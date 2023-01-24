ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another bank robbery

Police are investigating the second West Seattle bank robbery in two days. This time, Washington Federal at California/Dakota. Police tell us at the scene that they believe the robber – so far described only as a white male – got away on foot. Yesterday’s holdup was at HomeStreet Bank (41st/Alaska; WSB sponsor).
KIRO 7 Seattle

Detectives asking for help to identify 2 robbers in Columbia City

Columbia City — A woman was robbed at gunpoint in Seattle’s Columbia City neighborhood last week. According to the Seattle Police Blotter, on Jan. 11 at around 4:30 p.m., two people drove up to the woman as she was getting out of her car in the 3800 block of South Juneau Street. A man got out of the car and pointed a gun at the woman, while his accomplice remained in the driver’s seat, the report said.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police searching for suspect in Auburn shooting

AUBURN, Wash. — Auburn police are investigating a shooting that happened late Wednesday. Shortly before 11:15 p.m., police were called to Eighth Street Northeast near Auburn Way North, not far from the Fred Meyer store. When officers arrived, they found a woman with at least one gunshot wound. Medics...
KOMO News

Man who shot 2 Puyallup officers during standoff identified

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Officials with the Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office have identified Muelu Salanoa Jr. as the 37-year-old man who shot two Puyallup officers in an hours long standoff on Tuesday. The incident was described as a domestic-violence incident in which an ex-boyfriend showed up at the...
westseattleblog.com

TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Friday’s here

6:03 AM: Good morning! Friday has arrived; it’s January 27th. –Metro is on its regular schedule but still running with fewer buses and fewer drivers – keep watching notification channels such as @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations and route suspensions. -Regular schedule for the West Seattle Water Taxi. -Washington...
westseattleblog.com

One big change from one less lane on West Marginal Way, and what else the West Seattle Transportation Coalition heard from SDOT

Last night’s West Seattle Transportation Coalition meeting featured SDOT staffers talking about the low bridge and West Marginal Way. For the former, what SDOT’s Meghan Shepard told WSTC was mostly a recap of last week’s presentation to the City Council’s Transportation and Public Utilities Committee. We covered that here. She had one new stat – numbers from the one week of free rides offered on the West Seattle Water Taxi and Metro bus users who used the Transit GO app. Shepard said 2,100 people used the app that week – the last of three weeks the low bridge was closed to street and path use – and 1,435 free ride tickets were redeemed. (The funding for that is from the voter-approved Seattle Transit Measure sales tax.)
Tri-City Herald

Thief poops in community center sink — and did something even dumber, WA cops say

A thief accused of stealing a laptop, iPad and charging cable from a Tukwila community center chose to provide police with a stinky clue, Washington cops reported. “For reasons unknown, the suspect decided to leave behind a stool sample in a sink rather than dispose of the evidence in the toilet,” Tukwila police said in a Facebook post about the burglary Monday, Jan. 16, dubbing the suspect the “phantom pooper.”
KING 5

Suspect surrenders after hours-long standoff in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Two Puyallup officers sustained minor injuries after police exchanged gunfire Tuesday with a barricaded suspect, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PSCD). The suspect surrendered after nearly six hours barricaded in the apartment. Police were called to the River Trail Apartments at around 1:17 p.m....
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE FOOD NOTES: Sunfish, Salty’s, Camp West

SUNFISH REOPENS: A reader wondered recently when Sunfish, the fish-and-chips spot at 2800 Alki SW, would reopen after its long winter break, so we’ve been checking in. Tonight we saw the OPEN sign; stopped in, and they told us this was their second day back. So if Sunfish is your fish-and-chips place of choice, it’s time to get back to the beach.
