FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
allongeorgia.com
Georgia House Representative for District 75 Resigns, Special Election to Fill Vacancy in March
Notice is hereby given that a Special Election shall be held on March 21, 2023, in Clayton County for Georgia House District 75 to fill a vacancy due to the resignation of Representative Mike Glanton. A run-off, if needed, shall be held on April 18, 2023. Qualifying for the special election shall be held at the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office at 2 MLK Jr. Drive, Suite 802, Floyd West Tower, Atlanta, Georgia 30334.
eastcobbnews.com
East Cobb resident files ethics complaint against Richardson
An East Cobb resident opposed to Cobb County’s attempt to use home rule powers to conduct reapportionment has filed an ethics complaint against Commissioner Jerica Richardson, whose bid to stay in office is at the heart of the controversy. Debbie Fisher alleges in her complaint to the Cobb Board...
Mableton residents push lawmakers to remove them from the city
When voters in south Cobb approved creation of the new city of Mableton in November, resident Christie Lynn knew it was ...
Special election set after long-serving lawmaker resigns from Georgia House
ATLANTA (AP) — A Clayton County Democrat resigned from the Georgia House of Representatives, triggering a March special election, according to a proclamation issued Monday by Gov. Brian Kemp. Rep. Mike Glanton, of Jonesboro, served 14 years in the House in two separate stints. The Army veteran and minister...
Fulton DA says ‘decisions are imminent’ on indictments in Trump 2020 election interference
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Georgia’s Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said Tuesday that decisions are imminent in an investigation into potential illegal interference by former President Donald Trump and his allies in the 2020 presidential election. Willis’ comments regarding the timing of the case were made during a hearing where prosecutors asked Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert […] The post Fulton DA says ‘decisions are imminent’ on indictments in Trump 2020 election interference appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Woman claims contract for after-school services was terminated out of retaliation in lawsuit against APS
ATLANTA — A woman who said her business provided after-school services for some Atlanta Public Schools students has filed a new lawsuit against the district claiming racial discrimination and retaliation. In the complaint, Kila Posey claimed some of her contracts were allegedly terminated after reporting racial discrimination at Mary...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Gov. Kemp declares State of Emergency due to violent protests
The 48th annual Camping & RV Show is happening this weekend at the Atlanta Exposition Center South. There’s plenty to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, including several theater productions, Lunar New. Georgia’s Attorney General prosecuting 18 demonstrators charged with domestic terrorism. Updated: 5 hours ago. Georgia’s Attorney...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Former Fulton County School District employees sue district
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two former Fulton County School District employees are suing the district, claiming discrimination and retaliation. “They both involve what we contend is a pattern of the Fulton County School District not protecting people that are internal whistleblowers,” said attorney Artur Davis. Davis is...
WXIA 11 Alive
Kemp orders state of emergency due to 'unlawful' protests; 1,000 National Guard troops on standby
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday declared a state of emergency in response to protests last weekend through downtown Atlanta that left a cop car burned and several buildings damaged. The governor's order makes 1,000 Georgia National Guard troops readily available to respond to "unlawful assemblage, overt threats...
Forsyth County residents finally get answers on Lidl opening date
The mystery of why the Lidl is sitting unused has been puzzling Forsyth County residents for months.Photo byKimberly Bond. (Forsyth County, GA) Local shoppers who have been eagerly awaiting the grand opening of the new Lidl at The Shops at Kelly Mill are finally getting some official news from the company about the store’s opening date. Unfortunately, the news might not be what they were hoping to hear.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Clayton County woman faces insurance fraud charges
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Clayton County woman is facing charges of insurance fraud and theft by deception. Oluwatosin Oyediran, 21, of Ellenwood, sold fake auto insurance policies to her victims in 2021, charging them over $1,500. Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said neither Ms....
The Citizen Online
5 no-show City Court defendants now face stiffer punishments
Judges typically are not pleased when defendants don’t show up for court. Five people who were absent from Peachtree City Municipal Court last month on relatively light citations now are the subjects of bench warrants and will be arrested when found. All were scheduled to appear Dec. 14. Dream...
appenmedia.com
PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF PROPERTY
PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that the City of Milton will offer the. following property for sale at auction beginning Monday, February 13, 2023 at. 9:00 a.m. and the final auction ending Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Full property descriptions, as well as the bidding process, will be available through the city's website's home page at www.miltonga.gov by following the link provided for www.municibid.com.
cobbcountycourier.com
Georgia AG takes lead in domestic terror cases after protests of planned Atlanta police training center turn violent
By Stanley Dunlap, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. Leaders in Georgia are ready for action after protests over an Atlanta police public safety training facility erupted into violence and vandalism last week, including thrown Molotov cocktails, a patrol car set ablaze, a 26-year-old protester killed and a state trooper shot.
wabe.org
Accrediting agency says DeKalb school board needs to learn to work together
The DeKalb County school board needs to learn how to work together better, according to a monitoring review from the district’s accrediting agency Cognia. The school district underwent a full accreditation review last March and Cognia flagged governance as an area the board needs to work on. The issue...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia groups and activists respond to violent protests in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Following a string of recent violent incidents in Atlanta, two groups are speaking out over the city’s proposed public safety training center. A spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office confirmed to Atlanta News First they are seeking to prosecute 18 people for domestic...
DA recuses her office from investigation into trooper shooting at proposed training facility site
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County District Attorney said Wednesday that she is recusing herself from part of the investigation into the shooting of a Georgia State Patrol trooper at the site of a proposed Atlanta Police Department training facility. Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln was at a news...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Student charged with bringing knife to Alcovy High School
COVINGTON — A student at Alcovy High School has been arrested after a K-9 officer alerted on the student’s car and a knife was found during a search of the vehicle. A Newton County Sheriff’s Office deputy reported that on the morning of Jan. 20 he was conducting a free air sniff in the student parking lot with K-9 Officer Bolt when the Labrador retriever alerted on a Ford Expedition.
Atlanta promoter and entrepreneur indicted on PPP loan fraud
Travis Lee Harris has been arraigned on federal charges stemming from his fraudulent acquisition of a Paycheck Protection Program loan for small businesses. Harris was indicted by a federal grand jury on January 3, 2023. “Congress established the Paycheck Protection Program to help small businesses, not to be easy money for anyone willing to lie […] The post Atlanta promoter and entrepreneur indicted on PPP loan fraud appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Feds see poverty rising in Atlanta’s suburban school districts
The school district in metro Atlanta's urban core, Atlanta Public Schools, was the only metro area system to escape a recent rise in youth poverty.
