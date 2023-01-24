ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Pine Key, FL

Vice

Kidnapped Teen Found Alive Inside Plastic Bag at Garbage Dump

Three days after she’d been kidnapped, 16-year-old María Ángela Olguín was found naked inside a black plastic bag in a landfill in the outskirts of Mexico City. And in further horror, Olguín told officers she was locked in an unknown place with a number of other girls.
The Independent

Killer whale weighing over 6,000 pounds dies after stranding itself on Florida beach

A 21ft orca stranded itself on a beach in Palm Coast in Florida after which it died in what is being called the first killer whale stranding in the American Southeast.The orca whale washed itself ashore in Flagler County, surprising beachgoers, officials said on Wednesday. It weighed more than 6,000 pounds.A video shared by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office showed the marine mammal washed ashore, unresponsive, with waves crashing over it. The officials said on Facebook that there were no apparent signs of trauma on the body.“This is the first killer whale stranding in the Southeast US, so there’s...
PALM COAST, FL
The Independent

Boat carrying 396 Haitian migrants intercepted by US Coast Guard

A 50ft boat carrying almost 400 Haitian people was intercepted by the US Coast Guard (USCG) near the Bahamas on Saturday, 21 January.Bahamian officials said it was one of the biggest human smuggling incidents in the region.It comes as thousands of Haitians are fleeing a spike in gang violence and political instability in the country, which has no democratically-elected institutions.The migrants were detained to the Cay Sal island between Florida and Cuba.Immigration officials in the Bahamas said the migrants will be processed on the island of Inagua before being repatriated.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tom Cruise ‘absolutely deserves’ an Oscar for Top Gun: Maverick, says co-star Jennifer ConnellyRussian vessel filmed off Hawaii is ‘intelligence gathering ship’, USCG saysEarth’s inner core has slowed down and could impact days’ length, new study finds
FLORIDA STATE

