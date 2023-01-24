Read full article on original website
KVAL
Onward Roseburg seeking volunteers for Roseburg Warming Center
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Onward Roseburg is seeking volunteers to help open the Roseburg Warming Center from Saturday night, January 29, through Wednesday morning, February 1, according to a release from the City of Roseburg. According to warming center operator Kimetha Stallings, everyone in need of temporary overnight shelter on...
KVAL
Coos Bay boardwalk slated for repairs
COOS BAY, Ore. — The Coos Bay boardwalk is slated for repairs starting February 1, says the City of Coos Bay. According to the city, the repairs will focused on the brick area of the boardwalk. The city says that the subgrade in that area has failed, causing some bricks to break; creating a tripping hazard.
kcfmradio.com
New Director For Peace Harbor Foundation; Paving North on 101; Crow High School Threat; Winter Music Festival
PeaceHealth has announced that it has hired a full time director for the Peace Harbor Medical Center Foundation. This is the second time in a year the position has been filled. The foundation has announced the hiring of Dave Rigsby. Rigsby formerly worked with Willamette university and has been working with Oregon Tech companies like Intel and Corsource. Rigsby will work closely with providers and leaders at Peace Harbor to develop strategies and programs that will serve the hospital and support the Foundation. PeaceHealth Peace Harbor Medical Center Foundation assists the not-for-profit hospital in supplying equipment as well as upgrades and remodels to facilities and for education and training for staff. Rigsby will begin his role on January 30th.
kezi.com
Coos Bay School District, Fire Department fined for burning asbestos, DEQ says
COOS BAY, Ore. -- The Coos Bay School District and Coos Bay Fire Department are facing fines totaling almost $95,000 after the Oregon Department of Environmental quality issued violations in December 2022 relating to a “burn to learn” event in October 2021. According to notices issued by the...
KVAL
Food pantries stock up ahead of SNAP benefit changes
Local food pantries are increasing their supply in anticipation of greater need from lower-income Oregonians. February is the last month Oregonians will receive increased emergency food benefits. Since April 2020, the federal government allowed states to provide Emergency Allotments (EA) to SNAP households. The EA was in addition to the...
kqennewsradio.com
HOMELESS PERSONS POINT IN TIME COUNT EVENT ON THURSDAY
A number of local organizations are involved in the Homeless Persons Point in Time Count Event on Thursday. United Community Action Network Shelter Program Manager Erica Kimrey of the Gary Leif Navigation Center, said it will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church on Southeast Lane Avenue in downtown Roseburg. Kimrey said services on-site will include showers, vaccines, haircuts, job assistance, food boxes, clothing, hygiene bags and more. A food truck will be on site to provide a meal.
KVAL
North Bend Fire Department responds to fully-engulfed house fire
NORTH BEND, Ore. — The North Bend Fire Department responded to a fully-engulfed house fire at 2047 Monroe Street at approximately 5:15 a.m. Thursday, January 26, according to the North Bend Fire Department. No injuries were reported, though a family of five was displaced, with the American Red Cross...
KVAL
Cribbins appointed Coos County Airport District Legal Counsel
NORTH BEND, Ore. — Coos County Airport District commissioners have appointed Melissa Cribbins as the District's Legal Counsel of Record, the District reported Tuesday. Commissioners also approved a new date when they meet each month. The action was taken at the regular board meeting on January 19, 2023, and became effective immediately.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE CITE TRANSIENT FOR DEPOSITING TRASH NEAR A WATERWAY
Roseburg Police cited a transient for depositing trash within 100 yards of a waterway, on Monday. An RPD report said at 9:30 a.m. the 39-year old man was contacted in his camp along a creek, about 100 feet east of Interstate 5 in Gaddis Park. The camp is approximately 10 feet from the bank of the creek, which flows into the South Umpqua River. There was a large amount of trash scattered all around the camp site, as well as a large amount of trash in and around his tent.
thatoregonlife.com
You’ve For Sure Driven Past This Hidden Bakery On The Oregon Coast
Tucked away in the small coastal town of Reedsport, Oregon, there’s a little bakery you have probably driven by 100 times and may not even have noticed! Reedsport is at the heart of the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, and is said to be the largest expanse of coastal sand dunes in the United States.
kqennewsradio.com
ijpr.org
Thu 9 AM | Another tough year for Dungeness crab on the Oregon coast
Dungeness crab season is scheduled to start in December in our region. But the opening of the commercial crabbing season has been delayed several times in recent years by a variety of factors. The delays have gone on especially long this year, with crabbing still closed from Bandon south to...
kpic
North Bend firefighters safely deliver baby in mom's apartment
NORTH BEND, Ore. — North Bend firefighters delivered a baby in a woman's home on January 20, according to North Bend Fire and Rescue. The call came in just before 8:00 a.m. "We were just getting ready to get off shift. We were actually doing all of our end of shift paperwork where we all kind of meet together and have coffee and discuss things we worked on and things we can work on next shift. The alarm went off, and we got dispatched for a female patient in labor and feels like she needs to push," said Brendon Gibbens, firefighter engineer.
KVAL
Police arrest North Bend man for assault
COOS BAY, Ore. — On Tuesday, the Coos County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call from a woman who reported she had been assaulted by her boyfriend, just north of North Bend. At 8:33 p.m. Deputy Adam Burgo responded to the call, when he arrived on scene...
kqennewsradio.com
DRIVER CITED FOLLOWING OVERNIGHT TRAFFIC STOP
A driver was cited following an overnight traffic stop in Roseburg early Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said at 1:40 a.m. officers stopped a motorhome at the intersection of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard and Northwest Highland Street for traffic violations. Dispatch confirmed that the driving status of 41-year old Joshua McCreary of Roseburg was suspended at the misdemeanor level. McCreary was cited for driving while suspended, driving uninsured, having an expired registration sticker and for failure of a previous violator to file.
kqennewsradio.com
COTTAGE GROVE MAN JAILED FOR POSSESSION OF A STOLEN VEHICLE
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a Cottage Grove man for possession of a stolen vehicle on Wednesday night. A DCSO report said at 11:30 p.m. a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with no plates, near the intersection of Hogan Road and Goodrich Highway in north Douglas County. The driver was identified as 31-year old Jacob Bogan. He was also charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. A Roseburg Police charge was added as well. Bail was set at $4,000.
KVAL
84-year-old man found dead in Coos Bay manufactured home fire
COOS BAY, Ore. — An 84-year-old man was found dead inside a manufactured home that burned in Coos Bay, the Coos Bay Fire Department said in a press release. According to the fire department, calls to North Coos 911 Center began coming in just before 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24 reporting a structure fire at 610 Shorepines Place.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR 6-COUNT WARRANT
Roseburg Police jailed a man Wednesday after it was determined that he had a 6-count warrant for his arrest. The RPD report said at 3:20 p.m. 29-year old Serek Garza was contacted in the 400 block of Northeast Winchester Street. His warrants were for 3 counts of first-degree sex abuse, 2 counts of second-degree unlawful sexual penetration, and 1 count of unlawful first- degree sexual penetration. Bail was set at $50,000.
KVAL
Police: Roseburg man arrested overnight had Statewide Felony Parole Board warrant
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Roseburg man was arrested overnight after a foot chase during a trespassing investigation at a business address on Garden Valley Blvd., according to a Roseburg Police Department report. Just after 4 a.m. Wednesday, officers observed 34-year-old Justin Lee McCall trespassing on two properties. McCall initially...
KVAL
Police: Roseburg man arrested after break-in, taking register & lottery tickets
A Roseburg man was arrested on burglary and theft charges after breaking into a Douglas County business, police said. According to a Roseburg Police Department report, officers responded to the business at 1847 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. for a forced burglary that occurred before 6 a.m. Wednesday. "The drive thru...
