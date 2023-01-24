ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Cult of Mac

iPhone 15 Pro will not have actual, physical buttons. Really.

Apple is reportedly phasing out traditional buttons, starting with the iPhone 15 Pro models. The handsets will still seem to have them, but it’ll be a high-tech trick performed with haptic feedback. The change should make the iOS devices more durable and waterproof. iPhone 15 Pro thinks differently. Volume...
Digital Trends

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 isn’t just a good phone — it’s also my favorite computer

Samsung is good at making some of the best phones money can buy. Samsung also happens to do a terrible job at marketing those great phones. Actually, the company sucks at it. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the best example of Samsung’s failure at telling a great story around a compelling product. Now, I have never recommended that a person drop $1,799 on a smartphone unless that person happens to be an enthusiast with a deep pocket. I know a few such people. But almost every time I see them toying with the Samsung foldable, I have the urge to scream “you’re holding it wrong,” somewhat like late Apple CEO Steve Jobs.
Digital Trends

Grab a new laptop for only $159 with this Walmart deal

If you need a new laptop and you’re on a budget, Walmart has one of the best laptop deals you’ll find today. It isn’t every day you can take home a new laptop for under $160, but the Gateway 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop is marked down to just $159 at Walmart. This is a savings of $40, as it would regularly cost you $199. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and if the laptop is in stock at your local Walmart, you can even pick it up as soon as today.
Digital Trends

Samsung shows off the first two 77-inch QD-OLED 4K TVs at CES 2023

Samsung was the first company to show off a 4K TV based on QD-OLED technology at CES 2022, and now, at CES 2023 it has unveiled two new QD-OLED models — the S95C Samsung OLED and S90C Samsung OLED — and each will be available as 77-inch models. Both will also be offered in 55- and 65-inch sizes. The news came one day after Samsung Display confirmed it would show its next-gen “QD-OLED 2023” panel at the show in a 77-inch size.
The Verge

Today I learned the Xbox can run Nintendo GameCube and Wii games

When Microsoft first announced the Xbox would run Windows apps, I don’t think it was thinking of this! You can play Nintendo GameCube and Wii games with a beta version of the Dolphin Emulator built as a Universal Windows Platform app (via Windows Central). SirMangler’s fork of the excellent...
brytfmonline.com

Warning! If you have a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, update now!

If you have a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, update now. If you don’t, you risk installing an app on your smartphone and not even noticing it. From there, I think you can pretty well imagine what could happen. This alert arrives because defects have been detected in the Galaxy Store app. However, vulnerabilities were found by researchers from NCC Groupa well-known company in the field of cyber security, between November 23 and December 3, 2022. However, it is classified under the code name CVE-2023-21433.
Android Headlines

The Moto G13 and G23 are the company's newest budget phones

Motorola is unveiling several new phones targeted at price-conscious people. The newly-announced Motorola Moto G13 and Moto G23 are the company’s newest budget handsets. They promise to bring a nice user experience at a good price. The company also introduced another pair of phones that offer a mid-range experience....
techaiapp.com

The Best, Weirdest, and Most Interesting Tech at CES 2023

The 2023 CES exhibition has come to an end. After two years of cancellations and downsizing thanks to the pandemic, CES was almost normal this year, barring a few absent companies and downsized exhibits. Thankfully, Gadgets 360 was on site in Las Vegas and we were able to see plenty of brand new tech as well as concepts and demonstrations of ideas that give us a peek into the future. Of course there were plenty of TVs, laptops and wearables, but in this article, we’re bringing you some of the more experimental tech, and the exhibits with stories behind them. Do leave us a comment and tell us which of these you’d like to own this year.
Digital Trends

This Apple leaker just revealed tons of changes for iOS 17 and iPhone 15

Apple is expected to release iOS 17 later this year — and we now have a better idea of what it’ll look like. A new leak reveals the company plans major changes to its Music and Home apps, as well as the inclusion of a new app for its rumored headset.
TrustedReviews

Apple M2 Pro vs Apple M2: What’s the difference?

With the release of two new variations of the Apple Silicon M2 chipset, let’s see how the newer models stack up against the base M2 chipset. Apple has been surprisingly busy, with the release of several new pieces of hardware including the latest 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro (2023), alongside the latest Mac Mini M2 (2023).
SVG

Sony's Playstation 1 Accomplished Something No Other Console Could Up Until Then

It's no secret that the 90's were a tumultuous time for video games — as the industry started to recover from the Video Game Crash of 1983, the home console market became oversaturated with contenders from now unlikely-sounding companies like Philips, Commodore, Panasonic, Fujitsu, and more, all scrambling to make the most of ongoing developments in computer technology (per the Video Game Console Library).
Digital Trends

Trading in your iPhone with Apple? You’ll get less than yesterday

For the second time in two months, Apple has reduced the trade-in values of many of its iPhones and other products. Spotted by MacRumors, the adjustments are pretty significant for some of its handsets. For example, anyone trading in an iPhone 13 Pro Max with Apple will now receive up...

Comments / 0

Community Policy