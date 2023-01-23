Read full article on original website
idaho.gov
Idaho Fish and Game is carefully monitoring wintering big game in the Southeast Region
The Idaho Fish and Game has been monitoring winter conditions and potential impacts to big game animals throughout the Southeast Region. Though this winter has brought significant snow accumulations in some areas, especially in the southeast corner of the state, a winter-feeding emergency does not exist at this time. The...
idaho.gov
Fish and Game to hold open houses to take public comments on 2023 – 2024 big game season proposals
Wildlife staff from the Magic Valley Region, Idaho Fish and Game just announced that they will host four public open houses across the Magic Valley to take public comment on big game hunting season proposals for the upcoming 2023 – 2024 seasons. Proposals will be available for review in...
