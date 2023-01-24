Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Traffic stop leads to arrest of arson suspect wanted in connection with insurance fraudhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Brewery refuses to host an event for Kyle Rittenhouse attracting threatsAsh JurbergConroe, TX
Woman dies after crashing during a chase with Montgomery County Sheriff Deputieshoustonstringer_comWillis, TX
Texas Man Accused of Kidnapping, Torturing, and Beating Woman He Met on Bumble After She Refused His AdvancesLarry LeaseSpring, TX
13-Year-Old Autistic Teenager from Texas Gets to Meet Video Game Developer After Being 'Bullied & Beaten by Peers'Zack LoveHouston, TX
mocomotive.com
Local Scout Completes Eagle Project to Benefit CASA Child Advocates of Montgomery County
CONROE, TX – Sixteen-year-old Marshall Anderson welcomed the new year by completing his Eagle Project to benefit CASA Child Advocates of Montgomery County, a local nonprofit organization serving children and families involved in the child welfare system. Anderson’s project consisted of the planning, construction, and installation of two freestanding, outdoor community libraries and a flagpole at CASA’s office, The Rock Center for Child Advocacy, in downtown Conroe.
Harris County could drop toll rates by 10% and offer EZ tags for free
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Houston drivers, rejoice! Your daily commute could be getting cheaper later this year. Officials are working to finalize a 10% drop in toll fees across several of the tolling points in Harris County, and the price changes could take place as soon as Labor Day.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Food Bank Board of Directors Welcomes New Members, Liz Colvin and Krystle Riley
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX – Montgomery County Food Bank (MCFB) is pleased to announce the appointment of Liz Colvin and Krystle Riley to its Board of Directors. Liz Colvin is the Vice President of Merchandising for The Kroger Co. Houston Division. Krystle Riley is the Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital.
HCTRA proposes to cut toll rates by 10%, offer EZ tags at no cost
County officials announced a new proposal to cut toll rates by 10% at a news conference Jan. 24. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact) County officials outlined a proposal to reduce the cost of tolls by 10% at a news conference Jan. 24. Pending approval by Commissioners Court, which next meets Jan. 31,...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Hospital District adds day off, paramedic training program to retain staff
Emergency medical technicians and paramedics in Montgomery County will receive an additional day off after a schedule change launched in January. (Courtesy Montgomery County Hospital District) James Campbell, chief of emergency medical services for the Montgomery County Hospital District, said he is focusing on two things in 2023: employee retention…
mocomotive.com
Free Recycle Day Returns to Precinct 3 on Saturday, Feb. 11
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX – Free Recycle Day returns to Montgomery County Precinct 3 Commissioner James Noack’s facility in February. Precinct 3 crews will be accepting various items free of charge between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at the Recycling Center, located at 1122 Pruitt Road in Spring, as well as other stations set up at adjacent parking lots by the sports fields. Drive-through/Drop-off only – Residents must remain in vehicle.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County – The Birthplace of the Texas Flag
Montgomery County – The Birthplace of the Texas Flag. Montgomery County is known as “The Birthplace of the Texas Flag”, right in the City of Montgomery. According to the Texas House of Representatives, the official flag of Texas was adopted in session by the Third Congress of the Republic of Texas in Houston, on Jan. 25, 1839.
New retail center to start construction south of Pearland this year
The upcoming retail center Meridiana Marketplace will be on the southeast corner of Hwy. 6 and Meridiana Parkway. (Rendering courtesy Gulf Coast Commercial Group) Meridiana Marketplace, a retail center to be built at 19710 Hwy. 6 near Manvel High School, is anticipated to begin construction in the spring and has acquired its first two leases.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County approves transfer of portable morgue to forensics facility
Montgomery County Commissioner’s Court approved a motion to spend $5,000 to relocate a portable morgue to the county’s forensics facility on North Parkway in Conroe. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) During its Jan. 24 meeting, the Montgomery County Commissioner’s Court approved a motion transferring a portable morgue from the Montgomery County…
houstonpublicmedia.org
The fallout of last year’s budget war in Harris County forces some of its biggest agencies to make cuts to programs
The Harris County Sheriff's Office, Harris Health, and Harris County Flood Control are among the offices reallocating money to cover services and programs most in demand as they cut funding to other areas to meet a smaller budget. We're doing a four-part series to examine how Harris County's 2023 fiscal...
Harris County considering toll road rate reductions for motorists
Commissioner Rodney Ellis and Adrian Garcia said Houston resident could see a 10 percent toll rate deduction by Labor Day.
mocomotive.com
Discover April Sound, the featured neighborhood for January
The featured neighborhood for January is April Sound. (Courtesy Canva) Year over year in December, data shows the median price of homes sold rose in all eight Conroe and Montgomery ZIP codes with Montgomery ZIP code 77356 seeing the biggest jump. As prices trended up, the number of homes sold…
mocomotive.com
Children’s Safe Harbor Announces New Board President and Board Leadership Team for 2022-2024
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX – Children’s Safe Harbor has announced a new board president and board leadership team for the 2022-2024 term. Matt Rodrigue has been appointed as the incoming board president, spearheading a leadership team that includes Rey Saludares as board vice president, Ryan Hutson as board treasurer, and Paul Purcell as board secretary.
KHOU
Kroger shares some grocery store hacks to help you save some money.
HOUSTON — Kroger is sharing tips with customers so they can stretch their grocery shopping dollars even further in a partnership with Food Network's Kalen Allen who will make an appearance at the store in the parking lot on 14221 East Sam Houston Pkwy. in North Houston on Saturday, January 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
mocomotive.com
Volunteers needed for Thursday’s SCI://TECH Science Fair
On Thursday, January 26, 2023, Education for Tomorrow Alliance (EfTA) and the Conroe Independent School District (CISD) will host the largest science fair in Texas with the support of community volunteers. About 350 judges are needed to support the 1,300 student participants in the SCI://TECH Chevron Phillips Chemical Senior High and Energy Junior High Science Fairs. SCI://TECH is a collaboration between Education for Tomorrow Alliance, Conroe ISD, and area private schools that engages more than 4,500 K-12 students in 13 science, technology, engineering, and math activities over four weekends.
Sugar Land construction company charged with years of fraud, bribes
Prosecutors say that the company's illegal bribery scheme ran for nearly a decade.
San Angelo LIVE!
Gas Station Ordered to Stop Selling Tainted Diesel Fuel Immediately
AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) has issued a Stop-Sale Order against Tristar Convenience Stores Inc., DBA Handi Stop #108, at 3013 Collingsworth St., in Houston. Under the Stop Order, the Handi Stop must immediately stop selling diesel fuel from any of its devices. TDLR...
mocomotive.com
Woodforest Awards $2,000 to Local Teachers
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX – Woodforest has granted two teachers $1,000 each as winners of the community’s Educator Spotlight Awards. The first two of an eventual eight awards that will be given out this year went to Amber Fowler, a dyslexia specialist at Lone Star Elementary in Montgomery Independent School District and third-grade teacher Christine Melley at Conroe Independent School District’s Stewart Elementary in Woodforest. The Educator Spotlight Awards recognize teachers and staff members at schools serving Woodforest. Nominations are taken from residents.
Northwest Assistance Ministries marks 40 years of giving back
Northwest Assistance Ministries is a multiprogram social service agency that strives to meet basic human needs by providing assistance with food, shelter, health, education, safety and financial education through a "neighbors helping neighbors" philosophy. (Courtesy Northwest Assistance Ministries) Northwest Assistance Ministries is celebrating 40 years of giving back to the...
Hundreds of homes to be developed in Lake Houston area after housing market stagnation
Bluewater at Balmoral will consist of 92 three- and four-bedroom homes across 16 buildings, ranging in size from from 1,400-1,800 square feet. (Rendering courtesy Wan Bridge) Nearly 1,300 housing units will be constructed in new neighborhoods across the Lake Houston area in 2022 with hundreds of additional units also coming to existing communities.
