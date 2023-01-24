Read full article on original website
PennLive.com
New nightclub; rejected pets; pedestrian safety: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
Good morning, Pennsylvania. It feels like we’ve done a rash of stories on house fires across the region lately. This month in York County, two people died in separate fires just two hours apart. Yesterday, a woman was killed in a Berks County fire. The day before, a homeowner was seriously injured in a Perry County blaze that destroyed a home.
Lancaster Co. school districts respond to accusations of unnecessary tax hikes
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A dozen Pennsylvania school districts, including three in Lancaster County, have been accused of raising school property taxes even when they had enough money to cover their budgets. A new report by the State Auditor General alleged 12 school districts were playing a “shell game”...
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plant
A Pennsylvania witness at Pottstown reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object with three, dim orange lights slowly moving toward the Limerick Generating Station at 9:40 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
abc27.com
Cumberland County District Attorney announced election bid
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Cumberland County District Attorney Sean McCormack has announced his bid for a full four-year term. McCormack became District Attorney in January 2022 upon the retirement of former District Attorney M.L. “Skip” Ebert. McCormack joined the District Attorney’s office in 2020 as Chief of...
abc27.com
Rutter’s announces major expansion plans in Pennsylvania, eastern region
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Earlier today, Rutter’s announced major expansion and renovation plans for the upcoming years. Rutter’s announced ‘aggressive’ expansion plans for the next five years which consists of expanding further into Pennsylvania – east near Philadelphia, west of Pittsburg, and north of Altoona.
phillyvoice.com
Former Chester County golf course to be converted into public park
The site of the decades-old Loch Nairn Golf Club in Chester County will reopen next year as a 106-acre public park. New Garden Township purchased the property last summer from its longtime owners, who sought to conserve the land instead of selling it to developers. The golf course, which was...
theburgnews.com
Historic Harrisburg outlines “preservation priorities” for 2023; Market Street Bridge tops list
A Harrisburg-based historic preservation group has released its annual list of endangered and threatened area landmarks, and, this year, a century-old bridge tops the list. Earlier this week, Historic Harrisburg Association (HHA) officials announced that its top “preservation priority” for 2023 is the Market Street Bridge, a 95-year-old stone arch structure that spans the Susquehanna River.
York group monitors city's homeless and brings supplies
YORK, Pa. — Every day a team of two walks around York, meeting people where they are. “We’re all just people and just to respect each other, some of us currently live in a home [and for] some people their home happens to be a tent or a car,” said Robin Shear, who is often part of the team.
Plan to build 3 warehouses near busy central Pa. road totaling 2 million square feet given the green light
Silver Spring Township supervisors gave a developer the green light to move forward with the development of three warehouses totaling 1.98 million square feet of space. HSS Investors plans to build the warehouses on the Hempt Farm across from Cumberland Valley High School off of the Carlisle Pike at 281 Hempt Road.
theburgnews.com
Coroner rules suicide in death of woman hit on State Street in Harrisburg
The death of a woman killed after being struck by multiple cars on State Street has been ruled a suicide. During a Thursday press conference, Harrisburg police Lt. Kyle Gautsch said that the woman, whose name has not been released, purposely lied down in the middle of the eastbound lanes of the 1600-block of State Street, where she was struck by two vehicles on Tuesday night.
Third party candidate sues Dauphin County for preventing him from gathering signatures
The county said it purchased the parkland in 1980 and that deed has always prohibited political activity there. The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) has sued Dauphin County on behalf of two people who were prevented from collecting signatures for a petition in a public park in June.
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
Chester County is no stranger to rare animal sightings, and neither is nearby Bucks County as a one-year anniversary approaches of a coyotes being spotted in the area. Authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak.
lebtown.com
Lebanon County’s Chloe Bomgardner crowned 2023 PA State Fair Queen
It was just six months ago that Chloe Bomgardner was crowned the 2022 Lebanon Area Fair Queen. Now Bomgardner has another piece of hardware to put on her shelves. Bomgardner was crowned the 2023 Pennsylvania State Fair Queen during a program Saturday night, Jan. 21, in Hershey. The event, held in conjunction with the 110th annual convention of the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs and Pennsylvania State Showmen’s Association, was livestreamed on Facebook.
lebtown.com
North Cornwall planners unanimously approve Sheetz land development plan
This article was funded by LebTown donors as part of our Civic Impact Reporting Project. The North Cornwall Planning Commission on Wednesday, Jan. 25, unanimously conditionally approved a preliminary/final land development plan for a new Sheetz location at 2150 W. Cumberland St. The decision was conditional on written approval by...
WGAL
Crash on Route 30 cleared in Lancaster County
EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash caused slowdowns on Route 30 Thursday morning in Lancaster County. The crash was blocking one lane of Route 30 eastbound near the Centerville Road Exit in East Hempfield Township. The scene has been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Traffic resources.
Royal Farms interested in Shamokin Dam site
Shamokin Dam, Pa. — Royal Farms, a convenience store chain based in Maryland, is looking to open a location along Routes 11/15 in Shamokin Dam. The company submitted plans to potentially open at the former Phillips Motel, which closed in 2015 after 52 years. Ed Hovenstine, Shamokin Dam borough manager, said officials from Royal Farms have also submitted plans to PennDOT and are waiting for approval. "One of the final...
Say biscuit! Camp Hill K9 officer Det. Gibbs is included in this year's high school yearbook photos
CAMP HILL, Pa. — A Cumberland County school district recently found a heartwarming way to honor its facility K9 friend. K9 Detective Gibbs, a community outreach officer with the Camp Hill Police Department, recently was invited to pose for a yearbook photo along with other students. Gibbs is partnered with the Camp Hill School District's resource officer, Joe Capers.
abc27.com
New independently-owned pharmacy in Cumberland County is now open
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A new, independently owned pharmacy called the Camp Hill Pharmacy is now open for business. The new Camp Hill Pharmacy officially opened back on Jan. 13 and is owned and operated by Sumita Markana, who has about eight years of retail experience under her belt. According to Markana, she has always wanted to own her own business and her main goal with opening this new pharmacy is to help out her local community and keep them healthy.
PennDOT lifts speed restrictions on major roads across Central Pa. due to winter storm
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Update, 3:45 p.m.: The 45-mph speed restriction placed on major roads in the south-central PennDOT District 8 region that includes Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties has been lifted, PennDOT said. No restrictions remain in place on these roads. The Pennsylvania Department...
abc27.com
Harrisburg Homeless Encampment cleaning begins today, city officials prefer that no one return
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Harrisburg is ready for a major cleanup and extermination effort today. Residents were asked to leave the area; the deadline being extended multiple times. Although the city gave residents of the homeless encampment a week to leave, many people are still residing...
