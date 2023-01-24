Read full article on original website
The Ringer
The Oscar Nominations Hangover and the Top 10 Movies at Sundance
Sean and Amanda take a closer look at the Academy Awards’ 2023 picks (1:00) before digging into their experience with a virtual Sundance Film Festival, discussing the sales, the trends, and their favorite movies. Then, writer-director Brandon Cronenberg joins to discuss his new film, Infinity Pool (1:15:00). Hosts: Sean...
The Ringer
The ‘Chernobyl’ Pod. Plus, ‘Succession’ Season 4 Trailer and Oscar Nom Reactions!
Chris and Andy talk about the trailer for Succession Season 4 that was released this week (1:00), then react to the Oscar nominations that were announced this week (16:14). Then, at long last, they break down Chernobyl, the 2019 series from Craig Mazin that dramatizes the Chernobyl disaster (32:16). Hosts:...
