, believe it or not, there are snacks that are both tasty and healthy. In fact, there’s one crunchy snack that experts say you can eat on a daily basis without being held back from your weight loss goals: nuts!
shefinds

Want A Flatter Belly? Dietitians Say You Should Cut These Breakfast Foods Out ASAP

You know what they say: Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Whether that’s an accurate saying or not, there’s no denying that the way you start your day is certainly important to your health–especially when it comes to the food you’re putting in your body. Your breakfast can make or break how you feel throughout the day, and over time, it can also make or break how you feel on a regular basis. Starting your day off with the wrong foods could be detrimental to your overall health, and certain options should especially be avoided if you’re trying to lose weight and achieve a flatter belly.
