Read full article on original website
Related
dillonheraldonline.com
SCDOT Begins Resurfacing Work On 90 Miles Of Interstate Highways
Columbia, South Carolina (January 24, 2023) – Officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation announced that work is underway to begin resurfacing approximately 90 miles of South Carolina’s interstate highways. These projects include resurfacing on major freight and transit arteries for the region, including interstate highways 20, 26, 95, 385 and 526.
FOX Carolina
US 29 Improvement Project: SCDOT seeks public comment on ‘worst-performing’ rural roadways
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina has the 10th fastest growth rate in the nation. And it’s evident by the number of roadway projects. But projects aren’t concentrated to the state’s urban areas. There’s growing discussions and work on the state’s “worst-performing” rural roadways.
yourislandnews.com
SC Military License Plates
According to the S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) website (https://bit.ly/3ZWkVHk) and SCDMV Form MV-37, there are 43 different types of S.C. Military Plates for vehicles. Some of those plates provide limited free parking in metered and timed spaces and some require a fee. Veterans and their family members can...
WYFF4.com
"A matter of life or death": Carolina legislators work to protect substations after massive Moore County power outage
N.C. & S.C. — Months aftera substation shooting knocked out power for more than 34,000 people, North and South Carolina lawmakers are working to make sure electrical substations are protected. On Dec. 3, 2022, someone shot at and damaged two substations in Moore County, North Carolina, leaving the rural...
WYFF4.com
Map shows location of all food pantries in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — If you need food for yourself or your family, there is an easier-to-use map to find food pantries across South Carolina. (Video above is more on the program) The Department of Health and Environmental Control said it's teamed with =AZUS9FSzE_aTO9YHqv5gN1X0rMG6BFoA-Al3E4AkWFyBSyhhTiKmPmV2Yocsf2Bs8IHmWfKOofM6tXPMlXyDFW8pncyE4pvaCf5KZNEg4OHG48qvCcZcj-SlrkhcTC0X-soU3X1uoYTmNn5LWUb_-4mj-7hGpyBEyXIYKUdK_I0KXsF382Zube6soRb8qEdHk60&__tn__=-]K-R" role="link" tabindex="0">Clemson University College of Behavioral,...
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In South Carolina
24/7 Wall St. looked at NOAA data to gather a list of the biggest snowfall in each state.
live5news.com
‘A true stateman’: SC Senate recognizes state’s longest-serving member
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Senate passed a resolution recognizing the service of the longest-serving state senator currently in office. Democratic Sen. Nikki Setzler represents District 26, which includes portions of Lexington, Aiken, Calhoun and Saluda Counties. He has served for 46 years, first being elected to the Senate in 1977.
WYFF4.com
Upstate woman who lost son to fentanyl wants South Carolina legislature to address the issue
LAURENS, S.C. — Jada Smith lost her son to fentanyl in 2020. She wants state laws to change and wants people to learn more about the deadly drug. "[It's] a powerful drug. It doesn't discriminate," Smith said. It impacts people across gender, age, education and county lines in South...
columbiabusinessreport.com
South Carolina woman sentenced for unemployment insurance fraud
A South Carolina woman has been found guilty of unemployment insurance fraud. Diana B. Jordan and accomplices were arrested for the fraud in 2015 but trial was delayed because of the pandemic and not held until Jan. 11, according to a news release. Jordan was charged with four counts of forgery and four counts of making a false statement, or misrepresentation. A jury found her guilty on all counts, according to the release.
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of South Carolina, you should add the following towns to your list.
focusnewspaper.com
Increasing Fine For Left Lane Slowpokes Gets Quick Traction
Columbia, SC (AP) – A bill allowing police to charge a bigger fine for people driving slow in the left lane of interstates and other multilane highways is one of the first to be taken up at the South Carolina Statehouse in. 2023. A Senate subcommittee Tuesday approved increasing...
charlestondaily.net
Japanese company SkyDrive Makes U.S. Market Entrance with Plans to Develop Practical Use Cases in South Carolina
MESA, ARIZONA, January 25, 2023 – SkyDrive Inc. (“SkyDrive”), a leading Japanese eVTOL1manufacturer headquartered in Toyota, Japan announced today at the 2023 annual VFS eVTOL Symposium in Mesa, Arizona its plans to enter the U.S. market and the establishment of their home base in South Carolina. SkyDrive further outlined their plan to develop an advanced air mobility ecosystem in South Carolina while focusing on building a variety of practical use cases originating from two of its key airports in cooperation with local and state government agencies.
WYFF4.com
Powerball player in South Carolina wins $50,000
GAFFNEY, S.C. — A player in South Carolina, who added Double Play to their Powerball ticket, won $50,000. The ticket was sold at Kelletts Korner Inc. at 602 N. Main St. in Mauldin and won big in Wednesday night’s Double Play drawing (15 - 32 - 35 - 42 - 47 and PB: 23) held after the regular Powerball drawing.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina: Governor gives State of the State address
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Gov. Henry McMaster told state lawmakers South Carolina "will continue to act boldly, think big and continue building on our successes." McMaster delivered his sixth State of the State address to state senators and representatives at the Statehouse Wednesday night. (Watch full address above) McMaster started...
live5news.com
‘That’s gone’: Changes coming to SC taxes this year
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The deadline to file your taxes is still months away, but it is not too early to get started. The IRS says there are benefits to filing your taxes early, such as avoiding penalties, protecting your credit score and avoiding losing refunds in the future. They...
WYFF4.com
Upstate area of South Carolina seeing heavy, soaking rain
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Upstate area is seeing a heavy, soaking rain Wednesday morning. (Watch the full forecast above) Track rain, storms on interactive radar here. The rain is expected to move out around lunchtime. Drivers can expect ponding on area roads and some minor flooding is possible. Live...
South Carolina's Recruiting Aided By Southeastern Region's Dominance
Traditionally, school's success at recruiting is largely connected the talent in their area. South Carolina is proving that to be true.
power98fm.com
South Carolina’s Best Bakery is Located in an Old Time General Store
If you’re a sweet tooth kind of girl like me, then this might be a good one for you. South Carolina offers some great baked goods from original recipes to putting their own twist on things. One of the best and most-known bakeries in the state is located in a cool spot. Only In Your State is letting us know where to find the best bakery in South Carolina.
Man recalls near tragic summer on Lake Moultrie, warns of dangers
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two men who had been fishing on Lake Moultrie were pulled from the water Tuesday afternoon after they were found floating on Lake Moultrie. But accidents on that lake in Berkeley County are not too uncommon. One man recalled just how dangerous the water on Lake Moultrie can be. “It […]
Emergency allotments for extra food benefits to end in the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Both North Carolina and South Carolina are ending extra monetary funds provided to their food benefit programs during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the pandemic, emergency allotments were added to food and nutrition services for families who are struggling financially. In North Carolina, families enrolled in the...
Comments / 0