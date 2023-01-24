ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Golden Knights faceoff: Devils on a hot streak, Howden returns for VGK

By Greg Haas
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LiCmJ_0kPlt94000

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Golden Knights take on a hot New Jersey Devils team today in the second game of a six-game road trip.

The Devils are 7-1-2 in their past 10 games, while the Knights are 1-4-0 over the past five games.

The return of center Brett Howden could provide a spark for the Knights, who are again without captain Mark Stone and defensemen Shea Theodore and Zach Whitecloud.

The team is trying to build on a big 6-2 home win three days ago against the Washington Capitals before a letdown in the first game of the current road trip, when they lost 4-1 to the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday.

“Everything we did against Washington, that needs to be our mindset for the full game because every team in this league’s too good. Every single night’s a challenge,” defenseman Alex Pietrangelo said after the morning skate. He said a little extra work on defense will lead to transition opportunities for the Knights.

Jack Hughes leads the Devils with 30 goals and 58 points, and New Jersey ranks sixth in the NHL in goals per game. The Devils are also tough on defense, ranking third in goals-against average per game. Defenseman Dougie Hamilton has 11 goals and 29 assists on the season.

Golden Knights at New Jersey Devils

  • Faceoff: 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Prudential Center.
  • TV/Radio: ESPN+ and Hulu/KKGK, 1340 AM, 98.9 FM
  • Records : Devils 30-12-4; Knights 29-17-2
  • Notes: If they can get past Sunday’s loss to the Coyotes, the Knights have proven to be a tough road team. The Knights and the Devils have had similar problems on home ice this year. Vegas is 14-13-0 at home and 15-4-2 on the road. The Devils are 12-10-2 at home and 18-2-2 on the road.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Avs spoil Kuemper's return, top Caps 3-2 as Bednar sets mark

Artturi Lehkonen, Andrew Cogliano and Alex Newhook scored against former teammate Darcy Kuemper and the surging Colorado Avalanche held off the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Tuesday night to give coach Jared Bednar his franchise-record 266th victory. Logan O'Connor added two assists, Nathan MacKinnon had an assist for his 700th point and Alexandar Georgiev made 37 saves in the Avs' season-best sixth straight victory. They moved into third place in the Central Division, one point ahead of Minnesota. Bednar, coaching his 500th game for Colorado, improved to 266-185-49 and passed former Quebec Nordiques boss Michel Bergeron for the most coaching victories...
DENVER, CO
KING 5

Kraken finally topple Canucks with convincing 6-1 victory

SEATTLE — SEATTLE (AP) — Oliver Bjorkstrand wasn't around for the struggles the Seattle Kraken endured during their disappointing inaugural season, but he understood the significance of their 6-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night. Led by Bjorkstrand's first multigoal game of the season, the Kraken...
SEATTLE, WA
markerzone.com

VANCOUVER CANUCKS JERSEY HITS THE ICE FIVE MINUTES INTO RICK TOCCHET'S FIRST GAME

Rick Tocchet's tenure in Vancouver got off to a rough start on Tuesday night. In the opening stanza of the Canucks' home game against the Chicago Blackhawks, one fan threw his jersey on the ice in protest of the organization's recent behavior. Frankly, it's a little surprising that there was...
8 News Now

Las Vegas charter school evacuated following possible chemical exposure, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police are investigating a possible chemical exposure at a local charter school, they confirmed Thursday afternoon. Medical assistance was requested at Legacy Traditional School North Valley, located near Decatur Boulevard and Lone Mountain Road, around 11:42 a.m. for “possible chemical exposure,” police said. One adult fell ill from […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

CCSD’s Southwest Career and Technical Academy empowers students interested in tech industry

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The tech industry including areas in automotive and computer coding continues to be male-dominated. A Clark County high school is leading efforts to change that by helping younger students see their possibilities. Aubrey Knowlton is one of the dozens of middle school students that visited the Southwest Career and Technical Academy […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

45K+
Followers
17K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy