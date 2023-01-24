Read full article on original website
Far Right News Media Dramatically Labels New Courthouse Statue, “Pro-Abortion Satanic Golden Medusa.”Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
29-year-old woman was charged after she posed as a high school student for 4 days before she was caught.San HeraldNew Brunswick, NJ
Nellie Bly goes undercover at Blackwell Island to expose the truth, America's first woman investigative journalist.Sara BNew York City, NY
Four Migrants Apprehended for Shoplifting Over 12K from MacysAnne SpollenNassau County, NY
New York City Mayor Adams Vents His Frustration at the Biden AdministrationTom HandyNew York City, NY
Fight-fest ends as Zuccarello nutmegs Flyers on OT winner
That was a nasty move by the Wild forward.
Kraken finally topple Canucks with convincing 6-1 victory
SEATTLE — SEATTLE (AP) — Oliver Bjorkstrand wasn't around for the struggles the Seattle Kraken endured during their disappointing inaugural season, but he understood the significance of their 6-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night. Led by Bjorkstrand's first multigoal game of the season, the Kraken...
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Yardbarker
News and Notes: Gary Bettman insists there’s no tanking in the NHL, new coach Rick Tocchet booed in Canucks debut, and more
There are no NHL teams that are tanking. That’s what commissioner Gary Bettman on Tuesday, as he held an impromptu media availability ahead of the Canadiens and Bruins game at the Bell Centre in Montreal that he was attending. “Nobody tanks because we have a weighted lottery,” Bettman said,...
NHL Odds: Flyers vs. Wild prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/26/2023
The Philadelphia Flyers will look to rebound in a big way on Thursday as they travel to Minnesota to take on a solid Wild squad. Join us for our NHL odds series, where our Flyers-Wild prediction and pick will be revealed. In an attempt to battle their way back to...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Penguins 7, Panthers 6 (OT)
From a new career-high for Carter Verhaeghe to three points for Aaron Ekblad, here's five takeaways from Tuesday's overtime loss in Pittsburgh. Wrapping up a daunting stretch of games on the road, the Florida Panthers secured a crucial point in a 7-6 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday.
League To Announce Use of Robot Umpires
Major League Baseball is expected to soon announce that robot umpires will be coming to the top level of Minor League Baseball this season, according to ESPN. The league will announce that all 30 AAA ballparks will use the technology that will allow balls and strikes to be called electronically using a computer strike zone called The Automatic Balls and Strikes system instead of having a human umpire making the calls. The change will likely also e coming to the major league in coming seasons.
Best NHL trade deadline destinations for Blackhawks star Jonathan Toews
The March NHL trade deadline is getting closer, which means the focus on Chicago Blackhawks star center Jonathan Toews is only going to get more intense. Toews has yet to waive his no-trade clause, but if he does, these are some of the best NHL trade deadline destinations for the legendary Blackhawks forward, whose current […] The post Best NHL trade deadline destinations for Blackhawks star Jonathan Toews appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOX Sports
Blue Jackets snap Oilers' six-game win streak, 3-2 in OT
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Kent Johnson scored the overtime winner as the Columbus Blue Jackets came away with a surprise 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night. Johnson’s shot from the top of the circle went in off Oilers’ goalie Stuart Skinner’s glove and into the net...
College Basketball Odds: UCLA vs. USC prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/26/2023
The UCLA Bruins take on the USC Trojans. Check out our college basketball odds series for our UCLA USC prediction and pick. Find out how to watch UCLA USC. The stakes are always high when UCLA meets USC, if only because this is a rivalry game, and rivalry games matter a lot in Los Angeles, […] The post College Basketball Odds: UCLA vs. USC prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/26/2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kings’ nightmare scenario for 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Sacramento Kings are maybe the biggest surprise package of the 2022-23 NBA season. Discarded as potential tankers before the season began, the Kings have defied less-than-lofty expectations. Instead of tanking, they have thrived under new coach Mike Brown. Maybe they don’t need to do much at the trade deadline then? Let’s see. Here we […] The post Kings’ nightmare scenario for 2023 NBA trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
The Good, the Bad, & the Ugly In Maple Leafs’ 3-2 Win vs. Rangers
The Toronto Maple Leafs made it two for two against New York-based teams with a 3-2 comeback overtime win over the Rangers on Wednesday night. This game was not as easy as the Islander’s win on Monday night. I found it a frustrating game to watch as both teams...
Red Wings head to Montreal looking to extend win streak before All-Star Break | Live Stream, TV Info, Time, And More
The Detroit Red Wings look to continue their winning ways before the All-Star break as they face off against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. Game: Detroit Red Wings (20-18-8) v.s. Montreal Canadiens (20-25-3) When: Thursday, January 26th. Time: 7:0 PM ET. Where: Bell Centre. Where to Watch: Bally Sports...
CBS Sports
NHL Rewind: Canucks fire Bruce Boudreau, Connor McDavid scores 40th goal as Oilers stay hot
This past weekend in the NHL was an eventful one that saw the first coaching change of the season. Amidst a frustrating season, the Vancouver Canucks fired Bruce Boudreau and immediately replaced him with Rick Tocchet. Around the rest of the league, Johnny Gaudreau made his return to Calgary, and...
Yardbarker
Toronto looks to avenge Jimmy Vesey & the New York Rangers: Leafs Tailgate
In the second of a five-game homestand, the Leafs (29-11-8) will try to avenge a December loss on Broadway tonight when they host the New York Rangers (26-14-7) at Scotiabank Arena. Back on December 15th at Madison Square Garden, Jimmy Vesey scored twice – one of which was an empty...
NHL rumors: Sabres join Timo Meier sweepstakes ahead of NHL trade deadline
The Buffalo Sabres find themselves surging up the standings, thanks to some improved play from their defense in tandem with their top-tier offense. With the NHL trade deadline looming, the Sharks could end up being buyers and have reportedly set their sights on one of the league’s most coveted trade targets, Timo Meier. According to […] The post NHL rumors: Sabres join Timo Meier sweepstakes ahead of NHL trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WGRZ TV
Can the Buffalo Sabres end their NHL Playoffs drought?
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres are unlikely to catch the Tampa Bay Lightning for third place in the Atlantic Division. The Wild Card race, though, is an entirely different story. Thanks to recent wins over the Dallas Stars and the St. Louis Blues, the Sabres have jumped the...
Capitals unveil new uniform ahead of 2023 NHL Stadium Series Game
The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League, and Adidas unveiled their uniform on Thursday ahead of the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series game.
Celtics, Bruins end incredible Boston streak that lasted 385 days
Boston sports fans are blessed. Apart from the Boston Celtics, they also have the Boston Bruins to cheer for, with both franchises considered among the best this season in their respective leagues. But Thursday night is not a good time to be Celtics and Bruins fan because it’s the first time in nearly 400 days […] The post Celtics, Bruins end incredible Boston streak that lasted 385 days appeared first on ClutchPoints.
