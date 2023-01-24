ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkstown, NY

SmartAsset

Congress to Vote on Whether to Abolish the IRS and Introduce One National Tax Rate

Right now, the average price for a loaf of bread is, approximately, $1.87. Under a new law proposed by House Republicans, that price would go up to more than $2.50. This would be the result of the Fair Tax Act, … Continue reading → The post Congress to Vote on Whether to Abolish the IRS and Introduce One National Tax Rate appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
The Independent

GOP congressman says to not ‘buy a boat’ when asked about plan to hike sales tax

The Republican congressman who has proposed replacing the federal income tax with a national sales tax defended his plan by saying if people buy a boat, they would pay taxes and if they didn’t, they would not pay taxes. Representative Buddy Carter is the lead sponsor of the Fair Tax Act, which would replace the federal income tax with a consumption tax of 30 per cent.Democrats have said the legislation would disproportionately hit the poorest Americans since a sales tax would eat more of their income than that of wealthier people.But Mr Carter defended his legislation to The Independent. “Democrats...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Disabled veteran tax bill passed to House amid concerns

A bill that would remove the three-year residency requirement to qualify for the Disabled Veteran Tax credit drew concerns in the House Education Committee Wednesday. Some members wanted an income limit or means test included in the bill. After a motion to table the bill failed, House Bill 30 was eventually released to the House floor. If passed, First State ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
The Center Square

National sales tax plan could spark discussion, but unlikely to advance

(The Center Square) – A plan to overhaul the nation's tax system is unlikely to advance this year, but it could help define the contours of the tax debate in the coming years. The debate over that nation's tax system is likely to pick up as lawmakers prepare for 23 individual and business tax provisions in the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act to expire on Dec. 31, 2025. U.S....
GEORGIA STATE
The Atlantic

A National Sales Tax Is a Terrible Idea

A small minority of House Republicans may force a vote on the creation of a national sales tax. This will needlessly give Democrats a political cudgel in exchange for a flawed bill with no hope of passing.The Fair Tax Act has been introduced by a small handful of Republicans in every Congress since 1999. The bill proposes to abolish the Internal Revenue Service and eliminate the federal income tax. So far, so good. Unfortunately, the bill would replace the income tax with a 30 percent national sales tax on all goods and services and establish a giant new entitlement program....
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Here's how Republicans' proposed Fair Tax Act would work

A group of House Republicans are pushing to eliminate most federal taxes and replace them with a federal sales tax in a plan that would also abolish the Internal Revenue Service. But tax experts warn the so-called Fair Tax Act is not so fair to working families while giving the wealthiest Americans a break. The bill, HR25, would eliminate all individual and corporate income taxes, capital gains, payroll taxes and estate taxes while imposing a 23% sales tax on goods and services. However, tax experts point out that the way the tax is calculated, Americans would pay closer to 30% more...
GEORGIA STATE
wzmq19.com

Democrats Slam GOP Plan to Impose National Sales Tax

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A handful of House republicans are proposing getting rid of federal taxes, even the IRS and instead, have a national sales tax. The idea is getting backlash from democrats. It’s called the “Fair Tax Act of 2023’”. According to the legislation, it would get rid of...
WASHINGTON STATE
Vox

FairTax, the GOP plan for a 30 percent national sales tax, explained

Dylan Matthews is a senior correspondent and head writer for Vox's Future Perfect section and has worked at Vox since 2014. He is particularly interested in global health and pandemic prevention, anti-poverty efforts, economic policy and theory, and conflicts about the right way to do philanthropy. Kevin McCarthy had a...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Hill

On The Money — House GOP’s plan to change the way you pay taxes

A controversial plan from House conservatives would swap out your income tax with a 30 percent sales tax. We’ll also look at the bipartisan backlash Ticketmaster faced in the Senate and an attempt to ban lawmakers from trading stocks.  But first, five incredible pictures of space from the Webb telescope.  Welcome to On The Money, your guide…

