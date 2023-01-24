Halifax County Schools recognized Sharon Arrington as the November Employee of the Month. Arrington serves as the coordinator of the Halifax County Schools Empowerment Zone. Her duties are to coordinate and plan a sustainable curriculum for each student, supervise her staff and students, provide counseling to her students regarding post-graduation plans, prepare for employment, and expose students to extra-curricular activities that encourage and promote the development of the whole child.

