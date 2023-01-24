Read full article on original website
32 small business grants to apply for in 2023
NATIONWIDE – The new year brings new opportunities to start a business, embark on an artistic endeavor or bring a new innovation to life. Here is a compilation of grants and opportunities that young entrepreneurs, small businesses, creative artists, restaurateurs and tech innovators can apply for in 2023.
Consensus decision-making is surprisingly effective in both communities and workplaces
If you’re in a leadership position — at work or in the community — you make decisions and oversee decision-making processes. Often it’s best to consult the people you are leading to reach a group decision. Voting may seem the quickest route to a resolution, but it isn’t the best way to enrol everyone. Worse, voting can silence voices and thwart creativity. Formal consensus decision-making leads to broader engagement. I have been training leaders in formal consensus decision-making for more than 25 years, and here’s why I recommend it. Circle of moral concern Slowing down your decision-making process and listening deeply...
Why ‘soft skills’ are essential for new graduates
Employers are now shifting their focus from GPA to interpersonal skills — what's known as “noncognitive” or so-called "soft" skills.
Hotel Management: Career Overview
Hotel management is a good career for individuals who are passionate about the hospitality industry and enjoy working with people. It offers a wide range of job opportunities, from front desk positions to management roles, and allows for career advancement and personal growth.
qhubonews.com
Report of Discussion on Obtaining Financing for Small Companies
Yesterday, the Administrator of the Small Business Administration (SBA) Isabel Guzmán, the Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo, American Rescue Plan Coordinator Gene Sperling, and Deputy Director of the National Economic Council Bharat Ramamurti were joined by Senator Hickenlooper and small business leaders, advocates, and mission lenders with particular expertise in reaching minority small businesses to discuss the Biden-Harris Administration’s small business agenda to expand capital access, including newly proposed rules from the SBA and historic investments by the Treasury Department in CDFIs. The group included non-profit mission lender groups, Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs), foundations, and advocacy groups all seasoned in meeting the needs of historically underserved small business owners.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
No experience, No Problem – (ISC)² Recruits 140,000 Individuals Interested in a Cybersecurity Career
(ISC)² launched a new initiative for individuals pursuing or considering a career in cybersecurity. The goal? To create new pathways to cybersecurity career success and decrease the global workforce gap. Within three months of launching this initiative, we had more than 110,000 individuals sign up to become (ISC)² Candidates....
cybersecurity-insiders.com
How to Earn Your (ISC)² Certification
For those new to (ISC)², or those who’ve had their sights set on their CISSP for years now, you may not be sure exactly how you become (ISC)²-certified. Your certification is more than a single exam. There are three steps to earn your (ISC)² certification:. Step...
Essence
Apprenticeships Are The Answer To Advancing Black Workforce, New Data Says
For those without four-year college degrees, skilled trade work is a key pathway to family sustaining careers according to a new report from OneTen Coalition. Many may not realize it, but trade work can lead to incredibly lucrative careers and new data says the sector is the way to economic prosperity for Black America.
agupdate.com
Producers, business owners encouraged to apply for rural energy program by March 31
For agricultural producers and rural business owners interested in making the shift to renewable energy, the time is now to apply for the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP). Administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development, the program provides funding through grants and guaranteed loans for renewable energy...
MedicalXpress
Biomedical institutions agree on a set of open science practices to monitor
Eighty stakeholders from twenty major biomedical research institutions across the globe have agreed upon a list of 19 open science practices to be implemented and monitored. The study, led by Dr. Kelly Cobey, Scientist and Director of the Open Science and Meta Research Program at the University of Ottawa Heart Institute, Canada, forms the basis for the future development of institutional digital dashboards that will display that institution's compliance with open science practices. The study is published in the open access journal PLOS Biology on January 24.
brickunderground.com
What are the time commitments and responsibilities when you join a co-op board?
I’m interested in joining my co-op’s board but unclear what kind of time commitment it would involve. How can I find out more about the responsibilities of board membership?. Your concerns are similar to those of many co-op and condo owners who already have busy schedules, our experts...
