Eating this fruit before bed can help you sleep better, research finds
Can’t get to sleep? Try eating this fruit before bed
Don’t like those lines above your upper lip? Four ways to get rid of them
Also called “barcode lines” because of their vertical appearance above the upper lip, these bothersome wrinkles have traditionally been associated with smoking because they tend to form when you purse your lips. Repeatedly drinking through a straw can have the same effect of accelerating the formation of these wrinkles.
The One Beverage You Should Be Drinking Everyday For Better Gut Health And Weight Loss
We all have our daily rituals. Whether you like to start your day with a big cup of coffee or like to unwind with some meditation each night, our habits can make a big difference in our health over time–which is why wellness is all about making healthy decisions every day. This is especially true when it comes to gut health and weight loss, which, as it turns out, go hand in hand. Luckily, there are several healthy habits you can implement into your daily practices that can help you improve your digestive health and slim down at the same time, including drinking one anti-inflammatory beverage: ginger tea.
What happens to your body when you sleep on your side?
We talk to the experts about how side sleeping can benefit your body.
These 2 Salad Ingredients Are Actually So Bad For You–They Lead To Inflammation And Weight Gain!
If you’ve made the decision to get in shape and follow a healthy diet for the new year, good for you! It’s always a good time to make your health a priority and choose to nourish your body with the food that helps it thrive while cutting out harmful ingredients that could be holding you back from your weight loss goals. One of the most popular healthy meals is a good old veggie-packed salad. However, a salad is only has healthy as what you put in it. Unfortunately, some common (and delicious) ingredients many people load their salads with can actually be detrimental to your overall health by leading to inflammation and weight gain.
What It Means When You Have Mucus In Your Stool
It's normal to have mucus in your stool -- in small amounts. But when there's a large amount in your stool, it could be a sign of an underlying health issue.
Germ Experts Share How Often You Should Really Be Washing Your Sheets
It's probably more often than you think.
2 Groceries You Should Stop Buying In 2023 Because They Practically Guarantee Weight Gain
New year, new you! If you’re like most of us, you probably have some lofty resolutions for yourself in place–and if weight loss is on that list, it’s time to get serious about the food you’re putting into your body. However, figuring out exactly what you should and shouldn’t eat can be tricky. If you find yourself struggling to put together a weight-conscious grocery list, we can help you out a bit by bringing in some expert advice about exactly what to leave on the shelf.
EatingWell
What Happens to Your Body When You Take a Multivitamin Every Day
Eating a healthy diet is the ultimate path to optimal nutrition. For those who may fall short on critical nutrients, multivitamins and multivitamin-mineral supplements (MVM) provide a means to fill in the gaps. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), one-third of Americans include MVMs in their wellness routine.
2 Drinks Dermatologists Say Women Over 40 Should Avoid At All Costs Because They Weaken Skin Elasticity
Beverages sometimes get swept under the rug when it comes to skincare, but considering how you may actually be drinking far more frequently throughout the day than eating a meal or snack, it’s important to remember that beverages you drink have just as much impact as what you eat. Drinking enough water is obviously important, but it’s also crucial to avoid beverages that do damage to your skin and weaken skin elasticity, like coffee and soda. We spoke with Dr. Nadir Qazi, DO, a board-certified physician, cosmetic dermatology surgeon, and owner of Qazi Cosmetic Clinic, and Dr. Cheryl Rosen, Director of Dermatology at BowTied Life. They said coffee and soda are two drinks you should avoid at all costs because they both contain high levels of caffeine which has a diuretic (water-losing) effect. So drinking coffee (even decaf) or soda can leave you dehydrated and your skin dry and saggy.
msn.com
Is banana good for you? Find out what the experts say
Postgraduate in Nutritional Support/Bachelor in Nutrition · 13 years of experience · Argentina. Banana is a very nutritious food, it contains fiber, potassium, vitamin C and vitamin B6. This nutrients may have a number of health benefits, such as reducing the risk oh high blood pressure and heart failure.
3 Collagen-Rich Foods Every Woman Over 50 Should Be Eating For Younger-Looking Skin
If there’s one constant you can rely on it’s this one: your skin changes throughout your life. From acne during puberty to intense dryness during menopause (or even adult acne) to everything in between, the best way to approach these changes is by rolling with the punches and adjusting your lifestyle habits, diet, and skincare routine and products to honor your skin at the present moment. For women over 50, that can often mean incorporating a few new foods into your diet that are rich in collagen, vitamins, and minerals. These foods can help boost collagen and elastin — the two components that are responsible for younger-looking skin and that start to diminish as we age — as well as protect your bones and heart, to boot.
2 Superfoods You Should Be Eating Daily For A Healthier Body And Brain Over 40: Nuts And Berries
There are many healthy habits you can incorporate into your daily life in order to slow aging and promote a healthier body and brain, from going for a morning job to completing a crossword puzzle each evening. But one of the best ways to keep both of...
The One Healthy Snack You Can Eat Every Day Without Gaining Weight
Wouldn’t we all love to snack to our heart’s desire without worrying about the health risks? Unfortunately, most snacks out there are highly processed and terrible for our overall health–especially if you’re trying to slim down. And if you’re trying to lose weight, you probably know all too well that snacking can be a hard habit to kick. Luckily, believe it or not, there are snacks that are both tasty and healthy. In fact, there’s one crunchy snack that experts say you can eat on a daily basis without being held back from your weight loss goals: nuts!
The Fast Food Side Cardiologists Say You Should Never Order Again Because It’s So Bad For Your Heart: Cheese Curds
Along with various other factors like your activity level and blood pressure, your diet plays a central role in your cardiovascular health. While cooking for yourself at home using nutrient-packed, antioxidant-rich whole foods is always the best way...
Laziness isn't why you procrastinate. This is
The idea that procrastination is a sign of laziness is widespread, but not accurate for everyone. Knowing the root cause is key to breaking the pattern.
Should You Consider Taking A Vitamin B12 Supplement With Metformin?
Metformin, a drug used to treat type 2 diabetes, has been found to potentially reduce the body's ability to absorb vitamin B12. Should you take a supplement?
NBC San Diego
A Cardiologist Shares the 4 Worst Foods for High Cholesterol—and What She Eats to Keep Her ‘Heart Healthy'
LDL (low-density lipoprotein) cholesterol builds up in the arteries and forms plaque, which blocks blood flow to the brain. HDL (high-density lipoprotein) cholesterol picks up the LDL and takes it to the liver to be processed. The optimal levels vary from person to person, so always check with your doctor...
The One Frozen Food Experts Say You Should Stop Eating Because They Cause Weight Gain, Inflammation, And Belly Fat
We’ve all been there! After a long day, we don’t have the energy to cook a fresh meal so we resort to frozen foods. They usually take under an hour to heat up and then they’re ready to eat. But there’s one frozen food that doctors say you should never eat: frozen pizza.
Want A Flatter Belly? Dietitians Say You Should Cut These Breakfast Foods Out ASAP
You know what they say: Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Whether that’s an accurate saying or not, there’s no denying that the way you start your day is certainly important to your health–especially when it comes to the food you’re putting in your body. Your breakfast can make or break how you feel throughout the day, and over time, it can also make or break how you feel on a regular basis. Starting your day off with the wrong foods could be detrimental to your overall health, and certain options should especially be avoided if you’re trying to lose weight and achieve a flatter belly.
