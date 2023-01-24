ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

The Independent

Mother accused of murdering her two children ‘overwhelmed’ by postpartum psychosis, vigil told

A vigil for two children who were allegedly strangled to death by their mother heard she had been “overwhelmed” by mental illness. Midwife Lindsay Clancy is accused of killing the children, aged five and three, before jumping out of a window at the family home in Duxbury, Massachusetts. The 32-year-old mother survived the jump, but her daughter Cora and son Dawson were already dead when emergency services arrived at the scene. A seven-month-old boy was flown to a hospital in Boston after being found unconscious with traumatic injuries.Speaking at the vigil held for the siblings at Holy Family Church...
DUXBURY, MA
TheDailyBeast

Florida Dad Sent 6-Year-Old to School With Gun in Backpack, Police Say

A Florida father has been arrested after his 6-year-old showed up to their kindergarten classroom with a gun in their backpack—one the dad left in there, police said. Reginald McCoy, 39, forgot the gun was in his child’s backpack, according to police, and has been charged with child neglect and culpable negligence. No one was injured and the child immediately alerted an adult once they found the gun in their backpack, according to a representative for the school, who noted that the gun was unloaded. It’s unknown why McCoy put the gun in the backpack.Read it at Local10
FLORIDA STATE
Texas Woman Nearly Mauled to Death by 4 Vicious Dogs

Jessica Luna now fears for her life after a relaxing walk turned into a life-changing nightmare. Luna left her her home to take a normal stroll around the area. As she walked down an alley she suddenly heard a noise. STRUCK WITH FEAR. Luna turned around towards the noise she...
TEXAS STATE
Houston Home Engulfed in Flames as Irate Man Refuses to Come Out

A Texas home was engulfed in flames after an abrasive man set his own home on fire during a domestic dispute. 28-year-old Pablo Patino was caught on a home security camera setting fire to a home his estranged wife was staying in. The man is seen lighting an item on fire, throwing it at the house door, and running away with an object eerily similar to a gasoline can.
HOUSTON, TX
Faithful Texas Pitbull Loses His Life to Save His People

It's one of the most heart-wrenching facts about our most faithful pets... they will unquestionably risk their lives to save their family. Sadly, that is exactly what happened when a Texas family watched their mobile home burn down and their pit bull was nowhere to be found after the fire was controlled.
TEXAS STATE
Houston Day Care Bus Driver Drops Off 4-Year-Old at Locked School

This story might be unsettling to some. Surveillance footage shows a 4-year-old student being dropped off at a locked school. The video was obtained by news2houston.com, and shows footage of Joey being left outside alone. The incident took place on Wednesday, January. 18th, outside of Griggs Primary School in Aldine ISD. In the article we learn, this event occurred roughly ten minutes before the school’s doors were scheduled to open. Joey can be seen walking around by himself until two teachers appear. One can be seen stopping Joey and bringing him inside the school. In a previous report, the bus driver insisted that he did not leave the child alone. That school bus driver is no longer employed by the daycare center after footage shows that to be false.. Read the full story by clicking here.
HOUSTON, TX
