Henry County, TN

Investigation underway after body found in Henry County house fire

By Rana Mitchell
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 2 days ago
An investigation is underway after a body was discovered in a Henry County house fire.

On Monday, the Cottage Grove Fire Department was dispatched to the 300 block of Old Blake School Road in Paris.

Upon arriving, officials saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the home. Firefighters found the body as they battled the blaze.

This is an active death investigation by the Henry County Sheriff's Office, the Tennesse Bureau of Investigation and the 24th District Attorney's Office.

HCSO has since identified the body as Shawn Denise Starr, 50, who was a resident of the home.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff's Office at 731-641-0250.

