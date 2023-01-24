San Diego restaurant among Yelp's 'Top Pizza Spots in the US and Canada'

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – If you’re in the mood for pizza, there are plenty of great places around San Diego to grab a slice or a whole pie, but just one local restaurant made Yelp’s "Top Pizza Spots in the U.S. and Canada."

Yelp’s latest “best places” list runs 100-deep and coming in at No. 88 and representing the San Diego area is Cucina Caprese Pizzeria & Trattoria .

The eatery is known for its pizzas (of course), but also boasts a menu that features numerous salads and various pasta dishes -- all created by Chef Giuseppe, who grew up in Capri, Italy, and has decades of culinary experience.

Cucina Caprese is located in the Midway District on 3545 Midway Drive Ste E.

Besides Cucina Caprese, some other California restaurants made the Yelp Pizza Spots list, with Sapori Di 786 Degrees (Pasadena) coming in at No. 1 in the rankings.

B+C Pizza in Laguna Niguel came in 8th, Italia Pasta e Pizza in Covina placed 13th, and Esco’s Pizza in Los Angeles was 89th.

Click here to view the full Top Pizza Spots in the U.S. and Canada list .