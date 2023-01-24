Read full article on original website
HCS names November, December employees, students of the month
Halifax County Schools recognized Sharon Arrington as the November Employee of the Month. Arrington serves as the coordinator of the Halifax County Schools Empowerment Zone. Her duties are to coordinate and plan a sustainable curriculum for each student, supervise her staff and students, provide counseling to her students regarding post-graduation plans, prepare for employment, and expose students to extra-curricular activities that encourage and promote the development of the whole child.
Seven county schools recognized for meeting, exceeding growth
For the 2021-2022 academic year, Halifax County Schools had seven out of 11 schools either meet or exceed growth. The school system presented awards for achieving and exceeding expected academic growth under the North Carolina accountability system, which was paused during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years. “These awards represent...
Garrett James Reynolds
Garrett James Reynolds, formerly James Garrett Price, 41 of Roanoke Rapids, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023, in his home. Garrett served our country as a member of the United States Navy. Surviving include his mother Lisa Wright Johnson (Johnnie) of Roanoke Rapids; father Allen Ray Price (Lisa) of...
Groundbreaking in Weldon celebrates new hotel
Officials along with representatives of North Carolina-based Carolina Star Hotels broke ground today for the upcoming construction of the Fairfield by Marriott Inn & Suites in Weldon. Carolina Star is a hospitality and management company focusing on development along the Interstate 95 corridor. The new hotel will be located at...
Two sought in November diesel fuel theft
Two Vance County men are wanted in the November 1, 2022 theft of 1,110 gallons of diesel fuel from the Highway 158 New Dixie Mart in Roanoke Rapids. Lieutenant Shane Guyant of the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said the fuel stolen was worth $5,159. Similar stores in Brunswick County,...
HCSO roundup: Checking station; blotter entries
The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office reported the following, according to Lieutenant Shane Guyant:. Saturday Sergeant E. Richardson and deputies D. Read and M. Wilkins were conducting a license checking station on Highway 258 near Scotland Neck. The sheriff’s office has received multiple complaints concerning traffic violations and illegal activities...
ECU Health officials discuss Medicaid expansion with Davis
ECU Health joined community officials and business and health leaders at a Medicaid expansion roundtable hosted by United States Congressman Don Davis at the Halifax County Health Department Friday. A tour of ECU Health North Hospital in Roanoke Rapids followed. Jay Briley, president of ECU Health community hospitals, and Jason...
Juvenile Crime Prevention Council issues RFPs
The Halifax County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council (JCPC) has studied the risk factors and needs of Juvenile Court-involved youth in this county and hereby publishes this Request for Proposals. The JCPC anticipates funds from the NC Dept. of Public Safety Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention in the amount stated to...
