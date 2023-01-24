Read full article on original website
City Barbeque opening 12th central Ohio restaurant
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Dublin-based restaurant chain City Barbeque is opening its 12th central Ohio location and will feature a drive-thru lane. City Barbeque’s new spot will start smoking on Feb. 6 at 1200 Sunbury Rd. in Delaware County’s Glennwood Commons Shopping Center. Like all City Barbeque locations, the joint will smoke all meats on-site […]
Carr Center To Hold Super Bowl Squares Fundraiser
Zanesville, OH- Carr Center Executive Director Becky Clawson was recently appointed President of The Ohio Adult Day Healthcare Association. She will be leading the OADHA throughout 2023. Clawson stated that the goal is to grow the association while working with the Ohio Department of Aging and other local area agencies on aging. This will help them notice the trends they are seeing in senior care. Most of the facilities in the neighboring counties of Muskingum did not survive after Covid.
Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Jan. 25
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The next winter storm has arrived from the southwest in the early morning hours Wednesday, leading to snow emergencies in central Ohio. You can check here for the latest traffic conditions and here for the latest forecast from Storm Team 4. And NBC4 will be tracking all alerts from the National […]
Remembering the Blizzard of January 1978
Columbus and Central Ohio Weather COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 45 years ago today, Ohio endured one of its worst blizzards in living memory in a winter torm that became known as the “Great Blizzard of 1978.” January 1978 was already an unusually harsh month. A series of moderate snowstorms coupled with subfreezing temperatures from January […]
Kick N AX and ValueCare Raise Money For The ABC Wilson Fund
Zanesville, OH- Zanesville business Kick N Ax started a fundraiser with ValueCare Ambulance Service that raised $1,000 for the ABC Wilson Fund. This program is set up to honor Adam, Brian, and Craig Wilson who tragically died on Christmas when their house caught fire. The goal is to help people who can’t afford smoke detectors to be able to always have one in their homes. The President of the Muskingum County Fireman’s Association, Russell Taylor, along with retired firefighter, Steven Vincent, have carried on the program over the years.
White knuckles: Methadone access complicated by winter storms
It was below freezing when Billy stepped outside of his home in Newark, Ohio. He tried to start his girlfriend’s car, but it wouldn’t start. He tried again. Nothing. Somehow, though, they both needed to get from Newark to a methadone clinic in Columbus. Normally it’s a 45-minute drive, but with the snow, the wind and the roads, it was hard to tell how long it would take.
Amazon buying nearly 400 acres for $116 million in Licking County near Intel site
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Amazon is buying hundreds of acres of more land in Licking County. According to Licking County Auditor records, Amazon Data Services Inc. bought 392.11 acres of land on the west side of Beech Road and straddling Miller Road on January 17, 2023. The transaction for...
ODNR stocked lakes in Knox with more than 238,000 fish
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife stocked more than 238,000 fish in Knox County in 2022 at Knox Lake and Ariel-Foundation Park. The ODNR stocked 52.3 million fish of 11 species in Ohio waters throughout 2022, according to a news release. Fish were stocked during spring, summer and fall at 203 locations statewide, including the two Knox County locations. The total represents a 15% increase over the annual production and stocking goal of 44 million fish.
ODOT Battling Winter’s Blast
Snow is falling around Southeastern Ohio to start our Wednesday morning. It will cause problems for those that are traveling. Currently we have several counties under a level one snow emergency. Those counties include:. Muskingum. Licking. Coshocton. A level one means that roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow....
Tug-of-war and tummy rubs are all this adoptable dog in Franklin County wants
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Leo, a dog at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, is ready for a home that has plenty of tummy rubs in store for him. The 3 1/2-year-old pit-bull mix was actually adopted from the shelter in 2020, but then came back as a stray in September. Since the […]
Pet of the Week: Meet Lucky
ZANESVILLE, OH- This week’s Pet of the Week is someone who has a great personality and loves to run in open areas. Lucky is a 4 month old German Shepherd puppy who loves being with dogs and cats, is neutered, loves eating bacon and is full of energy. Executive...
OUZ Participates in MLKJ Day of Service
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Martin Luther King Jr. inspired many Americans through his leadership and service to others. Ohio University Zanesville Student Resource Coordinator Rebekah Gaus explained how the MLKJ Day of Service inspired her to participate in an upcoming produce market. “So I have a connection with Jamie Trout...
Energy Aggregation Option to be Determined by Voters
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville City Council passed a measure last night that allows voters to decide whether they would agree to entering an energy aggregation agreement for their electric and natural gas utilities. Zanesville Mayor Don Mason discussed the reason for the proposal and how it can benefit the city’s utility customers.
28.25 Acres in 2 parcels, and misc.
Location: Near 72337 Old Twenty-One Rd., Kimbolton, OH 43749 Directions: From the Kimbolton exit 54 on Rt 77. Head east on Plainfield Rd. 0.4 miles, turn left on Old Twenty-One Rd., 0.3 miles to location on left. Parcel 1: A “Honey Hole” might be what some would call this as...
Pickaway County – Two Men Wanted in a Series of Crimes
Pickaway – Pickaway Sheriff’s department is looking for the identification of two men who may have been involved in a series of crimes in the area. According to Pickaway Sheriff office on January 13, 2023 at around 6:46 AM these two subjects were seen at Bubba’s Corner 11500 US 62 Orient, Ohio 43146. They told the clerk they were stranded and had a substantial amount of mud on them. On the same date at 8:05 AM Deputies were dispatched to two vehicles in the mud on the property of 12564 US 62 Orient, Ohio 43164. One of the vehicles was reported stolen from Gahanna, Ohio. Later that day at 12:55 PM Deputies were dispatched to Five Aces Towing and Recovery on report of a Breaking and Entering and Theft over the night before. A welder and miscellaneous tools were reported stolen by Five Aces Towing and Recovery. The welder and tools were located in the vehicles that was located in the mud earlier in the day.
Columbus area aviation-themed restaurant to close in June
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant — laden with aviation and military memorabilia and a stone’s throw away from John Glenn International Airport — will close its doors for good in June, it announced in a Facebook post Friday. The decision comes after a pipe burst during a December winter storm — […]
When Will the Snow Start? Expect Delays in the AM
OHIO – A Complex weather pattern is coming into Ohio overnight and will drop up to 6 inches in some areas across the state. According to the National weather service, the snow will start in Pickaway County and surrounding areas around 2 am on Wednesday morning and will snow throughout the morning.
10.5-acre adventure park planned for Westerville
The City of Westerville is planning Edge Adventure Park along the western bank of Alum Creek.
Photos show NBC4 blocked on Reynoldsburg police computers
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) – Police officers for the City of Reynoldsburg are reporting that NBC4i.com has been blocked on department-owned computers. Officers reported this anonymously, for fear of repercussions from Reynoldsburg police leadership, after a report about the Reynoldsburg Division of Police ran last Wednesday on NBC4 and was later posted on NBC4i.com. The report […]
First Free Fresh Produce Market of 2023 At First Baptist Church
Zanesville OH- Eastside Community Ministries and First Baptist Church are having the first free fresh produce market of 2023 on Friday. The event is intended to promote healthy nutrition and will be taking place at the First Baptist Church. Most of the food has been donated by the Mid-Ohio Foodbank and also some local donations. First Baptist Church Pastor, David Nuhfer, told us the event is set up to run like it has in the past.
