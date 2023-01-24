Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail store closing another location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
"Rise in Violent and Property Crime in Grand Rapids: What Residents and Visitors Need to Know to Stay Safe"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids' Opioid Epidemic: A Devastating Crisis that Requires a Collective Effort to Address"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids' World of Winter Draws Record Crowds, Praised for Diverse Range of Activities and Attractions"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Embrace the Adventure: A Love-Hate Relationship with Michigan Weather, and How Grand Rapids Residents Thrive"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Driver busted for going 114 mph on Michigan highway
EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — One driver thought they could get away with going 114 mph on I-496 Thursday. However, troopers with Michigan State Police had other plans for the driver. The driver was stopped by troopers on the highway near Creyts Road in Delta Township. “High speeds like this not only are unsafe for […]
Child, man injured in crash with bus in Ottawa County
Ottawa County Sheriff Deputies tell us two people were hurt, including a child, when the car they were in hit a bus Thursday morning.
Semi-truck fire causes I-96 traffic disruption
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A semi-truck driver escaped injury after his truck caught fire on westbound I-96 on Wednesday, Jan. 25. State police said the fire was Wednesday afternoon on I-96 near 36th Street SE. Police closed the right travel lane to put out the fire and remove the truck...
Two injured in school bus crash near Grand Haven
ROBINSON TWP., MI — Two people were injured in a school bus crash near Grand Haven Thursday morning. A child, who was in the other vehicle involved in the crash with the school bus, suffered injuries in the crash. The crash took place at 6:49 a.m. Jan. 26 at...
UpNorthLive.com
Man dies after crash involving semitruck
MASON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Mason County Sheriff's Office has identified a driver who was involved in a crash with a semitruck on Tuesday morning. The sheriff's office said they were contacted at 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday that Brian Elzinga, 63, from Grand Rapids, was pronounced as deceased. The...
Driving under this one-lane bridge will be less worrisome after expansion project
WALKER, MI – There’s a bridge near an industrial area north of Grand Rapids that is 116 years old. It’s been struck numerous times by box trucks because of low clearance. Only one vehicle can drive through the bridge at a time. It’s somewhat confusing and in...
1 arrested following police chase in and around Muskegon
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The video above has been submitted by a viewer. An individual has been arrested following a chase through Muskegon city and county. The chase started in the City of Muskegon around 6 p.m. Troopers attempted to stop a car involved in a narcotics investigation when the suspect crashed into the patrol vehicle and drove off.
9&10 News
Deputies Say Drunk Woman T-Boned School Bus in Lincoln Township
A 49-year-old woman from White Cloud is in jail for hitting a school bus Tuesday afternoon, the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office says. Deputies were called to the intersection of W. 5 Mile Road and N. Mundy Ave in Lincoln Township, for a hit and run. The sheriff’s office says...
Van goes airborne, crashes into tree in Ionia County
At 6:47 a.m., first responders with the Ionia Department of Public Safety were dispatched to E Bluewater Highway (M-21), just east of Stage Road.
Detroit News
Dad who drove into Ottawa Co. lake was 'lost and disoriented,' officials say
A man who died after driving into a west Michigan lake last weekend with his two daughters may have been "lost and disoriented," Ottawa County Sheriff's officials said Tuesday. Jon Paul Dowler, 52, of Otsego was found early Sunday in the vehicle, which was submerged in Lake Macatawa near Jenison...
Abandoned Train Cars on a Deserted Railroad Track: Charlotte, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you may risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Well, it's about time. We're finally getting a peek inside a couple of old abandoned train cars. These two cars are sitting on an old discarded railroad track just outside of Charlotte, nestled between rows of trees, hiding it from the view of motorists.
MSP: Suspect arrested after chase in Muskegon area
A suspect was arrested after a police chase in Muskegon Wednesday.
WWMT
Deputies use patrol vehicles to stop stolen F450 in multi-county chase
EATON COUNTY, Mich. — A suspect in a stolen F450 lead deputies on a multi-county chase, speeding through stop sticks and ending with a crash into patrol vehicles Tuesday, according to the Eaton County Sheriff's Office. The chase began in Barry County when dispatch advised the Eaton County Sheriff's...
WILX-TV
Meth, fentanyl, stolen license plates found in DeWitt Township traffic stop
DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Three people were taken into custody Tuesday after methamphetamine, fentanyl and stolen license plates were found during a traffic stop. According to authorities, deputies with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office located a truck that was wanted in connection with a December weapons offense in Olive Township. During the traffic stop, Clinton County K-9 Smokey was reportedly smelled narcotics and the vehicle was searched.
Man’s body discovered near Grand Rapids hospital
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man’s body was found with a fatal gunshot wound early Wednesday morning near Corewell Health Blodgett Hospital, East Grand Rapids Police said. Police responded to a 12:35 a.m. report of a man down Wednesday, Jan. 25, near the intersection of Lake Drive SE and Plymouth Avenue. Officers found a Black man bleeding from the head.
EGR, GR police investigate death after shots fired call
Authorities in East Grand Rapids and Grand Rapids are investigating after a man was shot and killed.
Mom of 5 struggles with SUV from Dice Auto Sales
Naranjo is a mom of five. She says the 2013 Ford Explorer she bought from Dice Auto sales is no longer drivable less than a year after she bought it.
Power restored to Montcalm County barns after help from FOX 17
The Goslins became increasingly worried about the health of their animals without a consistent power source, especially if the temperatures dipped below freezing.
Woman sentenced for crash that killed motorcyclist
A woman has been sentenced to serve time in prison for a deadly crash in 2021.
Dad Likely Popped Hatch as Car Sank into Mich. Lake, Saving His 2 Young Girls Before He Died: Cops
Jon Paul Dowler of Otsego died on Sunday after driving his car into Lake Macatawa, which police believe was an accident. His two daughters, 8 and 10, escaped and sought help Police believe a Michigan dad who died after driving into a lake was able to pop the back hatch of the vehicle open as it sank, which allowed his two young daughters to escape. The father, identified as 52-year-old Jon Paul Dowler of Otsego, died after driving into Lake Macatawa over the weekend, according to a release obtained by PEOPLE from...
