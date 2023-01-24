Read full article on original website
Related
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Driver crashes into a Pickaway County home
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — One person was injured overnight after losing control of their vehicle and crashing into a Pickaway County home. It happened late Wednesday evening near Winchester Pike and the Marcy Road intersection. According to reports, the driver lost control, and crashed into the garage, causing portions...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Crews call for mutual aid as firefighters battle a fire in Pike Co.
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Pike County were called to a structure fire Thursday afternoon. According to reports, the fire was at a residence in the 2300 block of Buchanan Road. Additional assistance was requested at the scene from fire departments in Ross County. The cause of the...
I-64 West reopens after crash
UPDATE: (10:44 a.m.) – I-64 West has reopened in the Cross Lanes area. UPDATE: (7:15 a.m.) – I-64 West is closed in multiple places during Wednesday’s rush hour. In Cross Lanes, all lanes were closed again after briefly opening one as crews work to remove the last tractor-trailer from a crash that happened early Wednesday […]
sciotopost.com
Update – Woman Crashes Car into Home in Pickaway County
Pickaway County – A person is seriously injured after crashing her car into a home around 11 pm on Wednesday. According to early reports, a 911 call came into Pickaway County when a woman driving a Nissan Ultima lost control of her car and crashed it into a garage of a home located at the intersection of Winchester and Marcy Road. During the 911 call, they reported that the car started to smoke inside the garage and it started to catch the garage on fire.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Tractor-trailer crash brings Route 35 to a stop
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue crews responded to a tractor-trailer crash Tuesday morning in Fayette County. It happened around 8:30 a.m. According to reports from witnesses, the crash occurred along Route 35 near mile marker 81 near Washington Court House. It is unknown if there were any injuries in...
Metro News
UPDATE: I-64 reopens at Cross Lanes following Kanawha County crash
UPDATE 10:45 a.m. — All lanes have reopened. CROSS LANES, W.Va. — Traffic was being diverted off busy I-64 west of Charleston Wednesday morning following a wreck near Cross Lanes. A pair of tractor trailers crashed at about 1:15 a.m. in the westbound lanes. Westbound traffic is being...
WTAP
Middleport volunteer firefighter dies from injuries sustained from September rollover crash
MIDDLEPORT, Ohio. (WTAP) - Kevin Dailey, a lifelong member of the Middleport Volunteer Fire Department in Meigs County, Ohio, and the Richland Township Fire Department in Fairfield County, Ohio, passed away Tuesday according to a post on the Middleport Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page. Dailey died from the injuries...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Icey bridges caused traffic nightmare in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — First responders were spread thin as multiple accidents were reported Monday morning across the Ross County area. A series of crashes began shortly after 6:30 a.m. during the early morning rush hour. According to troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol, bridges and overpasses around the Chillicothe area were glazed over with ice.
Ohio firefighter dies of complications from fire engine crash
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A member of a local fire department has passed away. The Middleport Fire Department announced the death of Kevin Dailey on Facebook on Tuesday. Dailey died from long-term complications from an accident during which a fire engine rolled over in Cheshire Township in September of 2022. The Middleport Fire Department said that […]
thelevisalazer.com
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE LOOKING FOR LOUISA MAN WANTED FOR ASSAULT
WANTED: CLAYTON L. MURPHY, 52, OF LOUISA, KY., IS BEING SEARCHED FOR BY THE KENTUCKY STATE POLICE. The Kentucky State Police Post 14 in Ashland, KY. are asking for the public’s help in the search for a wanted man. KSP troopers are looking for Clayton L. Murphy, 52, of...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Renovations coming to Fayette County rest area
COLUMBUS, Ohio — State Representative Bob Peterson announced that funding for renovations at the Fayette Rest Area has been approved by the Ohio State Controlling Board. “Every so often, we have to work to improve facilities across Ohio, especially when they pertain to safety and operation. With the economic growth in Jeffersonville at the megasite, this is a necessary improvement to our community,” said Peterson.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Threats close a central Ohio school district
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — The Fairfield Sheriff’s Office released additional details on a threat that shut down the school district. Shortly after 5 a.m. Superintendent Chad Belville posted on social media saying, “Fairfield Union Local Schools will be closed on Thursday, January 26 due to threats of violence made toward our schools overnight. The district is working with the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Department to identify those responsible for the threats. We believe the Sheriff’s Department has the situation under control, so we are taking this action out of an abundance of caution to give the Sheriff’s Department plenty of time to complete its investigation.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Driver leads law enforcement on a two-county chase
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol and deputies with the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a high-speed chase Tuesday afternoon. According to initial reports, troopers tried to stop a vehicle near Route 104 and Route 665. The driver, dispatchers said, then took off. Speeds in the chase reached nearly 100 mph.
WSAZ
Burning vehicle crashes into restaurant
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A burning vehicle crashed Tuesday evening into a restaurant along U.S. 60 in the Barboursville area, according to Cabell County 911. Dispatchers say the incident was reported just after 4:30 p.m. at the Fat Patty’s in the 3400 block of U.S. 60. According to the...
Detectives investigate 'violent threat' against Fairfield Union High School
LANCASTER, Ohio — Fairfield Union Local Schools will be closed Thursday due to violent threats made toward the schools overnight. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says the threat was made toward Fairfield Union High School. According to Superintendent Chad Belville, the school district is working with the sheriff’s office...
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Two Men Wanted in a Series of Crimes
Pickaway – Pickaway Sheriff’s department is looking for the identification of two men who may have been involved in a series of crimes in the area. According to Pickaway Sheriff office on January 13, 2023 at around 6:46 AM these two subjects were seen at Bubba’s Corner 11500 US 62 Orient, Ohio 43146. They told the clerk they were stranded and had a substantial amount of mud on them. On the same date at 8:05 AM Deputies were dispatched to two vehicles in the mud on the property of 12564 US 62 Orient, Ohio 43164. One of the vehicles was reported stolen from Gahanna, Ohio. Later that day at 12:55 PM Deputies were dispatched to Five Aces Towing and Recovery on report of a Breaking and Entering and Theft over the night before. A welder and miscellaneous tools were reported stolen by Five Aces Towing and Recovery. The welder and tools were located in the vehicles that was located in the mud earlier in the day.
thelevisalazer.com
LOUISA POLICE ARREST MAN, 68, FOR DUI AFTER WRECK
On January 23, 2023 the Louisa Police along with the Louisa Fire Department and Patriot Ambulance were dispatched to the area of TRMC Urgent Care in reference to a single vehicle collision. Upon arrival Sgt. Steven Wilburn and Officer Shelby Taylor contacted the driver, William D. Willis 68 of Louisa...
sciotopost.com
Athens County – Two Arrested in Trafficking in Drugs
On January 24th, 2023, Detectives with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence on Williams Road, Athens. Detectives were assisted by Deputies of the Athens County Sheriff’s Office and Investigators with the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office. Detectives gained information that the suspect, Charles H. Gall III, was in possession of firearms while under indictment for drug related charges in Athens County Common Pleas Court.
UPDATE: Missing Wayne County, West Virginia teen, baby found safe in Indiana
UPDATE: (3:55 P.M. Jan. 23, 2023) – West Virginia State Police say Ciara Chafin and her 15-month-old baby have been found safe in Peru, Indiana by Indiana State Police. WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Police are searching for a 15-year-old and her baby missing from Wayne County who troopers say are […]
Residential fire on 4th Avenue in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A residential building in the 2700 block of 4th Avenue in Huntington is on fire, dispatchers say. Cabell County dispatchers say the call came in just before 8:15 p.m. They say there is no word on any injuries. The Huntington Fire Department, the Huntington Police Department and the Cabell County dispatchers.
Comments / 0