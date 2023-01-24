Read full article on original website
Firefighters Work To Extinguish Factory Fire
Authorities are working to extinguish a fire at Metalsa on Bill Bryan Boulevard Saturday night. Hopkinsville emergency personnel say a fire was found near the hot wax system leading to firefighters from all four stations being sent to the building to help extinguish the fire. There are no reports of...
James “Jim” Knight, 89, of Cadiz
There will be no services for 89 year old James “Jim” Knight of Cadiz. King’s Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. SURVIVORS: WIFE OF 43 YEARS: Nora Knight, Cadiz, KY;. SON: Kelly Knight (Hieke), Peachtree City, GA;. DAUGHTERS: Kim Hammond, Jackson, MI;. Karen Thompson, Montgomery,...
Hopkinsville Woman Injured In Friday Night Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman that was injured in a wreck on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV driven by 64-year-old Alvin Mason, of Hopkinsville, was eastbound in front of the Copper Still when it collided with a westbound car driven by 66-year-old Nancy Martin. Martin was treated by Hopkinsville EMS and then transported to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
Murray Man Charged With Making Terroristic Threats Against Lyon County School
A Murray man was arrested in Eddyville after an investigation into reported threats against Lyon County Middle School. Sheriff Brent White said in a news release that 30-year old Steven Jester was charged with two counts of second-degree terroristic threatening. The charges are from an investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies that Jester allegedly made statements that he would “get a gun and go to the Lyon County Middle School to shoot a student and then shoot up the school.” In addition, Sheriff White said Jester also “reportedly stated he was going to blow up the school.”
Man Charged With Pointing A Gun At Several People During An Argument
A Hopkinsville man was charged with several counts of wanton endangerment after he reportedly pointed a gun at several people on Denzil Drive in Hopkinsville Sunday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 21-year-old Cornelius Moseley assaulted his wife and pointed a firearm at her and three of her friends and refused to let three of them leave.
Successful Breakfast Helps Kick Off Christian County Relay
The Christian County Relay for the Life kicked off the 2023 year with a successful pancake breakfast at First Baptist Church in Hopkinsville January 28. Christian County Relay for Life Chairman Pam Futtrell says Saturday’s kickoff is the start of what will hopefully be a re-energized year for one of the region’s oldest relay for life events.
Eddyville Woman Arrested After Deputies Find Meth And Gun In Home
An Eddyville woman was charged with possession of meth after a search warrant was executed at a residence in Lyon County Tuesday. Sheriff Brent White reports 54-year old Miranda Meredith was arrested after a search warrant was executed at a residence on KY 93 South around 6:30 a.m. During the search, deputies and members of the Western Kentucky Violent Crimes Task Force reportedly found a firearm and ammunition, along with methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the residence.
Mary ‘Pat’ O’Bryant, 80, of Cadiz
There will be no services at this time for 80-year-old Mary “Pat” O’Bryant, of Cadiz. Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. A niece, a nephew and several cousins.
Steven Eggers, 73, of Elkton
Funeral services for 73-year old Steven Wayne Eggers of Elkton will be Tuesday, January 31, at 11:00 at Latham Funeral Home in Elkton. Burial will follow in Stokes Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday from 5 until 9, and Tuesday from 10 until the funeral hour. Survivors include: wife...
Trigg Nickel Tax Petition Contained 96% Verified Signatures
In a letter dated January 23 and addressed from the Trigg County Clerk Carmen Finley, officials from the Trigg County Board of Education and the “Citizens Right To Vote On Tax Increases” Committee were both notified of a sufficient petition — calling for a local option vote on a recallable nickel tax.
Sova Speaks On New Ascend Elements Opportunity
After nearly five years with the Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library, its Executive Director DeeAnna Sova is bound for Ascend Elements — the EV battery materials plant currently breaking ground in Pembroke and Commerce Park II. During a Friday morning conversation with the News Edge, Sova described her new job...
