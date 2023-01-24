Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kpic
Southwestern Oregon Community College's latest renovations bolster its nursing program
A campus building's new look brings inspiration to nursing students at Southwestern Oregon Community College. SWOCC faculty say the project was 20 years in the making. Umpqua Hall was the first building to go up on the Southwestern Oregon Community College Campus in Coos Bay back in 1964. Umpqua now...
kpic
Roseburg Public Library invites community members to streaming event with nature writer
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Umpqua Valley Audubon Society and Roseburg Public Library would like to invite community members to a Facebook Live streaming event with Oregon nature writer, journalist and environmentalist, Marina Richie, at 6:30 P.M., Wednesday February 8, according to the City. Richie is the author of Halcyon...
kpic
Onward Roseburg seeking volunteers for Roseburg Warming Center
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Onward Roseburg is seeking volunteers to help open the Roseburg Warming Center from Saturday night, January 29, through Wednesday morning, February 1, according to a release from the City of Roseburg. According to warming center operator Kimetha Stallings, everyone in need of temporary overnight shelter on...
kpic
Community invited to attend 11th annual Four Chaplains Service in Roseburg
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The 11th annual Four Chaplains ceremony will be held in Roseburg on Saturday, February 4 and all are welcome to attend. The service honors four Army chaplains who sacrificed themselves to save 133 others on the sinking U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba. According to organizers, several...
kpic
Coos Bay boardwalk slated for repairs
COOS BAY, Ore. — The Coos Bay boardwalk is slated for repairs starting February 1, says the City of Coos Bay. According to the city, the repairs will focused on the brick area of the boardwalk. The city says that the subgrade in that area has failed, causing some bricks to break; creating a tripping hazard.
kezi.com
Coos Bay School District, Fire Department fined for burning asbestos, DEQ says
COOS BAY, Ore. -- The Coos Bay School District and Coos Bay Fire Department are facing fines totaling almost $95,000 after the Oregon Department of Environmental quality issued violations in December 2022 relating to a “burn to learn” event in October 2021. According to notices issued by the...
kpic
Food pantries stock up ahead of SNAP benefit changes
Local food pantries are increasing their supply in anticipation of greater need from lower-income Oregonians. February is the last month Oregonians will receive increased emergency food benefits. Since April 2020, the federal government allowed states to provide Emergency Allotments (EA) to SNAP households. The EA was in addition to the...
kqennewsradio.com
HOMELESS PERSONS POINT IN TIME COUNT EVENT ON THURSDAY
A number of local organizations are involved in the Homeless Persons Point in Time Count Event on Thursday. United Community Action Network Shelter Program Manager Erica Kimrey of the Gary Leif Navigation Center, said it will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church on Southeast Lane Avenue in downtown Roseburg. Kimrey said services on-site will include showers, vaccines, haircuts, job assistance, food boxes, clothing, hygiene bags and more. A food truck will be on site to provide a meal.
traveloregon.com
Crab, Concerts and Crafts in Coos Bay
Coos Bay, North Bend & Charleston are where the land meets the bay and the sea, opening up an abundance of possibilities for your next journey. Come explore our urban conveniences surrounded by nature’s majesty. The Coos Bay area is famous for wild dunes, miles of windswept beaches, and...
thatoregonlife.com
You’ve For Sure Driven Past This Hidden Bakery On The Oregon Coast
Tucked away in the small coastal town of Reedsport, Oregon, there’s a little bakery you have probably driven by 100 times and may not even have noticed! Reedsport is at the heart of the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, and is said to be the largest expanse of coastal sand dunes in the United States.
ijpr.org
Thu 9 AM | Another tough year for Dungeness crab on the Oregon coast
Dungeness crab season is scheduled to start in December in our region. But the opening of the commercial crabbing season has been delayed several times in recent years by a variety of factors. The delays have gone on especially long this year, with crabbing still closed from Bandon south to...
kpic
North Bend firefighters safely deliver baby in mom's apartment
NORTH BEND, Ore. — North Bend firefighters delivered a baby in a woman's home on January 20, according to North Bend Fire and Rescue. The call came in just before 8:00 a.m. "We were just getting ready to get off shift. We were actually doing all of our end of shift paperwork where we all kind of meet together and have coffee and discuss things we worked on and things we can work on next shift. The alarm went off, and we got dispatched for a female patient in labor and feels like she needs to push," said Brendon Gibbens, firefighter engineer.
kpic
Police in Roseburg cite three people on littering charges
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Roseburg Police Department issued citations related to littering to three people Monday, with one person arrested on an unrelated charge. Just after 10 a.m. Monday, Roseburg PD responded to reported littering near I-5. A man and woman, both 35 years old and listed as transient...
kpic
84-year-old man found dead in Coos Bay manufactured home fire
COOS BAY, Ore. — An 84-year-old man was found dead inside a manufactured home that burned in Coos Bay, the Coos Bay Fire Department said in a press release. According to the fire department, calls to North Coos 911 Center began coming in just before 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24 reporting a structure fire at 610 Shorepines Place.
kqennewsradio.com
COTTAGE GROVE MAN JAILED FOR POSSESSION OF A STOLEN VEHICLE
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a Cottage Grove man for possession of a stolen vehicle on Wednesday night. A DCSO report said at 11:30 p.m. a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with no plates, near the intersection of Hogan Road and Goodrich Highway in north Douglas County. The driver was identified as 31-year old Jacob Bogan. He was also charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. A Roseburg Police charge was added as well. Bail was set at $4,000.
kpic
Police: Roseburg man arrested after break-in, taking register & lottery tickets
A Roseburg man was arrested on burglary and theft charges after breaking into a Douglas County business, police said. According to a Roseburg Police Department report, officers responded to the business at 1847 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. for a forced burglary that occurred before 6 a.m. Wednesday. "The drive thru...
kpic
Police: Roseburg man arrested overnight had Statewide Felony Parole Board warrant
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Roseburg man was arrested overnight after a foot chase during a trespassing investigation at a business address on Garden Valley Blvd., according to a Roseburg Police Department report. Just after 4 a.m. Wednesday, officers observed 34-year-old Justin Lee McCall trespassing on two properties. McCall initially...
kqennewsradio.com
OREGON STATE POLICE CITE MAN FOLLOWING FREEWAY WRECK
Oregon State Police cited a man following a freeway wreck Friday night. An OSP report said just before 8:15 p.m. a compact sedan rear-ended an unoccupied SUV, which was parked along Interstate 5 southbound, just prior to the Harvard Avenue exit in Roseburg. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene. Both vehicles were towed.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR TRAFFIC VIOLATION, WARRANT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man for a traffic violation and a warrant, following a traffic stop on Monday afternoon. A DCSO report said at 2:45 p.m. a sedan was stopped for traffic violations in the 3400 block of Old Highway 99 South, south of Roseburg. The 60-year driver had a failure to appear warrant so he taken into custody. He was also charged with driving while suspended or revoked. Bail was set at $25,000.
kpic
Coos County Search and Rescue find missing man
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — On Tuesday, the Coos County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center received a call reporting that a 47-year-old man had been missing since Monday afternoon. The Sheriff's Office says it was reported that the man had gone mushroom picking in the "Hudson Ridge" area (Lone Pine Lane near mile post 2) and became turned around; subsequently lost.
Comments / 0