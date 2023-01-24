ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WLNS

Driver busted for going 114 mph on Michigan highway

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — One driver thought they could get away with going 114 mph on I-496 Thursday. However, troopers with Michigan State Police had other plans for the driver. The driver was stopped by troopers on the highway near Creyts Road in Delta Township. “High speeds like this not only are unsafe for […]
EATON COUNTY, MI
MLive

Two injured in school bus crash near Grand Haven

ROBINSON TWP., MI — Two people were injured in a school bus crash near Grand Haven Thursday morning. A child, who was in the other vehicle involved in the crash with the school bus, suffered injuries in the crash. The crash took place at 6:49 a.m. Jan. 26 at...
GRAND HAVEN, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Man dies after crash involving semitruck

MASON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Mason County Sheriff's Office has identified a driver who was involved in a crash with a semitruck on Tuesday morning. The sheriff's office said they were contacted at 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday that Brian Elzinga, 63, from Grand Rapids, was pronounced as deceased. The...
MASON COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

1 arrested following police chase in and around Muskegon

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The video above has been submitted by a viewer. An individual has been arrested following a chase through Muskegon city and county. The chase started in the City of Muskegon around 6 p.m. Troopers attempted to stop a car involved in a narcotics investigation when the suspect crashed into the patrol vehicle and drove off.
MUSKEGON, MI
9&10 News

Deputies Say Drunk Woman T-Boned School Bus in Lincoln Township

A 49-year-old woman from White Cloud is in jail for hitting a school bus Tuesday afternoon, the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office says. Deputies were called to the intersection of W. 5 Mile Road and N. Mundy Ave in Lincoln Township, for a hit and run. The sheriff’s office says...
WHITE CLOUD, MI
103.3 WKFR

Abandoned Train Cars on a Deserted Railroad Track: Charlotte, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you may risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Well, it's about time. We're finally getting a peek inside a couple of old abandoned train cars. These two cars are sitting on an old discarded railroad track just outside of Charlotte, nestled between rows of trees, hiding it from the view of motorists.
CHARLOTTE, MI
WILX-TV

Meth, fentanyl, stolen license plates found in DeWitt Township traffic stop

DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Three people were taken into custody Tuesday after methamphetamine, fentanyl and stolen license plates were found during a traffic stop. According to authorities, deputies with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office located a truck that was wanted in connection with a December weapons offense in Olive Township. During the traffic stop, Clinton County K-9 Smokey was reportedly smelled narcotics and the vehicle was searched.
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
MLive

Man’s body discovered near Grand Rapids hospital

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man’s body was found with a fatal gunshot wound early Wednesday morning near Corewell Health Blodgett Hospital, East Grand Rapids Police said. Police responded to a 12:35 a.m. report of a man down Wednesday, Jan. 25, near the intersection of Lake Drive SE and Plymouth Avenue. Officers found a Black man bleeding from the head.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
People

Dad Likely Popped Hatch as Car Sank into Mich. Lake, Saving His 2 Young Girls Before He Died: Cops

Jon Paul Dowler of Otsego died on Sunday after driving his car into Lake Macatawa, which police believe was an accident. His two daughters, 8 and 10, escaped and sought help Police believe a Michigan dad who died after driving into a lake was able to pop the back hatch of the vehicle open as it sank, which allowed his two young daughters to escape.  The father, identified as 52-year-old Jon Paul Dowler of Otsego, died after driving into Lake Macatawa over the weekend, according to a release obtained by PEOPLE from...
OTSEGO, MI
