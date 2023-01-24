Read full article on original website
Congress to Vote on Whether to Abolish the IRS and Introduce One National Tax Rate
Right now, the average price for a loaf of bread is, approximately, $1.87. Under a new law proposed by House Republicans, that price would go up to more than $2.50. This would be the result of the Fair Tax Act, … Continue reading → The post Congress to Vote on Whether to Abolish the IRS and Introduce One National Tax Rate appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
GOP congressman says to not ‘buy a boat’ when asked about plan to hike sales tax
The Republican congressman who has proposed replacing the federal income tax with a national sales tax defended his plan by saying if people buy a boat, they would pay taxes and if they didn’t, they would not pay taxes. Representative Buddy Carter is the lead sponsor of the Fair Tax Act, which would replace the federal income tax with a consumption tax of 30 per cent.Democrats have said the legislation would disproportionately hit the poorest Americans since a sales tax would eat more of their income than that of wealthier people.But Mr Carter defended his legislation to The Independent. “Democrats...
Millions of Social Security recipients warned of ‘expensive surprise’ that comes with new bumper packages worth $1,827
RETIREES and other Social Security recipients will see the biggest benefits increase in more than 40 years next month. On average, monthly payments for retirees will increase by $140 to $1,827 in the new year. This annual cost of living adjustment (COLA) comes out to 8.7 percent, the Social Security...
Disabled veteran tax bill passed to House amid concerns
A bill that would remove the three-year residency requirement to qualify for the Disabled Veteran Tax credit drew concerns in the House Education Committee Wednesday. Some members wanted an income limit or means test included in the bill. After a motion to table the bill failed, House Bill 30 was eventually released to the House floor. If passed, First State ... Read More
Urgent IRS warning to do quick check now or face hefty tax bills in future
THE Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has suggested taxpayers check their withholdings now in order to avoid any penalties in the future. As folks make life changes such as marriage, divorce, or children, your taxes are also subject to those changes. Making any necessary adjustments before you do your taxes will...
Republicans' plans to slash Social Security and Medicare are becoming clearer: 'We have no choice but to make hard decisions'
Republicans have indicated that they're willing to hold off on raising the debt ceiling in order to secure cuts to Medicare and Social Security.
NOLA.com
Abolish income taxes? Idea gains traction in Congress, being studied in Louisiana Legislature
WASHINGTON — Seeming to come out of left field, President Joe Biden last week blasted Republicans for pushing legislation that would abolish federal income taxes and the Internal Revenue Service then replace those revenues with a 30% or so national sales tax. “It would raise taxes on the middle...
The Fair Tax Act Aims to Abolish the IRS and Set a National Sales Tax. Here's How It Would Work
Imagine this: Instead of paying federal taxes to the IRS, you pay them to your local cafe every time you buy a latte or to your supermarket when you make a grocery run — or to countless other businesses when you make purchases. That’s a future proponents of the...
GOP Sales Tax Plan Could Leave 80% of Americans Paying More
A 2006 study by the House Small Business Committee found that a similar plan would see middle income earners pay the most.
National sales tax plan could spark discussion, but unlikely to advance
(The Center Square) – A plan to overhaul the nation's tax system is unlikely to advance this year, but it could help define the contours of the tax debate in the coming years. The debate over that nation's tax system is likely to pick up as lawmakers prepare for 23 individual and business tax provisions in the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act to expire on Dec. 31, 2025. U.S....
CNBC
Higher Social Security cost-of-living adjustments may affect your taxes. Here's how to plan
Inflation has pushed Social Security's annual increases up to historic highs for the past couple of years. That may trigger a bigger tax bill for some beneficiaries. But proper planning can help. Social Security recipients are just starting to see the record 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment in their monthly checks. But...
A National Sales Tax Is a Terrible Idea
A small minority of House Republicans may force a vote on the creation of a national sales tax. This will needlessly give Democrats a political cudgel in exchange for a flawed bill with no hope of passing.The Fair Tax Act has been introduced by a small handful of Republicans in every Congress since 1999. The bill proposes to abolish the Internal Revenue Service and eliminate the federal income tax. So far, so good. Unfortunately, the bill would replace the income tax with a 30 percent national sales tax on all goods and services and establish a giant new entitlement program....
House GOP seeks new restrictions on use of US oil stockpile
WASHINGTON (AP) — For the second time this month, House Republicans are seeking to restrict presidential use of the nation’s emergency oil stockpile — a proposal that has already drawn a White House veto threat. A GOP bill set for a vote Friday would require the government...
americanmilitarynews.com
GOP bill would abolish IRS, income and payroll taxes, replace them with flat sales tax
Republicans in the House have introduced a new bill that would abolish the Internal Revenue Service and overhaul the U.S. tax system, doing away with income and payroll taxes and implementing a flat national sales tax in its place. The bill calls for a 23 percent national sales tax that...
Here's how Republicans' proposed Fair Tax Act would work
A group of House Republicans are pushing to eliminate most federal taxes and replace them with a federal sales tax in a plan that would also abolish the Internal Revenue Service. But tax experts warn the so-called Fair Tax Act is not so fair to working families while giving the wealthiest Americans a break. The bill, HR25, would eliminate all individual and corporate income taxes, capital gains, payroll taxes and estate taxes while imposing a 23% sales tax on goods and services. However, tax experts point out that the way the tax is calculated, Americans would pay closer to 30% more...
SNAP benefits couldn't be used for pop or candy under GOP bill
Iowans would be barred from using public food assistance dollars to buy pop and candy under a Republican bill advancing in the Iowa House. The bill is a priority for Republican leadership this year and it advanced through a subcommittee on Thursday. An earlier version of the legislation would have...
Simple Step by Step Instructions for Social Security Recipients Requesting Federal Tax Withholding Help, Form W-4V
*This is a work of nonfiction based on factual information that can be found on the Social Security Administration's Website as of January 24, 2023. Please be sure to check the Administration'swebsitefor any updates; permission given.
wzmq19.com
Democrats Slam GOP Plan to Impose National Sales Tax
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A handful of House republicans are proposing getting rid of federal taxes, even the IRS and instead, have a national sales tax. The idea is getting backlash from democrats. It’s called the “Fair Tax Act of 2023’”. According to the legislation, it would get rid of...
Vox
FairTax, the GOP plan for a 30 percent national sales tax, explained
Dylan Matthews is a senior correspondent and head writer for Vox's Future Perfect section and has worked at Vox since 2014. He is particularly interested in global health and pandemic prevention, anti-poverty efforts, economic policy and theory, and conflicts about the right way to do philanthropy. Kevin McCarthy had a...
On The Money — House GOP’s plan to change the way you pay taxes
A controversial plan from House conservatives would swap out your income tax with a 30 percent sales tax. We’ll also look at the bipartisan backlash Ticketmaster faced in the Senate and an attempt to ban lawmakers from trading stocks. But first, five incredible pictures of space from the Webb telescope. Welcome to On The Money, your guide…
