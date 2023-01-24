The Prince of Wales met the finalists of the 2022 Earthshot Prize, which was held in Boston in December Prince William is meeting his environment heroes. The Prince of Wales, 40, spent time with the finalists of his second annual Earthshot Prize on Thursday afternoon. He did not come face-to-face with any of the 15 finalists at the awards ceremony in Boston in December, as both winners and finalists stayed at their home bases. But on Thursday, he was able to talk to all the changemakers about their progress so far and their...

12 HOURS AGO