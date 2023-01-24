NORTH BEND, Ore. — North Bend firefighters delivered a baby in a woman's home on January 20, according to North Bend Fire and Rescue. The call came in just before 8:00 a.m. "We were just getting ready to get off shift. We were actually doing all of our end of shift paperwork where we all kind of meet together and have coffee and discuss things we worked on and things we can work on next shift. The alarm went off, and we got dispatched for a female patient in labor and feels like she needs to push," said Brendon Gibbens, firefighter engineer.

