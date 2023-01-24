Read full article on original website
Iconic Florida Landmark Mentioned on List of 25 American Landmarks Everyone Should SeeL. CaneFlorida State
Key West Florida's | Mile Zero Fest 2023East Coast TravelerKey West, FL
Border Security Update: Rick Scott Visits Immigration Crisis Area in Marathon, FloridaMatt O'HernMarathon, FL
Sagemont Prep Basketball Coach Reaches 100 Career VictoriesKevin LawWeston, FL
The Heat’s on at El Molcajete Mexican RestaurantJ.M. LesinskiKey Colony Beach, FL
A police chief was arrested and charged with dealing meth and cocaine
Shawn Denning, the top officer in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, used the app Wickr to run drug deals because he thought it was safe, prosecutors said.
A woman’s body was discovered on Alligator Alley. Deputies are now searching for answers
Authorities are searching for answers after a woman’s body was found along Alligator Alley early Wednesday.
Dozens of illegal immigrants land on Florida beach, run from police as migrant crisis surges away from border
More than two dozen illegal immigrants ran from police officers in Florida after their boat landed at a nearby beach as the influx of migrants into the state continues to surge.
Kidnapped Teen Found Alive Inside Plastic Bag at Garbage Dump
Three days after she’d been kidnapped, 16-year-old María Ángela Olguín was found naked inside a black plastic bag in a landfill in the outskirts of Mexico City. And in further horror, Olguín told officers she was locked in an unknown place with a number of other girls.
Missing Hurricane Ian victim found dead on sunken Florida sailboat months after storm
The body of a Florida man who vanished during Hurricane Ian in September has been found on a sunken sailboat months after the storm. James "Denny" Hurst was the last known person still missing in Lee County after Ian, a Category 4 hurricane, slammed into Florida last year, killing dozens and causing widespread devastation.
WSVN-TV
2 more migrant vessels land in Florida Keys amid crisis; with another landing in Fort Lauderdale beach
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - More migrant vessels were spotted off Key Largo and Key Colony Beach after hundreds of migrants landed on the shores of the Florida Keys in the past week. On Tuesday morning, a group of approximately 20 people landed near Marathon. This event is the latest...
Florida teacher arrested after allegedly pulling out gun at security officer: 'You want this smoke?'
A Florida teacher was arrested on Sunday after allegedly pulling out a gun on a security officer after he was denied entry into a gated community.
A 12-year-old boy reeled in a great white shark off Fort Lauderdale. What happened next
Talk about a great catch.
Killer whale weighing over 6,000 pounds dies after stranding itself on Florida beach
A 21ft orca stranded itself on a beach in Palm Coast in Florida after which it died in what is being called the first killer whale stranding in the American Southeast.The orca whale washed itself ashore in Flagler County, surprising beachgoers, officials said on Wednesday. It weighed more than 6,000 pounds.A video shared by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office showed the marine mammal washed ashore, unresponsive, with waves crashing over it. The officials said on Facebook that there were no apparent signs of trauma on the body.“This is the first killer whale stranding in the Southeast US, so there’s...
Border Patrol says migrants from Brazil, Bahamas and Haiti arrived in Fort Lauderdale
The U.S. Border Patrol says it apprehended 12 migrants of different nationalities after a yacht arrived on a Fort Lauderdale beach Tuesday night.
Hundreds of Cuban migrants head to Key West after landing on Keys island, Coast Guard says
Hundreds of Cuban migrants who were stranded on remote islands off a Florida Keys national park for almost a week were shipped to Key West on Thursday.
White House continues attacks on DeSantis’ migrant response in Florida
During a Friday White House press briefing, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre repeated her commentary about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, accusing him of improperly deploying the Coast Guard as a political stunt to respond to migrants coming to the Florida Keys.
ABC Action News
Florida woman kills terminally ill husband in hospital room in planned shooting: Police
A woman allegedly shot and killed her terminally ill husband in his Florida hospital room on Saturday in what police said was a "tragic and unfortunate circumstance" that the couple planned together. Officers from the Daytona Beach Police Department responded around 11:35 a.m. local time to a shooting at AdventHealth...
WSVN-TV
Family of Lauderhill man ambushed and killed near market on Caribbean island plead for justice
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of a South Florida man who was ambushed and killed outside a market he owned in the Caribbean are demanding justice in his murder. Speaking with 7News on Wednesday, the Gooding family shared the good times they had with their husband and father, George, known as Frankie.
Florida Man Has Conviction Upheld In Illegal Laundering Of Alligator Eggs
A state appeals court Friday upheld a man’s conviction on a charge of conspiracy to commit racketeering after an undercover investigation into the illegal laundering of alligator eggs. A three-judge panel of the 2nd District Court of Appeal rejected an appeal by Robert Thomas Beasley,
Boat carrying 396 Haitian migrants intercepted by US Coast Guard
A 50ft boat carrying almost 400 Haitian people was intercepted by the US Coast Guard (USCG) near the Bahamas on Saturday, 21 January.Bahamian officials said it was one of the biggest human smuggling incidents in the region.It comes as thousands of Haitians are fleeing a spike in gang violence and political instability in the country, which has no democratically-elected institutions.The migrants were detained to the Cay Sal island between Florida and Cuba.Immigration officials in the Bahamas said the migrants will be processed on the island of Inagua before being repatriated.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tom Cruise ‘absolutely deserves’ an Oscar for Top Gun: Maverick, says co-star Jennifer ConnellyRussian vessel filmed off Hawaii is ‘intelligence gathering ship’, USCG saysEarth’s inner core has slowed down and could impact days’ length, new study finds
