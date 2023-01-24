ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Food pantries stock up ahead of SNAP benefit changes

Local food pantries are increasing their supply in anticipation of greater need from lower-income Oregonians. February is the last month Oregonians will receive increased emergency food benefits. Since April 2020, the federal government allowed states to provide Emergency Allotments (EA) to SNAP households. The EA was in addition to the...
OSP expanding conservation K-9 program

The Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division is expanding their conservation team by adding another K-9 to the force. Multiple state agencies, including the Department of Fish and Wildlife, and the stop poaching campaign, made the announcement Wednesday. K9 Scout is an 18-month-old black lab who is going to...
New Oregon bill would expand state's intoxicated driving law

A new bill that would expand the state's intoxicated driving law was introduced to Oregon's House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday. House Bill 2316 could potentially close the loophole that allows motorists who drive under the influence of legal intoxicants to evade criminal charges. This particularly applies to those who abuse...
