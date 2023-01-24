ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lower Paxton Township, PA

tourcounsel.com

Springfield Mall | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania

We start the list of the best malls, outlets and stores in Pennsylvania, with the shopping complex, Springfield Mall. If what you are looking for is a wide line of department stores, boutiques, and restaurants, this site is ideal for shopping, enjoying a snack, walking, and more. Featured shopping stores:...
SPRINGFIELD, PA
PennLive.com

Coroner IDs passenger killed when driver lost control, crashed near central Pa. store

York County authorities have publicly identified a 41-year-old man who died in a weekend crash outside a Dollar General store. Jesse W. Davis, of Dover Township, was traveling north with a relative on the 3400 block of Bull Road around 2:22 p.m. Saturday in Conewago Township, when the relative made a sudden turn into the Dollar General lot, according to Coroner Pamela Gay.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Man injured in Lower Swatara Township crash

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Officials in Lower Swatara Township, Dauphin County, responded to a single vehicle crash on Sunday morning that left one driver with suspected serious injuries, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP). According to PSP, the single vehicle crash took place on the ramp from North...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

North central PA region under a Winter Storm Watch

A swath of winter weather is blanketing much of the midwest to northeast, threatening to make Wednesday slick and slushy. According to the National Weather Service, "there will be adequate cold air present over the central and north states for a swath of accumulating snow to near/north of the low pressure center as it lifts north and east." The National Weather Service Watch is as follows: ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

$1M Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket claimed

(WTAJ) — Someone just won $1,000,000 from a $20 Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off, the lottery announced Wednesday. The ticket was sold at Puff Tobacco Products on Mill St. in Danville. $1,000,000 Game is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million. Players can learn more about the game by visiting the Lottery’s website or downloading the Official App. The […]
DANVILLE, PA
WBRE

How much snow will PA get on Wednesday’s storm?

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Our next winter storm moves in Wednesday morning with snow developing across the Pennsylvania area. Snow may fall steadily and heavily at times starting between 7:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. and continuing throughout the afternoon, which may cause some travel issues. By late afternoon/evening, the snow will change to a wintry […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

York County deaths a family murder-suicide pact: coroner

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Coroner says the deaths of three people found in West Manchester Township on Wednesday was a planned murder-suicide. According to York County Coroner Pamela Gay, the incident took place on the 2000 block of Loman Avenue. The coroner has identified the three people as 62-year-old James Daub, 59-year-old Deborah Daub, and 26-year-old Morgan Daub.
YORK COUNTY, PA

