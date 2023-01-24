Read full article on original website
Related
Dr. Baden on Ghislaine Maxwell's claim Jeffrey Epstein was murdered: 'Strangulation' was more likely
Forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden joined "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to discuss why Jeffrey Epstein's autopsy points to homicide rather than suicide.
JP Morgan 'pulled the levers' of Jeffrey Epstein's sex-trafficking operation, US Virgin Islands says in new lawsuit
The US Virgin Islands Attorney General claims JP Morgan covered up its involvement with Jeffrey Epstein's sex-trafficking and ignored "red flag" laws.
Psychic who predicted Queen's death has 'awful' Prince Andrew prediction
A psychic, who claimed to have predicted the Queen's death, said he feels like "something awful" will happen to Prince Andrew this year.Craig Hamilton-Parker has been dubbed by many as the "new Nostradamus" due to his future predictions, alongside his spiritual medium wife, Jane. He was said to have predicted the pandemic, Donald Trump becoming president and Brexit. Recently, he also foresaw King Charles being pelted by eggs – which later came true a few weeks later.Speaking about Charles' first year as King, Hamilton-Parker told the Metro he sees him being "a reforming king".He said: "Doing this not just to...
In a resurfaced 2020 interview George Santos claimed he met Jeffrey Epstein, and entertained the idea that he could still be alive
In a podcast from 2020, George Santos entertained the conspiracy theory that Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender, could still be alive.
Amy Robach jets out of NYC after news of another alleged T.J. Holmes affair
She’s getting out of Dodge. Amy Robach was spotted arriving at JFK Airport on Tuesday to catch a flight out of New York City after reportedly getting blindsided by yet another T.J. Holmes affair. The ABC News reporter, 49, was photographed putting on a brave face as she smirked at the paparazzi while entering the airport. At the time, she wheeled a light blue carry-on suitcase while dressed in black leggings, a hoodie, boots and a tan coat with her hair pulled back. Earlier this week, a source claimed to the US Sun that Robach felt like “collateral damage” due to the “scope of...
Ghislaine Maxwell Uses Primetime Interview to Complain About Prison Food
Ghislaine Maxwell was accused of causing "indescribable" pain to one woman who said she relives the "awful things you and others did to me" in nightmares.
Prince Harry Says He and Meghan Markle Shared Their Pregnancy News at Princess Eugenie's Wedding
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex got married in May 2018 and welcomed their son, Archie Harrison, one year later, sharing the news with family at his cousin's October 2018 wedding Prince Harry opens up like never before in his memoir Spare, where he shared the story of how he and Meghan Markle announced that she was pregnant to his family. The Duke of Sussex, 38, wrote that he and Meghan hoped to start a family after tying the knot in May 2018. A few months later, they were thrilled to learn...
Where Is Bernie Madoff Now? The ‘Financial Serial Killer’ Took 150 Years in Jail to ‘Avoid a Mob Hit’
He pleaded guilty to running the largest Ponzi scheme in history, so if you’re keen to watch Netflix’s new true crime series The Monster of Wallstreet, you might be wondering where is Bernie Madoff now after he defrauded investors out of tens of billions of dollars. Born in 1938 and brought up in a modest home in Queens, NY, Madoff elbowed his way into the Manhattan elite circles to become a figure once regarded as a titan of Wall Street. He was the former chairman of the NASDAQ stock exchange as well the chairman of his own company, Bernard L. Madoff...
hotnewhiphop.com
Andrew Tate Reportedly Bragged About Raping A Woman In New Leaked Audio
The new audio comes from a woman who accused Tate of rape back in 2013. Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan are currently being held in Romania on human trafficking charges. For those of you who may not know, the Tate brothers rose to prominence throughout 2022. It felt like a coordinated effort to promote their online school, Hustler’s University. Furthermore, the two became popular for their misogynistic takes on women. Overall, their popularity was a poor reflection of the state of humanity.
Prince Andrew wants to overturn his multi-million settlement with Virginia Giuffre. Experts say it's a 'foolhardy effort.'
Andrew settled a sexual abuse lawsuit brought by Giuffre, one of Jeffrey Epstein's victims, in February 2022 for an undisclosed sum.
Sarah Ferguson Celebrates Princess Eugenie's Pregnancy with New Photo of Grandson August: 'Granny Heaven'
The Duchess of York shared her sweet nickname for her grandson August in an Instagram post celebrating her daughter Princess Eugenie's baby news Sarah Ferguson is thrilled to become a grandmother — again! The Duchess of York, 63, posted a tribute to Instagram on Tuesday after Buckingham Palace announced that her daughter Princess Eugenie and son-in-law Jack Brooksbank are expecting their second child. The couple, who wed in October 2018, is already parents to a son named August Philip Hawke, who turns 2 next month. "You will be sharing puddles, Augie!" Fergie wrote alongside a photo of...
Prince William Meets Earthshot Prize Finalists from Around the World for the First Time at Windsor Retreat
The Prince of Wales met the finalists of the 2022 Earthshot Prize, which was held in Boston in December Prince William is meeting his environment heroes. The Prince of Wales, 40, spent time with the finalists of his second annual Earthshot Prize on Thursday afternoon. He did not come face-to-face with any of the 15 finalists at the awards ceremony in Boston in December, as both winners and finalists stayed at their home bases. But on Thursday, he was able to talk to all the changemakers about their progress so far and their...
People
389K+
Followers
66K+
Post
266M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0