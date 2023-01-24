ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

New nightclub; rejected pets; pedestrian safety: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

Good morning, Pennsylvania. It feels like we’ve done a rash of stories on house fires across the region lately. This month in York County, two people died in separate fires just two hours apart. Yesterday, a woman was killed in a Berks County fire. The day before, a homeowner was seriously injured in a Perry County blaze that destroyed a home.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Cumberland County District Attorney announced election bid

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Cumberland County District Attorney Sean McCormack has announced his bid for a full four-year term. McCormack became District Attorney in January 2022 upon the retirement of former District Attorney M.L. “Skip” Ebert. McCormack joined the District Attorney’s office in 2020 as Chief of...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
theburgnews.com

Historic Harrisburg outlines “preservation priorities” for 2023; Market Street Bridge tops list

A Harrisburg-based historic preservation group has released its annual list of endangered and threatened area landmarks, and, this year, a century-old bridge tops the list. Earlier this week, Historic Harrisburg Association (HHA) officials announced that its top “preservation priority” for 2023 is the Market Street Bridge, a 95-year-old stone arch structure that spans the Susquehanna River.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

York group monitors city's homeless and brings supplies

YORK, Pa. — Every day a team of two walks around York, meeting people where they are. “We’re all just people and just to respect each other, some of us currently live in a home [and for] some people their home happens to be a tent or a car,” said Robin Shear, who is often part of the team.
YORK COUNTY, PA
theburgnews.com

Coroner rules suicide in death of woman hit on State Street in Harrisburg

The death of a woman killed after being struck by multiple cars on State Street has been ruled a suicide. During a Thursday press conference, Harrisburg police Lt. Kyle Gautsch said that the woman, whose name has not been released, purposely lied down in the middle of the eastbound lanes of the 1600-block of State Street, where she was struck by two vehicles on Tuesday night.
HARRISBURG, PA
lebtown.com

Lebanon County’s Chloe Bomgardner crowned 2023 PA State Fair Queen

It was just six months ago that Chloe Bomgardner was crowned the 2022 Lebanon Area Fair Queen. Now Bomgardner has another piece of hardware to put on her shelves. Bomgardner was crowned the 2023 Pennsylvania State Fair Queen during a program Saturday night, Jan. 21, in Hershey. The event, held in conjunction with the 110th annual convention of the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs and Pennsylvania State Showmen’s Association, was livestreamed on Facebook.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crash on Route 30 cleared in Lancaster County

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash caused slowdowns on Route 30 Thursday morning in Lancaster County. The crash was blocking one lane of Route 30 eastbound near the Centerville Road Exit in East Hempfield Township. The scene has been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Traffic resources.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Royal Farms interested in Shamokin Dam site

Shamokin Dam, Pa. — Royal Farms, a convenience store chain based in Maryland, is looking to open a location along Routes 11/15 in Shamokin Dam. The company submitted plans to potentially open at the former Phillips Motel, which closed in 2015 after 52 years. Ed Hovenstine, Shamokin Dam borough manager, said officials from Royal Farms have also submitted plans to PennDOT and are waiting for approval. "One of the final...
SHAMOKIN DAM, PA
FOX 43

Say biscuit! Camp Hill K9 officer Det. Gibbs is included in this year's high school yearbook photos

CAMP HILL, Pa. — A Cumberland County school district recently found a heartwarming way to honor its facility K9 friend. K9 Detective Gibbs, a community outreach officer with the Camp Hill Police Department, recently was invited to pose for a yearbook photo along with other students. Gibbs is partnered with the Camp Hill School District's resource officer, Joe Capers.
CAMP HILL, PA
abc27.com

New independently-owned pharmacy in Cumberland County is now open

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A new, independently owned pharmacy called the Camp Hill Pharmacy is now open for business. The new Camp Hill Pharmacy officially opened back on Jan. 13 and is owned and operated by Sumita Markana, who has about eight years of retail experience under her belt. According to Markana, she has always wanted to own her own business and her main goal with opening this new pharmacy is to help out her local community and keep them healthy.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy