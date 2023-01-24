ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

KX News

North Dakota is the 10th best place to retire in the United States

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — When considering retirement, the question of where to do so is just as important as when. A study from WalletHub indicates that when it comes to finding a place to retire, many states have differences in healthcare, affordability, and quality of life that make some places objectively better locations to do […]
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

North Dakota landowners at odds in carbon pipeline plans

North Dakota landowners testified for and against a carbon capture company’s use of eminent domain Friday, as Summit Carbon Solutions moves forward in constructing a massive underground system of carbon dioxide pipelines spanning 2,000 miles across several states and under hundreds of people’s homes and farms in the Midwest.
IOWA STATE
KFYR-TV

Mid-winter waterfowl survey results in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The annual midwinter waterfowl survey in North Dakota is conducted in early January. It is an index for waterfowl that winter in the Central Flyway states, providing insight to the overall abundance and general distribution on where birds are wintering. “We’re counting anything from ducks, geese...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

North Dakotans take long drives over flight delays

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — With the advent of large ships, smart cars, and airplanes, there have never been so many ways to get to where you want to go. But as staff shortages, weather conditions, and technical problems grow, many people seeking to travel have decided that they’d rather hit the road than take their […]
MONTANA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

How Living Off the Grid in North Dakota Compares to Other States

In the wake of the pandemic, with growing economic uncertainty and climate change stressing public infrastructure, more Americans are seeking ways to live off the grid. This does not necessarily mean forgoing all modern conveniences. Rather, living off the grid simply often means just that - being disconnected from local utility grids and having a higher degree of self-sufficiency.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Anti-trans legislation drives physician out of South Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (KELO) — Dr. Mayson Bedient is a family medicine and gender affirming care specialist with Essentia Health in Fargo, N.D. Until December 2022, he was one of two physicians in Webster, a small South Dakota community of nearly 2,000 a little under an hour east of Aberdeen.
FARGO, ND
redlakenationnews.com

North Dakota Introduces State ICWA Bill

BISMARCK, ND - North Dakota lawmakers introduced a bill on Monday that would solidify the rules of the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA) into state law. Representative Jayme Davis, D-Rolette, an enrolled member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, is sponsoring House Bill 1536. The bipartisan proposal comes as...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
kfgo.com

N.D. legislature considers a bill to help struggling rural grocery stores stay open

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – John “Jiggs” Dyste says while there are 24 heads of lettuce in a case of iceberg lettuce, a typical small town grocery store knows they probably only need six each time they order inventory. But prices mount significantly if stores aren’t able to purchase a full case, and doing that would likely mean throwing out a lot of food.
WALSH COUNTY, ND
Outsider.com

North Dakota Man Catches State Record Burbot

An angler in North Dakota recently reeled in a major catch when he caught a massive burbot, breaking a state record that lasted 38 years. However, it seemed to be a happy accident. According to Shane Johnson, he was jigging for walleye at Lake Sakakawea when he hooked the burbot. However, Johnson wasn’t sure what he had on his line.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
newscenter1.tv

This is the Poorest Town in South Dakota

The U.S. Census Bureau released in December the latest five-year estimates from the American Community Survey, an ongoing nationwide demographic snapshot that collects social, economic, and housing characteristics from millions of households every year. According to the latest data, the typical American household earned an average of $69,021 over the...
COLORADO STATE
KX News

Navigating the ups and downs of the North Dakota housing market

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Interest rates are still sitting above 6% nationwide, which means monthly mortgage payments will continue to be high for new home buyers.And with these high interest rates, house prices are dropping only slightly in North Dakota. According to Zillow, most house values in our state have gone down about $20K on […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
wdayradionow.com

North Dakotans expenses keep climbing

(Bismarck, ND) -- The cost of living in North Dakota is rising. Inflation has caused prices of most everything households buy to go up. Meanwhile, the cost of rent has increased dramatically, but more people are looking to rent due to rising mortgage rates. While the Federal Reserve continues its...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
Mandan, ND
ABOUT

Hot 975 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

