Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Searching for a Top-notch Place for Dinner in Perry County, Look No Further… Sherman’s Creek Inn is at Your ServiceMichele OrsingerPerry County, PA
Opinion: The Emotions Behind Running a Homeless Outreach in Harrisburg, PennsylvaniaMichele OrsingerHarrisburg, PA
Here Are The Top 4 Restaurants in Harrisburg, According to YelpMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Recently Apprehended ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Participant was on US Marshall’s 15 Most Wanted ListThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionCarlisle, PA
Related
Retro Sandwich Shop Has Statewide Reputation for One, Single Menu Item
Regional signature dishes are common: Chicago deep-dish pizza; New England chowder; New York bagels. But Pennsylvanians excel at so many foods — cheesesteaks, scrapple, soft pretzels — it’s difficult to peg one as best. The Travel Maven may, however, have unearthed a statewide standout menu item from Eve’s Lunch, a Norristown sandwich shop.
tourcounsel.com
Springfield Mall | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania
We start the list of the best malls, outlets and stores in Pennsylvania, with the shopping complex, Springfield Mall. If what you are looking for is a wide line of department stores, boutiques, and restaurants, this site is ideal for shopping, enjoying a snack, walking, and more. Featured shopping stores:...
abc27.com
Rutter’s announces major expansion plans in Pennsylvania, eastern region
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Earlier today, Rutter’s announced major expansion and renovation plans for the upcoming years. Rutter’s announced ‘aggressive’ expansion plans for the next five years which consists of expanding further into Pennsylvania – east near Philadelphia, west of Pittsburg, and north of Altoona.
WGAL
Updated hour-by-hour snowfall projections for south-central Pennsylvania
Watch the video above to see what the latest computer models show for the winter storm hitting Pennsylvania. The model shows the hour-by-hour timing for snow and rain. UPDATE: PennDOT has lowered speed limits for major roads in south-central Pa. We have a full list of those here. The National...
WGAL
Woman in labor involved in vehicle accident in Warwick Township
WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman in labor was involved in a multi-vehicle accident in Warwick Township in Lancaster County. According to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, the crash occurred in the area of Peters Road and Highlands Drive at 11:54 a.m. The woman in labor was on...
lebtown.com
North Cornwall planners unanimously approve Sheetz land development plan
This article was funded by LebTown donors as part of our Civic Impact Reporting Project. The North Cornwall Planning Commission on Wednesday, Jan. 25, unanimously conditionally approved a preliminary/final land development plan for a new Sheetz location at 2150 W. Cumberland St. The decision was conditional on written approval by...
I-81 Multi-Vehicle Crash Causing Partial Closure: Pennsylvania State Police
A multiple vehicle crash has caused a partial closure of Interstate 81 in central Pennsylvania, authorities say. The closure is at milemarker 35.5 in Penn Township, state police say. No further information was available from the police. According to PennDOT, "northbound between Exit 29: PA 174 - KING ST and...
WGAL
Coroner: Ages released on 3 people found dead at West Manchester Township home
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The York County Coroner's Office says three people were found dead in the backyard of a home in West Manchester Township. Police said they responded to an address on the 2000 block of Loman Avenue at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning for a "critical incident."
Centre Daily
Daughter shoots parents, herself in yard, PA cops say. Family ‘pre-planned’ deaths
A 26-year-old woman shot and killed her parents and then herself at their Pennsylvania home, and it’s what all three of them planned, according to investigators. Police responded to the home in West Manchester Township on the morning of Jan. 25 after three bodies were found in the backyard, according to a York County Coroner’s Office report.
Coroner IDs passenger killed when driver lost control, crashed near central Pa. store
York County authorities have publicly identified a 41-year-old man who died in a weekend crash outside a Dollar General store. Jesse W. Davis, of Dover Township, was traveling north with a relative on the 3400 block of Bull Road around 2:22 p.m. Saturday in Conewago Township, when the relative made a sudden turn into the Dollar General lot, according to Coroner Pamela Gay.
abc27.com
Man injured in Lower Swatara Township crash
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Officials in Lower Swatara Township, Dauphin County, responded to a single vehicle crash on Sunday morning that left one driver with suspected serious injuries, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP). According to PSP, the single vehicle crash took place on the ramp from North...
abc27.com
Winter weather restrictions on Pennsylvania roads, drivers urged to exercise caution
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission are advising drivers to avoid unnecessary travel during the upcoming winter storm. PennDOT and PTC also announced that there will be various speed and vehicle restrictions throughout the storm. The following restrictions will be in place...
North central PA region under a Winter Storm Watch
A swath of winter weather is blanketing much of the midwest to northeast, threatening to make Wednesday slick and slushy. According to the National Weather Service, "there will be adequate cold air present over the central and north states for a swath of accumulating snow to near/north of the low pressure center as it lifts north and east." The National Weather Service Watch is as follows: ...
More rain, snow could fall in central Pa. after windy Thursday: forecasters
More snow and rain may land after a windy, overcast day in the midstate, forecasters said. Thursday will be cloudy with low 40-degree highs, but the day could feel noticeably chillier because of a chance of up to nearly 40 mph winds, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters said...
$1M Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket claimed
(WTAJ) — Someone just won $1,000,000 from a $20 Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off, the lottery announced Wednesday. The ticket was sold at Puff Tobacco Products on Mill St. in Danville. $1,000,000 Game is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million. Players can learn more about the game by visiting the Lottery’s website or downloading the Official App. The […]
‘Fattoush’ now open in Pittsford Village
Fattoush serves Mediterranean foods like baklava, falafel, gyro, schwarma, and more, all made from scratch, plus with an Italian twist.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Pennsylvania?
Jeff Yass is a businessman and investor from Pennsylvania, known for his success in the financial industry. He is the co-founder and managing director of Susquehanna International Group (SIG), a global quantitative trading and market-making firm based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.
How much snow will PA get on Wednesday’s storm?
EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Our next winter storm moves in Wednesday morning with snow developing across the Pennsylvania area. Snow may fall steadily and heavily at times starting between 7:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. and continuing throughout the afternoon, which may cause some travel issues. By late afternoon/evening, the snow will change to a wintry […]
abc27.com
COVID in Pa. weekly update, Jan. 26: Cases down, lower community level
(WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania Department of Health data checked at 12:00 p.m. on Jan. 26, 2023, there were 10,651 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, Jan. 18, through Tuesday, Jan. 24. The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days, according to DOH data,...
abc27.com
York County deaths a family murder-suicide pact: coroner
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Coroner says the deaths of three people found in West Manchester Township on Wednesday was a planned murder-suicide. According to York County Coroner Pamela Gay, the incident took place on the 2000 block of Loman Avenue. The coroner has identified the three people as 62-year-old James Daub, 59-year-old Deborah Daub, and 26-year-old Morgan Daub.
Comments / 0