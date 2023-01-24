ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bend, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kpic

Onward Roseburg seeking volunteers for Roseburg Warming Center

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Onward Roseburg is seeking volunteers to help open the Roseburg Warming Center from Saturday night, January 29, through Wednesday morning, February 1, according to a release from the City of Roseburg. According to warming center operator Kimetha Stallings, everyone in need of temporary overnight shelter on...
ROSEBURG, OR
kpic

Coos Bay boardwalk slated for repairs

COOS BAY, Ore. — The Coos Bay boardwalk is slated for repairs starting February 1, says the City of Coos Bay. According to the city, the repairs will focused on the brick area of the boardwalk. The city says that the subgrade in that area has failed, causing some bricks to break; creating a tripping hazard.
COOS BAY, OR
kpic

Food pantries stock up ahead of SNAP benefit changes

Local food pantries are increasing their supply in anticipation of greater need from lower-income Oregonians. February is the last month Oregonians will receive increased emergency food benefits. Since April 2020, the federal government allowed states to provide Emergency Allotments (EA) to SNAP households. The EA was in addition to the...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

HOMELESS PERSONS POINT IN TIME COUNT EVENT ON THURSDAY

A number of local organizations are involved in the Homeless Persons Point in Time Count Event on Thursday. United Community Action Network Shelter Program Manager Erica Kimrey of the Gary Leif Navigation Center, said it will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church on Southeast Lane Avenue in downtown Roseburg. Kimrey said services on-site will include showers, vaccines, haircuts, job assistance, food boxes, clothing, hygiene bags and more. A food truck will be on site to provide a meal.
ROSEBURG, OR
traveloregon.com

Crab, Concerts and Crafts in Coos Bay

Coos Bay, North Bend & Charleston are where the land meets the bay and the sea, opening up an abundance of possibilities for your next journey. Come explore our urban conveniences surrounded by nature’s majesty. The Coos Bay area is famous for wild dunes, miles of windswept beaches, and...
COOS BAY, OR
thatoregonlife.com

You’ve For Sure Driven Past This Hidden Bakery On The Oregon Coast

Tucked away in the small coastal town of Reedsport, Oregon, there’s a little bakery you have probably driven by 100 times and may not even have noticed! Reedsport is at the heart of the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, and is said to be the largest expanse of coastal sand dunes in the United States.
REEDSPORT, OR
ijpr.org

Thu 9 AM | Another tough year for Dungeness crab on the Oregon coast

Dungeness crab season is scheduled to start in December in our region. But the opening of the commercial crabbing season has been delayed several times in recent years by a variety of factors. The delays have gone on especially long this year, with crabbing still closed from Bandon south to...
OREGON STATE
kpic

North Bend firefighters safely deliver baby in mom's apartment

NORTH BEND, Ore. — North Bend firefighters delivered a baby in a woman's home on January 20, according to North Bend Fire and Rescue. The call came in just before 8:00 a.m. "We were just getting ready to get off shift. We were actually doing all of our end of shift paperwork where we all kind of meet together and have coffee and discuss things we worked on and things we can work on next shift. The alarm went off, and we got dispatched for a female patient in labor and feels like she needs to push," said Brendon Gibbens, firefighter engineer.
NORTH BEND, OR
kpic

Police in Roseburg cite three people on littering charges

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Roseburg Police Department issued citations related to littering to three people Monday, with one person arrested on an unrelated charge. Just after 10 a.m. Monday, Roseburg PD responded to reported littering near I-5. A man and woman, both 35 years old and listed as transient...
ROSEBURG, OR
kpic

84-year-old man found dead in Coos Bay manufactured home fire

COOS BAY, Ore. — An 84-year-old man was found dead inside a manufactured home that burned in Coos Bay, the Coos Bay Fire Department said in a press release. According to the fire department, calls to North Coos 911 Center began coming in just before 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24 reporting a structure fire at 610 Shorepines Place.
COOS BAY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

COTTAGE GROVE MAN JAILED FOR POSSESSION OF A STOLEN VEHICLE

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a Cottage Grove man for possession of a stolen vehicle on Wednesday night. A DCSO report said at 11:30 p.m. a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with no plates, near the intersection of Hogan Road and Goodrich Highway in north Douglas County. The driver was identified as 31-year old Jacob Bogan. He was also charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. A Roseburg Police charge was added as well. Bail was set at $4,000.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

OREGON STATE POLICE CITE MAN FOLLOWING FREEWAY WRECK

Oregon State Police cited a man following a freeway wreck Friday night. An OSP report said just before 8:15 p.m. a compact sedan rear-ended an unoccupied SUV, which was parked along Interstate 5 southbound, just prior to the Harvard Avenue exit in Roseburg. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene. Both vehicles were towed.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOR TRAFFIC VIOLATION, WARRANT

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man for a traffic violation and a warrant, following a traffic stop on Monday afternoon. A DCSO report said at 2:45 p.m. a sedan was stopped for traffic violations in the 3400 block of Old Highway 99 South, south of Roseburg. The 60-year driver had a failure to appear warrant so he taken into custody. He was also charged with driving while suspended or revoked. Bail was set at $25,000.
ROSEBURG, OR
kpic

Coos County Search and Rescue find missing man

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — On Tuesday, the Coos County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center received a call reporting that a 47-year-old man had been missing since Monday afternoon. The Sheriff's Office says it was reported that the man had gone mushroom picking in the "Hudson Ridge" area (Lone Pine Lane near mile post 2) and became turned around; subsequently lost.
COOS COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy