Newark, NJ

KING 5

Kraken finally topple Canucks with convincing 6-1 victory

SEATTLE — SEATTLE (AP) — Oliver Bjorkstrand wasn't around for the struggles the Seattle Kraken endured during their disappointing inaugural season, but he understood the significance of their 6-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night. Led by Bjorkstrand's first multigoal game of the season, the Kraken...
SEATTLE, WA
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
NHL

5 TAKEAWAYS: Penguins 7, Panthers 6 (OT)

From a new career-high for Carter Verhaeghe to three points for Aaron Ekblad, here's five takeaways from Tuesday's overtime loss in Pittsburgh. Wrapping up a daunting stretch of games on the road, the Florida Panthers secured a crucial point in a 7-6 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday.
OnlyHomers

League To Announce Use of Robot Umpires

Major League Baseball is expected to soon announce that robot umpires will be coming to the top level of Minor League Baseball this season, according to ESPN. The league will announce that all 30 AAA ballparks will use the technology that will allow balls and strikes to be called electronically using a computer strike zone called The Automatic Balls and Strikes system instead of having a human umpire making the calls. The change will likely also e coming to the major league in coming seasons.
ClutchPoints

Best NHL trade deadline destinations for Blackhawks star Jonathan Toews

The March NHL trade deadline is getting closer, which means the focus on Chicago Blackhawks star center Jonathan Toews is only going to get more intense. Toews has yet to waive his no-trade clause, but if he does, these are some of the best NHL trade deadline destinations for the legendary Blackhawks forward, whose current […] The post Best NHL trade deadline destinations for Blackhawks star Jonathan Toews appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Blue Jackets snap Oilers' six-game win streak, 3-2 in OT

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Kent Johnson scored the overtime winner as the Columbus Blue Jackets came away with a surprise 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night. Johnson’s shot from the top of the circle went in off Oilers’ goalie Stuart Skinner’s glove and into the net...
COLUMBUS, OH
ClutchPoints

College Basketball Odds: UCLA vs. USC prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/26/2023

The UCLA Bruins take on the USC Trojans. Check out our college basketball odds series for our UCLA USC prediction and pick. Find out how to watch UCLA USC. The stakes are always high when UCLA meets USC, if only because this is a rivalry game, and rivalry games matter a lot in Los Angeles, […] The post College Basketball Odds: UCLA vs. USC prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/26/2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Kings’ nightmare scenario for 2023 NBA trade deadline

The Sacramento Kings are maybe the biggest surprise package of the 2022-23 NBA season. Discarded as potential tankers before the season began, the Kings have defied less-than-lofty expectations. Instead of tanking, they have thrived under new coach Mike Brown. Maybe they don’t need to do much at the trade deadline then? Let’s see. Here we […] The post Kings’ nightmare scenario for 2023 NBA trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ClutchPoints

NHL rumors: Sabres join Timo Meier sweepstakes ahead of NHL trade deadline

The Buffalo Sabres find themselves surging up the standings, thanks to some improved play from their defense in tandem with their top-tier offense. With the NHL trade deadline looming, the Sharks could end up being buyers and have reportedly set their sights on one of the league’s most coveted trade targets, Timo Meier. According to […] The post NHL rumors: Sabres join Timo Meier sweepstakes ahead of NHL trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

Can the Buffalo Sabres end their NHL Playoffs drought?

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres are unlikely to catch the Tampa Bay Lightning for third place in the Atlantic Division. The Wild Card race, though, is an entirely different story. Thanks to recent wins over the Dallas Stars and the St. Louis Blues, the Sabres have jumped the...
BUFFALO, NY
ClutchPoints

Celtics, Bruins end incredible Boston streak that lasted 385 days

Boston sports fans are blessed. Apart from the Boston Celtics, they also have the Boston Bruins to cheer for, with both franchises considered among the best this season in their respective leagues. But Thursday night is not a good time to be Celtics and Bruins fan because it’s the first time in nearly 400 days […] The post Celtics, Bruins end incredible Boston streak that lasted 385 days appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
