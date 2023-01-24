Read full article on original website
fox26houston.com
3 Southeast Texas tornadoes confirmed in Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria counties
HOUSTON - Three tornadoes roared across Southeast Texas on Tuesday, leaving damage across multiple counties, the National Weather Service confirms. On the southeast side of Harris County, a strong tornado damaged homes and businesses and downed power lines. The agency also confirmed two weaker tornadoes in Fort Bend County and Brazoria County.
mocomotive.com
Tornado Warning issued for parts of Harris and Montgomery counties expires at noon
HOUSTON — Tornado Warning issued for parts of Harris and Montgomery counties expired at noon. Tornado Warning issued for parts of Colorado, Austin, and Waller counties expired at noon. Tornado Warning issued for Harris, Fort Bend, Waller and Austin counties expired at 11:30 a.m. Stay weather smart today. Get…
fox26houston.com
Houston tornado: Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo signs disaster declaration
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo has signed a disaster declaration for the county following Tuesday's EF3 tornado that moved across the Pasadena and Deer Park area. In a post on social media, Hidalgo said the declaration will give Harris County "the flexibility to use every available...
KHOU
Deer Park, Texas: Severe weather bends, snaps trees | Tornado coverage
Severe weather moved through parts of Southeast Texas, including Deer Park, where there was a Tornado Emergency issued. This is Ring video as the storm blew through.
mocomotive.com
LIVE UPDATES: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of Harris and Montgomery counties until 1:30 p.m.
HOUSTON — Severe weather is expected today with a chance for strong winds, tornadoes, and potential flooding across the Houston area. Stay weather smart today. Get the KHOU 11 app to get alerts when severe weather watches and warnings are issued for your part of town. And we’ll be live throughout the day on KHOU 11+, which you can get for free on Roku and Fire TV.
mocomotive.com
fox26houston.com
Houston tornado: City of Deer Park shares video of tornado moving through with flying debris
DEER PARK, Texas - The City of Deer Park released some surveillance video, just one day after a EF3 rated tornado by the National Weather Service, left behind sheer devastation for the city. In the surveillance videos, you can see lots of flying debris and torrential rainfall. SUGGESTED: Texans impacted...
What Houston's devastating storm system looked like from space
Satellite footage shows just how severe Tuesday's storm was.
KHOU
Video: EF3 tornado with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph in Deer Park
Surveillance video at Deer Park's City Hall captured the moment an EF3 tornado swept through the city. Multiple buildings were destroyed.
Your storm videos, photos show tornado damage, flooding across Greater Houston area
HOUSTON — A powerful front stirred tornadoes and torrential rain around the Greater Houston area on Tuesday. All day, we received viewer storm videos and photos that show widespread tornado damage in Pasadena, Baytown and Deer Park. We also saw street flooding in many other communities caused by today's...
Houston weather: Photos and video show severe storm damage and flooding from Tuesday's event
An ABC13 Weather Alert Day was issued for what became a destructive storm pushing into southeast Texas.
Thousands of Houston-area CenterPoint Energy customers without power following severe weather
Severe weather left thousands across the Houston area without power. Here are the latest numbers from CenterPoint Energy.
texasbreaking.com
fox26houston.com
Houston weather: More than 30K power outages in Greater Houston area
HOUSTON - As severe weather continues to move through the Houston-area, CenterPoint Energy the severe power outages are being restored slowly but surely. This comes after a low-pressure system and cold front continue to move through the area with storms going from strong to severe and the intensity moving closer to the coast.
fox26houston.com
Houston weather: Breaking down the numbers to Tuesday storms
Houston - After a day of severe storms, tornadoes and flooding, today will be breezy, cool and dry. Tonight and tomorrow night will be clear and cold with lows in the 30s and a chance that a few spots outside of Houston could briefly drop to near freezing. Showers and...
fox26houston.com
Houston-area school closures, cancellations, early release due to weather in Southeast Texas
Storms are moving through the Houston area on Tuesday, and a tornado watch is in effect for several Southeast Texas counties until 6 p.m. Due to the weather, some school districts are canceling after school activities or releasing students early. Here's a list of changes for Tuesday, Jan. 24. Alief...
Tornado Destroys Animal Shelter as Texas Storms Wreak Havoc Near Houston
A severe storm system tore through southeast Texas, producing at least one tornado as it heads east along the Gulf Coast.
'Tornado Emergency' issued in Houston area for first time
HOUSTON — There were plenty of weather watches and warnings issued during Tuesday’s severe weather across the Houston area. One of those alerts issued by the National Weather Service was a 'Tornado Emergency' and it was the first time such an alert has been issued in the Houston area.
