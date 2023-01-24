State Superintendent Ryan Walters wants teacher pay raises tied to student performance

State Supt. Ryan Walters wants more money to go to teachers whose students have greater academic success, a performance-based pay raise he plans to present later this week.

“The pay that goes to teachers has got to be based on performance," Walters, a Republican, said Tuesday at the state Capitol. "Our best and brightest teachers need to get significantly more money."

Walters did not share any details about how much of a raise he wanted or how student performance would be measured. As the new state superintendent of public instruction, Walters will present his budget proposal on Thursday to the state Board of Education.

But any plan presented by Walters is expected to get approval from a state board made up of appointees by Gov. Kevin Stitt, who has retained Walters as his education secretary .

Walters did not specify which student performance metrics he wanted to follow, but mentioned standardized tests as a possibility.

"You've got to have multiple ways to measure performance because a great third-grade teacher looks a lot different from a great kindergarten teacher, a great art teacher looks a lot different from a great math teacher," Walters said.

If approved by the state Board of Education on Thursday, Walters will present the budget request to state lawmakers later this month.

The state budget process typically takes several months and is mostly crafted privately between legislative leaders.

Some teacher pay raise plans have already been proposed by other lawmakers, including a $3,000 increase by Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond .

Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore, who chairs the House Appropriations and Budget Education committee, said he would wait to see the details of Walters' plan before passing judgment.

“I think the base pay needs to be raised but I also think, like in any business out there, there should be performance base pay,” McBride said. “But there also needs to be a cost-of-living increase.”

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: State Superintendent Ryan Walters wants teacher pay raises tied to student performance