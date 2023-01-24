Read full article on original website
Syracuse Police Department Takes Bold Action To Tackle Gun Violence: Community Outreach & Gun Buy Back ProgramsJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Saturday Saviors: A Bridge Street Vet Center of East Syracuse Is Now Open for Critical Pet CasesJeremy BrowerEast Syracuse, NY
Syracuse Residents Left Shaken and Puzzled by Mysterious Booms - Is Your Neighborhood Next?Jeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Beware: Scammers Targeting National Grid Customers in Syracuse - Don't Fall for Their Tricks!Jeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Winter Disaster: Syracuse Residents Irritated as Cars Block Snow PlowsJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Inside the Numbers for UNC Basketball
The Tar Heels are halfway through their conference schedule as the calendar flips to February.
James Brown Interview: UNC Commitment Dishes on Recruitment, Ian Jackson, and the 2024 Class
Class of 2024 four-star big man James Brown pledged to North Carolina on Jan. 2 and became the third commitment in the Tar Heels' top-ranked 2024 class that features four-star wing Drake Powell, five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau and now five-star shooting guard Ian Jackson. On Monday, Brown joined Inside Carolina recruiting analysts Sherrell McMillan and Sean Moran and host Joey Powell on the Coast to Coast podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including an in-depth breakdown of his recruitment, his reaction to Jackson's commitment, thoughts on UNC's 2024 class and his all-time favorite Tar Heels.
Syracuse basketball was in the house as Philly 4-stars battled in a thriller
Earlier this week, the Syracuse basketball staff was in attendance as two AAU teammates, who play for different high schools in the Philadelphia area, squared off in an entertaining contest that came down to the wire. This game featured Archbishop Ryan High School in Philadelphia hosting Archbishop Wood Catholic High...
insidepacksports.com
Wolfpack Baseball Commit Emerging As Two-Sport Standout
Even before his freshman year of high school, Pfafftown (NC) Reagan standout Jacob Smith (6-3, 195 pounds) was already a much sought-after athlete. He was widely regarded as one of the top baseball prospects in the state of North Carolina and someone that NC State and head coach Elliott Avent identified early on as a priority for the Wolfpack. Smith was rated as high as the 37th best player nationally in his class and the No. 1 overall player in North Carolina.
sujuiceonline.com
Instant Juice: Syracuse 68, North Carolina 72
A quick take on Syracuse’s disappointing 72-68 loss to North Carolina on Tuesday evening:. WHAT HAPPENED: Up 68-66 with 19 seconds to go, Jesse Edwards fouled out after stopping a potential game-tying layup from Pete Nance. Nance made the first free throw, but missed the second. Joe Girard saved the ball from going out of bounds, but right into the hands of Nance, who slammed home the go-ahead basket. On SU’s ensuing play, Judah Mintz drove to the hoop and elbowed RJ Davis in the head. Officials ruled it a flagrant foul, and UNC was able to hit free throws to close out the evening.
Technician Online
DJ Burns: NC State men's basketball's fun-loving, unstoppable big man
NC State men’s basketball’s “Smooth Operator,” also known as graduate forward DJ Burns, has quickly cemented himself as a fixture of Wolfpack athletics. The graduate transfer’s fun-loving personality and fearlessness under the rim have quickly turned him into a fan favorite, on and off the court.
Everything Jon Scheyer said after Duke's loss to Virginia Tech
Although they had a four-point lead with 12:04 to play in the game, Duke again allowed the opposing team to fight back and beat them on the road after going 3:45+ without a field goal twice in the game's final twelve minutes. The last stretch, between 07:07 and 02:38, allowed a 7-2 Hokies run in between that put another loss in the Blue Devils tally this season.
The No. 2 recruit from the Bronx in the 2024 class, Ian Jackson, chooses UNC
Ian Jackson, a five-star shooting guard in the class of 2024, committed to the University of North Carolina. Jackson is one of the top offensive players in high school basketball because of his driving ability, which is where any scouting report on him should start. He attacks the rim with lightning speed and, at 6-foot-5, has the size to finish there. Jackson is becoming more and more at ease shooting, particularly from midrange, but North Carolina will want to surround him with shooters to create clear driving lanes.
WRAL
Dionte Neal: Knowing all that Breon Pass did before me has helped a lot
Reidsville High School's standout freshman Dionte Neal sat down with HighSchoolOT to discuss his early high school success on both the gridrion and basketball court and what it's like to have it along side his cousin Kendre Harrison. Neal also spoke about how the example set by Breon Pass is going to continue to help him.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Restaurant Gets ‘C’ Grade for 20+ Health Violations
One restaurant in North Carolina is under scrutiny for its recent health report. A restaurant in Durham, North Carolina received a ‘C’ grade for multiple health and safety violations. According to Fox 8, a Church’s Chicken also had 12 critical violations according to the N.C. Department of Environmental Health.
WXII 12
North Carolina trash truck overturns on I-40
DURHAM, N.C. — Trash truck overturns on I-40 in Durham. The NC Department of Transportation has not said if anyone was injured or how the truck overturned at this time. The area was closed for cleanup.
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Breakfast Spots in Greensboro – 2023
Wake up and smell the coffee, Greensboro! Whether you’re a morning person or just need a little extra boost to start your day, there’s nothing quite like a delicious breakfast to get your day started on the right foot. And lucky for you, Greensboro is home to a...
If Beth Wood vacates her role, how would a new state auditor be chosen in NC?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — State Auditor Beth Wood did not appear in Wake County court Thursday. Instead, her attorney was present. Wood is accused in a hit-and-run that took place in December. The Raleigh Police Department says she crashed her state-owned car into a parked car. Video from a bystander shortly after the crash appears […]
Vice President visiting North Carolina, focusing on small businesses
Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to the Triangle Thursday to highlight small business.
caswellmessenger.com
Caswell Chairman of Commissioners passes away
Caswell County citizens were saddened by the passing of Caswell County Board of Commissioners Chairman Nathaniel “Nate” Hall on January 16. He was a citizen of Yanceyville and a member of the board for 27 years. Hall was lying in repose at the Caswell Civic Center on January...
rhinotimes.com
Boom Supersonic To Make Major Announcement Thursday, Jan. 26
Boom Supersonic is making a major announcement at Piedmont Triad International Airport (PTIA) at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26. The notification states, “Boom Supersonic will celebrate an Overture milestone.”. Overture is the supersonic passenger jet that Boom is developing. An indication that the announcement is major is that...
ncconstructionnews.com
Eli Lilly adds $450 million to expansion at Research Triangle Park
Global pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly & Co. has announced plans to expand its manufacturing plant under construction in the Raleigh-Durham area because of the rising demand for its diabetes drugs. “We’re on track to achieve the goal we shared in November 2022 of doubling capacity by the end of this...
carolinajournal.com
High Point College Republicans: HPU canceled our event, classmates threatened us, but we won’t be silenced
Have you ever felt that your voice wasn’t loud enough to be heard?. On Sunday, the High Point University College Republicans Chapter felt this way as the school canceled our documentary screening event and we received threatening comments. The event, to be hosted by HPUCR president Hayley Hill, who...
High Point University
HPU Poll: Nearly Half of North Carolinians Give Governor a Positive Approval Rating
HIGH POINT, N.C., Jan. 25, 2023 – In a new High Point University Poll, North Carolinians gave Gov. Roy Cooper a job approval rating of 48%, while 30% said they disapprove and 22% did not offer an opinion either way. These same respondents gave President Joe Biden a job...
'Get her out of here': Video appears to show State Auditor Beth Wood being ushered away from crash scene
RALEIGH, N.C. — A resurfaced social media video shows a woman who fits the description of State Auditor Beth Wood being ushered into a downtown Raleigh office building moments after a crash that resulted in a hit-and-run charge against Wood. A witness said he heard people yelling, "Get her out of here."
