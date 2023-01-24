Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Top Football Star ArrestedOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Ice Storm To Impact Texas, Including the I-20 Corridor from Dallas to Midland Monday night through WednesdayNational Weather ForceDallas, TX
Woman Loses Her Life After Threatening To Blackmail Married Lover. Should You Put Your Life On The Line For Love?Chibuzo NwachukuDallas, TX
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDallas, TX
H-E-B's Expansion Continues in North Texas with Second Frisco Store Opening SoonAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
Related
Mother accused of murdering her two children ‘overwhelmed’ by postpartum psychosis, vigil told
A vigil for two children who were allegedly strangled to death by their mother heard she had been “overwhelmed” by mental illness. Midwife Lindsay Clancy is accused of killing the children, aged five and three, before jumping out of a window at the family home in Duxbury, Massachusetts. The 32-year-old mother survived the jump, but her daughter Cora and son Dawson were already dead when emergency services arrived at the scene. A seven-month-old boy was flown to a hospital in Boston after being found unconscious with traumatic injuries.Speaking at the vigil held for the siblings at Holy Family Church...
Policeman pulls over a woman and instructs her to open the trunk, unaware that he is being recorded.
When he saw a driver in trouble, the county officer stopped his car and did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker. Not only did the police officer tell her that her brake light was out, but he also did something else that shocked her and made her want to tell everyone about it on Facebook.
Friend of charged officer describes conversation they had about Nichols' death
CNN's Nick Valencia reports on the arrest of 5 Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols and speaks with Bennie Cobb, a family friend of one of the officers.
Florida Dad Sent 6-Year-Old to School With Gun in Backpack, Police Say
A Florida father has been arrested after his 6-year-old showed up to their kindergarten classroom with a gun in their backpack—one the dad left in there, police said. Reginald McCoy, 39, forgot the gun was in his child’s backpack, according to police, and has been charged with child neglect and culpable negligence. No one was injured and the child immediately alerted an adult once they found the gun in their backpack, according to a representative for the school, who noted that the gun was unloaded. It’s unknown why McCoy put the gun in the backpack.Read it at Local10
Texas police chief on leave after SWAT raids wrong house in search of suspect falsely accused of murder
A SWAT team in Galveston, Texas, raided the wrong home, terrifying the family members inside. Now, the city's police chief is on leave over the miscommunication.
Texas Mother of 5 Horrifically Ran Over and Dragged Over 30 Feet
A 28-year-old mother of five from San Antonio was killed after being run over by a driver outside her home while defending her daughter, who was reportedly being bullied by kids from school. BULLIES APPROACH VICTIMS HOME. "My granddaughter was being bullied by kids from school," Ana Blanco, Lopez's mother,...
Texas Woman Nearly Mauled to Death by 4 Vicious Dogs
Jessica Luna now fears for her life after a relaxing walk turned into a life-changing nightmare. Luna left her her home to take a normal stroll around the area. As she walked down an alley she suddenly heard a noise. STRUCK WITH FEAR. Luna turned around towards the noise she...
TX Family Terrified to Go Outside After Bobcat Caught on Camera
What's up with wild cats getting out and about in Texas these days?. First, it was the biggest news story in Dallas over the weekend when the Dallas Zoo announced it had to close it'd door to find a missing snow leopard. Thankfully the leopard was found safe within the zoo compound.
A Snow Leopard Is Missing at The Dallas Zoo Causing it to Close
The famous Dallas Zoo has had to close this morning due to a very serious situation. One of their snow leopards has been reported missing!. Zoo officials said they issued a "code blue" for a "non-dangerous animal that is out of it habitat." The Dallas Zoo is closed starting around...
Houston Home Engulfed in Flames as Irate Man Refuses to Come Out
A Texas home was engulfed in flames after an abrasive man set his own home on fire during a domestic dispute. 28-year-old Pablo Patino was caught on a home security camera setting fire to a home his estranged wife was staying in. The man is seen lighting an item on fire, throwing it at the house door, and running away with an object eerily similar to a gasoline can.
Faithful Texas Pitbull Loses His Life to Save His People
It's one of the most heart-wrenching facts about our most faithful pets... they will unquestionably risk their lives to save their family. Sadly, that is exactly what happened when a Texas family watched their mobile home burn down and their pit bull was nowhere to be found after the fire was controlled.
Houston Day Care Bus Driver Drops Off 4-Year-Old at Locked School
This story might be unsettling to some. Surveillance footage shows a 4-year-old student being dropped off at a locked school. The video was obtained by news2houston.com, and shows footage of Joey being left outside alone. The incident took place on Wednesday, January. 18th, outside of Griggs Primary School in Aldine ISD. In the article we learn, this event occurred roughly ten minutes before the school’s doors were scheduled to open. Joey can be seen walking around by himself until two teachers appear. One can be seen stopping Joey and bringing him inside the school. In a previous report, the bus driver insisted that he did not leave the child alone. That school bus driver is no longer employed by the daycare center after footage shows that to be false.. Read the full story by clicking here.
KIXS FM 108
Victoria, TX
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KIXS FM 108 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kixs.com/
Comments / 0