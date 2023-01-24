ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bend County, TX

Related
fox26houston.com

3 Southeast Texas tornadoes confirmed in Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria counties

HOUSTON - Three tornadoes roared across Southeast Texas on Tuesday, leaving damage across multiple counties, the National Weather Service confirms. On the southeast side of Harris County, a strong tornado damaged homes and businesses and downed power lines. The agency also confirmed two weaker tornadoes in Fort Bend County and Brazoria County.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

LIVE UPDATES: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of Harris and Montgomery counties until 1:30 p.m.

HOUSTON — Severe weather is expected today with a chance for strong winds, tornadoes, and potential flooding across the Houston area. Stay weather smart today. Get the KHOU 11 app to get alerts when severe weather watches and warnings are issued for your part of town. And we’ll be live throughout the day on KHOU 11+, which you can get for free on Roku and Fire TV.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County – The Birthplace of the Texas Flag

Montgomery County – The Birthplace of the Texas Flag. Montgomery County is known as “The Birthplace of the Texas Flag”, right in the City of Montgomery. According to the Texas House of Representatives, the official flag of Texas was adopted in session by the Third Congress of the Republic of Texas in Houston, on Jan. 25, 1839.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
texasbreaking.com

Texas Might Experience Snow, Dangerous Winter Storm Next Week

Early next week, a winter storm might bring snow to the Lone Star State. Texas will have “both rain and wintry precipitation” on Tuesday, according to Matt Lanza’s forecast from Space City Weather on Friday. Storm Prediction. The Bayou City is not predicted to receive any snow...
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

Houston weather: More than 30K power outages in Greater Houston area

HOUSTON - As severe weather continues to move through the Houston-area, CenterPoint Energy the severe power outages are being restored slowly but surely. This comes after a low-pressure system and cold front continue to move through the area with storms going from strong to severe and the intensity moving closer to the coast.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Biggest loop in America is about to get wider before it's even completed

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Grand Parkway isn't even a complete loop yet and the Texas Department of Transportation is already in a position to widen it. TxDOT has gradually opened new segments of the tollway over the last few years. Last May, a stretch in northeast Houston opened for the first time. Before that, a stretch connecting I-45 with I-69 between Spring and New Caney opened in March 2016.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston weather: Breaking down the numbers to Tuesday storms

Houston - After a day of severe storms, tornadoes and flooding, today will be breezy, cool and dry. Tonight and tomorrow night will be clear and cold with lows in the 30s and a chance that a few spots outside of Houston could briefly drop to near freezing. Showers and...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

'Tornado Emergency' issued in Houston area for first time

HOUSTON — There were plenty of weather watches and warnings issued during Tuesday’s severe weather across the Houston area. One of those alerts issued by the National Weather Service was a 'Tornado Emergency' and it was the first time such an alert has been issued in the Houston area.
HOUSTON, TX

