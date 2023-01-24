Read full article on original website
Related
kpic
Commercial Dungeness crab fishing opens February 4 for remainder of Oregon Coast
Commercial Dungeness crab fishing opens for the remainder of Oregon's coastline, from Cape Arago to the California border, on February 4, ODFW announced Thursday. From Cape Falcon to the Washington border the season opens February 1. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife says meat fill is now 'excellent' statewide,...
kpic
Governor Kotek announces details of $130-million package aimed to reduce homelessness
In response to the ever growing number of unsheltered Oregonians, Governor Tina Kotek announced, Thursday, details of her urgent request to state lawmakers to invest $130-million to help reduce the amount of homelessness across the state. The request was paired with a statewide emergency order declaring homelessness a State of...
kpic
Food pantries stock up ahead of SNAP benefit changes
Local food pantries are increasing their supply in anticipation of greater need from lower-income Oregonians. February is the last month Oregonians will receive increased emergency food benefits. Since April 2020, the federal government allowed states to provide Emergency Allotments (EA) to SNAP households. The EA was in addition to the...
kpic
Oregon grass seed company pleads guilty to defrauding J.R. Simplot Company
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon grass seed company pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Tuesday for its role in a scheme to defraud another grass seed company and its former subsidiary. According to court documents, Ground Zero Seeds International pleaded guilty to one count of misprision of felony and...
kpic
Oregon wildfire risk map once again put on hold while legislators make changes
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon wants to again delay the release of its wildfire risk map while lawmakers make changes to the tool, which is intended to help track the risk of fires across the state. The Oregon Department of Forestry's initial release of the risk map last August was...
kpic
OSP expanding conservation K-9 program
The Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division is expanding their conservation team by adding another K-9 to the force. Multiple state agencies, including the Department of Fish and Wildlife, and the stop poaching campaign, made the announcement Wednesday. K9 Scout is an 18-month-old black lab who is going to...
kpic
Has suspending Oregon graduation testing requirements contributed to rising grad rates?
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon released its graduation numbers Thursday, citing the state’s second-highest grad rate on record. This comes after a 2021 bill suspended Essential Skills requirements for graduation, leaving some parents to wonder whether graduates would be prepared for higher education and the workplace. PAST COVERAGE |
kpic
Oregon economists: Recession could impact industries like construction by summer
PORTLAND, Ore. — Employment economists expect a mild recession in Oregon about halfway through the year. Gail Krumenauer is the state employment economist with the Oregon Employment Department. Krumenauer said analysts are predicting about 24,000 job losses. "It would be significant, and it would especially be significant in those...
kpic
New Oregon bill would expand state's intoxicated driving law
A new bill that would expand the state's intoxicated driving law was introduced to Oregon's House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday. House Bill 2316 could potentially close the loophole that allows motorists who drive under the influence of legal intoxicants to evade criminal charges. This particularly applies to those who abuse...
Comments / 0